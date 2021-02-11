openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

nano-slots

by John Grishin
1.3.1 (see all)

A super lightweight slots implementation for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nano-slots

A super lightweight modern alternative to react-slot-fill with familiar API.

  • Control sub-components rendering with Slot and Fill
  • Render content of sub-component in multiple places
  • Speedy - Fill and Slot communicate directly with each other
  • Tested with testing-library
  • Written in TypeScript
  • Zero dependencies
  • Only ~431 B

📦 Install

npm i -S nano-slots

yarn add nano-slots

💻 Usage

Create a component and define slots

import { Box, Flex } from 'theme-ui'
import { SlotsProvider, Slot } from 'nano-slots'

export const MediaObject = ({ children }) => (
  <SlotsProvider>
    <Flex>
      <Box mr={3}>
        <Slot name="media-side" />
      </Box>
      <Box>
        <Box mb={2}>
          <Slot name="media-title" />
        </Box>
        <Box>
          <Slot name="media-description" />
        </Box>
        {children}
      </Box>
    </Flex>
  </SlotsProvider>
)

Render elements directly inside each slot

import { Fill } from 'nano-slots'
import { MediaObject } from './media-object'

const MyApp = () => (
  <MediaObject>
    <Fill name="media-side">
      <img src='https://placekitten.com/200' alt="Kitten" />
    </Fill>
    <Fill name="media-title">
      <h3>Mew</h3>
    </Fill>
    <Fill name="media-description">
      <p>Purr purr purr</p>
    </Fill>
  </MediaObject>
)

Edit nano-slots

📖 API

SlotsProvider

import { SlotsProvider } from 'nano-slots'

Props

  • children: ReactNode — any valid react children element

Description

Creates a context for Slot / Fill components.

Slot

import { Slot } from 'nano-slots'

Props

  • name: string — unique slot name for current SlotsProvider
  • children?: ReactNode — fallback in case Fill with matching name not provided, optional
  • onChange?(hasFilled: boolean): void — callback for detecting state changes, on true children of matching Fill is rendered and fallback is hidden

Description

Define the target slot for Fill component. Can be used multiple times with the same name inside each SlotsProvider.

Fill

import { Fill } from 'nano-slots'

Props

  • name: string — unique slot name for current SlotsProvider
  • children: ReactNode — will be rendered inside matching Slot

Description

Render children into matching Slot of current SlotsProvider.

createSlots

import createSlots from 'nano-slots'

Description

Designed for more advanced usages and stronger types. Returns an object containing:

  • .Provider — same as SlotsProvider, but with different context
  • .Slot — same as Slot, but with own context
  • .Fill — same as Fill, but with own context

Returned Slot and Fill can be used without a Provider.

Types

export interface ProviderProps {
  children: React.ReactNode;
}

export function SlotsProvider(props: ProviderProps): JSX.Element;

export interface SlotProps<Names extends PropertyKey> {
  name: Names;
  children?: React.ReactNode;
}

export function Slot(props: SlotProps): JSX.Element;

export interface FillProps<Names extends PropertyKey> {
  name: Names;
  children?: React.ReactNode;
}

export function Fill(props: FillProps): null;

export default function createSlots<Names extends PropertyKey>(): {
  Provider: (props: SlotsProviderProps): JSX.Element;
  Slot: (props: SlotProps<Names>): JSX.Element;
  Fill: (props: FillProps<Names>): null;
}

Alternatives

MIT © John Grishin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial