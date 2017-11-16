Ultra fast and compact implementation of deep equal without any production dependencies.
npm install nano-equal --save
var nanoEqual = require('nano-equal');
if (nanoEqual(a, b)) {
//....
}
This is a compact and fast implementation of deep equal.
Deep equal is an algorithm that comparing two values. If the values are a scalar (string, bool, number), then comparing will be performed thru === operator.
If the values are an object (object, array, function), then comparing will be performed recursively.
Following of the object properties is not important:
var a = {prop1: 'some', prop2: 'some'};
var b = {prop2: 'some', prop1: 'some'};
nanoEqual(a, b); // true
But following of the array elements is important:
var a = [1, 2, 3];
var b = [3, 2, 1];
nanoEqual(a, b); // false
NaN values and some types of recursion are supported.
The list below is showing the performance comparison nano-equal with other libs:
nanoEqual: 1362.813ms
underscore: 3791.308ms
lodash: 7830.107ms
nodejs: 8272.956ms