openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nj

nano-jsx

by Yannick
0.0.26 (see all)

🎯 SSR first, lightweight 1kB JSX library.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

391

GitHub Stars

635

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nano JSX Logo

SSR first, lightweight 1kB JSX library.

Written in TypeScript.
Works on Node and Deno.
Designed to build ultra fast MPAs and SPAs.




gzip size GitHub Workflow Status GitHub last commit Sponsors code style: prettier Codecov Node version Join our discord server!

Getting Started

Video Tutorial

Features

The best about Nano JSX is the small bundle size. It builds, although is sound crazy, bundles as small as svelte!

More Features

  • SSR
    Out of the box, very simple to use

  • Pre-Rendering
    Renders your app to static html if you want.
    (This is possible, but requires some knowledge.
    I plan to make a tutorial soon.)

  • Partial Hydration
    Hydrate and only the parts you really need

  • Isomorphic Router
    Works on Client- and Server-Side

  • CSS in JS
    Use JavaScript objects for styling

  • No JSX build tools required
    Uses Tagged Templates instead of JSX if you prefer

  • Props, Ref, Context and Events
    Use Props, Ref, Context API and Events as you are used to in react

  • Inline SVG
    No problem

  • Prefetch
    Use the built-in Link Component

  • 1KB (gzip)
    All of this in only ~1KB
    (Well, the core module is only about ~1KB)

  • CustomElements mode
    You can define your component written with Nano JSX as web-components with defineAsCustomElements. This enables you to develop very light web components. (thanks @Shinyaigeek)

Documentation

Checkout the website to find out more!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial