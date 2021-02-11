A super lightweight modern alternative to react-slot-fill with familiar API.

📦 Install

npm i -S nano-slots

yarn add nano-slots

💻 Usage

Create a component and define slots

import { Box, Flex } from 'theme-ui' import { SlotsProvider, Slot } from 'nano-slots' export const MediaObject = ( { children } ) => ( <SlotsProvider> <Flex> <Box mr={3}> <Slot name="media-side" /> </Box> <Box> <Box mb={2}> <Slot name="media-title" /> </Box> <Box> <Slot name="media-description" /> </Box> {children} </Box> </Flex> </SlotsProvider> )

Render elements directly inside each slot

import { Fill } from 'nano-slots' import { MediaObject } from './media-object' const MyApp = () => ( < MediaObject > < Fill name = "media-side" > < img src = 'https://placekitten.com/200' alt = "Kitten" /> </ Fill > < Fill name = "media-title" > < h3 > Mew </ h3 > </ Fill > < Fill name = "media-description" > < p > Purr purr purr </ p > </ Fill > </ MediaObject > )

📖 API

SlotsProvider

import { SlotsProvider } from 'nano-slots'

Props

children: ReactNode — any valid react children element

Description

Creates a context for Slot / Fill components.

Slot

import { Slot } from 'nano-slots'

Props

name: string — unique slot name for current SlotsProvider

— unique slot name for current children?: ReactNode — fallback in case Fill with matching name not provided, optional

— fallback in case with matching not provided, optional onChange?(hasFilled: boolean): void — callback for detecting state changes, on true children of matching Fill is rendered and fallback is hidden

Description

Define the target slot for Fill component. Can be used multiple times with the same name inside each SlotsProvider .

Fill

import { Fill } from 'nano-slots'

Props

name: string — unique slot name for current SlotsProvider

— unique slot name for current children: ReactNode — will be rendered inside matching Slot

Description

Render children into matching Slot of current SlotsProvider .

createSlots

import createSlots from 'nano-slots'

Description

Designed for more advanced usages and stronger types. Returns an object containing:

.Provider — same as SlotsProvider , but with different context

— same as , but with different context .Slot — same as Slot , but with own context

— same as , but with own context .Fill — same as Fill , but with own context

Returned Slot and Fill can be used without a Provider .

Types

export interface ProviderProps { children: React.ReactNode; } export function SlotsProvider ( props: ProviderProps ): JSX . Element ; export interface SlotProps<Names extends PropertyKey> { name: Names; children?: React.ReactNode; } export function Slot ( props: SlotProps ): JSX . Element ; export interface FillProps<Names extends PropertyKey> { name: Names; children?: React.ReactNode; } export function Fill ( props: FillProps ): null ; export default function createSlots < Names extends PropertyKey >( ): { Provider: (props: SlotsProviderProps): JSX.Element; Slot: (props: SlotProps<Names>): JSX.Element; Fill: (props: FillProps<Names>): null ; }

Alternatives

react-slot-fill - abandoned project that inspired this one

- abandoned project that inspired this one react-view-slot - more modern approach, but 12x times bigger

MIT © John Grishin