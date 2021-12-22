Tiny tool to run commands for modified, staged, and committed git files.
It help speeding up the run tests, linters, scripts, and more
picocolors).
Benchmarks running time for 10 file:
$ node bench/running-time/index.js
- lint-staged 1.394 ms
+ nano-staged 0.968 ms
The space in node_modules including sub-dependencies:
$ node bench/size/index.js
Data from packagephobia.com
- lint-staged 6688 kB
+ nano-staged 47 kB
The performance results were generated on a MBP Late 2013, 2,3 GHz Intel Core i7 by running
npm run bench in the library folder. See bench/running-time/index.js
First, install
nano-staged:
npm install --save-dev nano-staged
Add the
nano-staged section and the commands to your
package.json:
For example:
"nano-staged": {
"*.js": "prettier --write",
"*.css": ["stylelint", "eslint --fix"]
},
Now, run commands with Nano Staged:
./node_modules/.bin/nano-staged
Nano Staged by default to run commands from the config for staged files.
You can use Nano Staged with a pre-commit tools to run it automatically after every commit.
Install
simple-git-hooks as a dev dependency:
npm install simple-git-hooks --save-dev
Add the
simple-git-hooks section to your
package.json and fill in the
pre-commit:
For example:
"simple-git-hooks": {
"pre-commit": "./node_modules/.bin/nano-staged"
}
Run the CLI script to update the git hooks with the commands from the config:
npx simple-git-hooks
To automatically have Git hooks enabled after install, edit
package.json:
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "npx simple-git-hooks"
}
Install
husky as a dev dependency:
npm install husky --save-dev
Enable Git hooks:
npx husky install
Add a command to a hook:
npx husky add .husky/pre-commit "./node_modules/.bin/nano-staged"
To automatically have Git hooks enabled after install, edit
package.json:
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "npx husky install"
}
Nano Staged supports multiple ways to define config.
nano-staged section in
package.json:
"nano-staged": {
"*": "your-cmd",
"*.ext": ["your-cmd", "your-cmd"]
}
or a separate
.nano-staged.json or
nano-staged.json config file:
{
"*": "your-cmd",
"*.ext": ["your-cmd", "your-cmd"]
}
or a more flexible
.nano-staged.cjs or
nano-staged.cjs config file to CommonJS modules:
module.exports = {
'*': 'your-cmd',
'*.ext': ['your-cmd', 'your-cmd'],
}
or a more flexible
.nano-staged.mjs or
nano-staged.mjs config file to ECMAScript modules:
export default {
'*': 'your-cmd',
'*.ext': ['your-cmd', 'your-cmd'],
}
or a more flexible
.nano-staged.js or
nano-staged.js config file:
// package.json => "type": "module"
export default {
'*': 'your-cmd',
'*.ext': ['your-cmd', 'your-cmd'],
}
// package.json => "type": "commonjs"
module.exports = {
'*': 'your-cmd',
'*.ext': ['your-cmd', 'your-cmd'],
}
If there are multiple configuration files in the same directory, Nano Staged will only use one. The priority order is as follows:
.nano-staged.js
nano-staged.js
.nano-staged.cjs
nano-staged.cjs
.nano-staged.mjs
nano-staged.mjs
.nano-staged.json
nano-staged.json
package.json
JS config files may export export either a single function or an object:
export default (api) => {
const jsFiles = api.files.filter((file) => path.extname(file) === '.js')
return [`eslint --fix ${jsFiles.join(' ')}`, `prettier --write ${jsFiles.join(' ')}`]
}
export default {
'*.js': (api) => `eslint --fix ${api.files.join(' ')}`,
}
The
api object exposes:
api.filenames - working filenames
api.type - run type:
staged,
unstaged,
diff
--config [<path>] or
-c [<path>]
Path to file that contains your configuration object. The path should be either absolute or relative to the directory that your process is running from.
--unstaged or
-u
Run commands from the config for only git unstaged files. Nano Staged by default use only staged git files.
--diff [<ref1> <ref2>]
Run commands to changed files between the working tree and the index or a tree, to changed files between the index and a tree, to changed files between two trees, or to changed files between two index.
--allow-empty
Will allow creating an empty commit.
Special thanks to lint-staged. Some codes was borrowed from it.