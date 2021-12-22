Nano Staged

Tiny tool to run commands for modified, staged, and committed git files.

It help speeding up the run tests, linters, scripts, and more

Features

📦 Small : 41kB (160x+ lighter than lint-staged ).

: 41kB (160x+ lighter than ). 🥇 Single dependency ( picocolors ).

( ). ☯️ Support multiple file states like staged, unstaged, last-commit, changed etc

Benchmarks

Benchmarks running time for 10 file:

$ node bench/running-time/index.js - lint-staged 1.394 ms + nano-staged 0.968 ms

The space in node_modules including sub-dependencies:

$ node bench/size/index.js Data from packagephobia.com - lint-staged 6688 kB + nano-staged 47 kB

The performance results were generated on a MBP Late 2013, 2,3 GHz Intel Core i7 by running npm run bench in the library folder. See bench/running-time/index.js

Usage

Getting Started

First, install nano-staged : npm install --save-dev nano-staged Add the nano-staged section and the commands to your package.json : For example: "nano-staged" : { "*.js" : "prettier --write" , "*.css" : [ "stylelint" , "eslint --fix" ] }, Now, run commands with Nano Staged: ./node_modules/.bin/nano-staged Nano Staged by default to run commands from the config for staged files.

Pre-commit Hook

You can use Nano Staged with a pre-commit tools to run it automatically after every commit.

Simple Git Hooks Install simple-git-hooks as a dev dependency: npm install simple-git-hooks --save-dev Add the simple-git-hooks section to your package.json and fill in the pre-commit : For example: "simple-git-hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "./node_modules/.bin/nano-staged" } Run the CLI script to update the git hooks with the commands from the config: npx simple-git-hooks To automatically have Git hooks enabled after install, edit package.json : "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "npx simple-git-hooks" }

Husky Install husky as a dev dependency: npm install husky --save-dev Enable Git hooks: npx husky install Add a command to a hook: npx husky add .husky/pre-commit "./node_modules/.bin/nano-staged" To automatically have Git hooks enabled after install, edit package.json : "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "npx husky install" }

Configuration

Nano Staged supports multiple ways to define config.

nano-staged section in package.json : "nano-staged" : { "*" : "your-cmd" , "*.ext" : [ "your-cmd" , "your-cmd" ] } or a separate .nano-staged.json or nano-staged.json config file: { "*" : "your-cmd" , "*.ext" : [ "your-cmd" , "your-cmd" ] } or a more flexible .nano-staged.cjs or nano-staged.cjs config file to CommonJS modules: module .exports = { '*' : 'your-cmd' , '*.ext' : [ 'your-cmd' , 'your-cmd' ], } or a more flexible .nano-staged.mjs or nano-staged.mjs config file to ECMAScript modules: export default { '*' : 'your-cmd' , '*.ext' : [ 'your-cmd' , 'your-cmd' ], } or a more flexible .nano-staged.js or nano-staged.js config file: export default { '*' : 'your-cmd' , '*.ext' : [ 'your-cmd' , 'your-cmd' ], } module .exports = { '*' : 'your-cmd' , '*.ext' : [ 'your-cmd' , 'your-cmd' ], }

Priorited formats:

If there are multiple configuration files in the same directory, Nano Staged will only use one. The priority order is as follows:

.nano-staged.js nano-staged.js .nano-staged.cjs nano-staged.cjs .nano-staged.mjs nano-staged.mjs .nano-staged.json nano-staged.json package.json

Config Function API:

JS config files may export export either a single function or an object:

export default (api) => { const jsFiles = api.files.filter( ( file ) => path.extname(file) === '.js' ) return [ `eslint --fix ${jsFiles.join( ' ' )} ` , `prettier --write ${jsFiles.join( ' ' )} ` ] }

export default { '*.js' : ( api ) => `eslint --fix ${api.files.join( ' ' )} ` , }

The api object exposes:

api.filenames - working filenames

api.type - run type: staged , unstaged , diff

Command Line Interface

--config [<path>] or -c [<path>]

Path to file that contains your configuration object. The path should be either absolute or relative to the directory that your process is running from.

--unstaged or -u

Run commands from the config for only git unstaged files. Nano Staged by default use only staged git files.

Run commands to changed files between the working tree and the index or a tree, to changed files between the index and a tree, to changed files between two trees, or to changed files between two index.

Will allow creating an empty commit.

Thanks

Special thanks to lint-staged. Some codes was borrowed from it.