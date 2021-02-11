A super lightweight modern alternative to
react-slot-fill with familiar API.
Slot and
Fill
Fill and
Slot communicate directly with each other
testing-library
npm i -S nano-slots
yarn add nano-slots
import { Box, Flex } from 'theme-ui'
import { SlotsProvider, Slot } from 'nano-slots'
export const MediaObject = ({ children }) => (
<SlotsProvider>
<Flex>
<Box mr={3}>
<Slot name="media-side" />
</Box>
<Box>
<Box mb={2}>
<Slot name="media-title" />
</Box>
<Box>
<Slot name="media-description" />
</Box>
{children}
</Box>
</Flex>
</SlotsProvider>
)
import { Fill } from 'nano-slots'
import { MediaObject } from './media-object'
const MyApp = () => (
<MediaObject>
<Fill name="media-side">
<img src='https://placekitten.com/200' alt="Kitten" />
</Fill>
<Fill name="media-title">
<h3>Mew</h3>
</Fill>
<Fill name="media-description">
<p>Purr purr purr</p>
</Fill>
</MediaObject>
)
SlotsProvider
import { SlotsProvider } from 'nano-slots'
children: ReactNode — any valid react children element
Creates a context for
Slot /
Fill components.
Slot
import { Slot } from 'nano-slots'
name: string — unique slot name for current
SlotsProvider
children?: ReactNode — fallback in case
Fill with matching
name not provided, optional
onChange?(hasFilled: boolean): void — callback for detecting state changes, on
true children of matching
Fill is rendered and fallback is hidden
Define the target slot for
Fill component. Can be used multiple times with the same name inside each
SlotsProvider.
Fill
import { Fill } from 'nano-slots'
name: string — unique slot name for current
SlotsProvider
children: ReactNode — will be rendered inside matching
Slot
Render children into matching
Slot of current
SlotsProvider.
createSlots
import createSlots from 'nano-slots'
Designed for more advanced usages and stronger types. Returns an object containing:
.Provider — same as
SlotsProvider, but with different context
.Slot — same as
Slot, but with own context
.Fill — same as
Fill, but with own context
Returned
Slot and
Fill can be used without a
Provider.
export interface ProviderProps {
children: React.ReactNode;
}
export function SlotsProvider(props: ProviderProps): JSX.Element;
export interface SlotProps<Names extends PropertyKey> {
name: Names;
children?: React.ReactNode;
}
export function Slot(props: SlotProps): JSX.Element;
export interface FillProps<Names extends PropertyKey> {
name: Names;
children?: React.ReactNode;
}
export function Fill(props: FillProps): null;
export default function createSlots<Names extends PropertyKey>(): {
Provider: (props: SlotsProviderProps): JSX.Element;
Slot: (props: SlotProps<Names>): JSX.Element;
Fill: (props: FillProps<Names>): null;
}
react-slot-fill - abandoned project that inspired this one
react-view-slot - more modern approach, but 12x times bigger
MIT © John Grishin