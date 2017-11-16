NanoEqual

Ultra fast and compact implementation of deep equal without any production dependencies.

Usage

npm install nano-equal --save

var nanoEqual = require ( 'nano-equal' ); if (nanoEqual(a, b)) { }

What is that?

This is a compact and fast implementation of deep equal.

Deep equal is an algorithm that comparing two values. If the values are a scalar (string, bool, number), then comparing will be performed thru === operator.

If the values are an object (object, array, function), then comparing will be performed recursively.

Following of the object properties is not important:

var a = { prop1 : 'some' , prop2 : 'some' }; var b = { prop2 : 'some' , prop1 : 'some' }; nanoEqual(a, b);

But following of the array elements is important:

var a = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; var b = [ 3 , 2 , 1 ]; nanoEqual(a, b);

NaN values and some types of recursion are supported.

Benchmark

The list below is showing the performance comparison nano-equal with other libs: