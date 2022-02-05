SSR first, lightweight 1kB JSX library.

Written in TypeScript.

Works on Node and Deno.

Designed to build ultra fast MPAs and SPAs.







Getting Started

Visit the website

Download the template

Check out the sandbox

Try the deno example

Video Tutorial

Features

The best about Nano JSX is the small bundle size. It builds, although is sound crazy, bundles as small as svelte!

More Features

SSR

Out of the box, very simple to use

Pre-Rendering

Renders your app to static html if you want.

(This is possible, but requires some knowledge.

I plan to make a tutorial soon.)

Partial Hydration

Hydrate and only the parts you really need

Isomorphic Router

Works on Client- and Server-Side

CSS in JS

Use JavaScript objects for styling

No JSX build tools required

Uses Tagged Templates instead of JSX if you prefer

Props, Ref, Context and Events

Use Props, Ref, Context API and Events as you are used to in react

Inline SVG

No problem

Prefetch

Use the built-in Link Component

1KB (gzip)

All of this in only ~1KB

(Well, the core module is only about ~1KB)

CustomElements mode

You can define your component written with Nano JSX as web-components with defineAsCustomElements . This enables you to develop very light web components. (thanks @Shinyaigeek)

Documentation

Checkout the website to find out more!