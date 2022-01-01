A complete, pure JavaScript, streamed JSON parser in about
750 bytes (gzipped). It is similar to Oboe.js, a streaming JSON micro-library with a size of
4.8kb (gzipped). While that alone isn't much, sizes add up quickly when you stack many libs. This lib achieves a 85% size reduction, while still offering the same main functionality. Uses ES6 arrows.
npm i nano-json-stream-parser
Usage is self explanatory:
const njsp = require("nano-json-stream-parser");
// Callback is called when there is a complete JSON
const parse = njsp((json) => console.log(json));
parse('[1,2,3,4]');
parse('[1,2');
parse(',3,4]');
parse("[::invalid_json_is_ignored::]");
parse('{"pos": {"x":');
parse('1.70, "y": 2.');
parse('49, "z": 2e3}}');
parse('[ "aaaa\\"abcd\\u0123\\\\aa\\/aa" ]')
Output:
[ 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
[ 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
{ pos: { x: 1.7, y: 2.49, z: 2000 } }
[ 'aaaa"abcdģ\\aa/aa' ]
This library has no tests yet and could contain buggy edge-cases.