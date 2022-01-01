A complete, pure JavaScript, streamed JSON parser in about 750 bytes (gzipped). It is similar to Oboe.js, a streaming JSON micro-library with a size of 4.8kb (gzipped). While that alone isn't much, sizes add up quickly when you stack many libs. This lib achieves a 85% size reduction, while still offering the same main functionality. Uses ES6 arrows.

Install

npm i nano- json -stream- parser

Usage

Usage is self explanatory:

const njsp = require ( "nano-json-stream-parser" ); const parse = njsp( ( json ) => console .log(json)); parse( '[1,2,3,4]' ); parse( '[1,2' ); parse( ',3,4]' ); parse( "[::invalid_json_is_ignored::]" ); parse( '{"pos": {"x":' ); parse( '1.70, "y": 2.' ); parse( '49, "z": 2e3}}' ); parse( '[ "aaaa\\"abcd\\u0123\\\\aa\\/aa" ]' )

Output:

[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] { pos: { x: 1.7 , y: 2.49 , z: 2000 } } [ 'aaaa"abcdģ\\aa/aa' ]

Disclaimer

This library has no tests yet and could contain buggy edge-cases.