SSR first, lightweight 1kB JSX library.
The best about Nano JSX is the small bundle size. It builds, although is sound crazy, bundles as small as svelte!
SSR
Out of the box, very simple to use
Pre-Rendering
Renders your app to static html if you want.
(This is possible, but requires some knowledge.
I plan to make a tutorial soon.)
Partial Hydration
Hydrate and only the parts you really need
Isomorphic Router
Works on Client- and Server-Side
CSS in JS
Use JavaScript objects for styling
No JSX build tools required
Uses Tagged Templates instead of JSX if you prefer
Props, Ref, Context and Events
Use Props, Ref, Context API and Events as you are used to in react
Inline SVG
No problem
Prefetch
Use the built-in Link Component
1KB (gzip)
All of this in only ~1KB
(Well, the core module is only about ~1KB)
CustomElements mode
You can define your component written with Nano JSX as web-components with
defineAsCustomElements. This enables you to develop very light web components. (thanks @Shinyaigeek)
Checkout the website to find out more!