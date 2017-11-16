openbase logo
nano-equal

by Sergey Melyukov
2.0.2 (see all)

Ultra fast and compact implementation of deep equal without any production dependencies.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

634

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version

NanoEqual

Ultra fast and compact implementation of deep equal without any production dependencies.

Usage

npm install nano-equal --save

var nanoEqual = require('nano-equal');

if (nanoEqual(a, b)) {
    //....
}

What is that?

This is a compact and fast implementation of deep equal.

Deep equal is an algorithm that comparing two values. If the values are a scalar (string, bool, number), then comparing will be performed thru === operator.

If the values are an object (object, array, function), then comparing will be performed recursively.

Following of the object properties is not important:

var a = {prop1: 'some', prop2: 'some'};
var b = {prop2: 'some', prop1: 'some'};

nanoEqual(a, b); // true

But following of the array elements is important:

var a = [1, 2, 3];
var b = [3, 2, 1];

nanoEqual(a, b); // false

NaN values and some types of recursion are supported.

Benchmark

The list below is showing the performance comparison nano-equal with other libs:

nanoEqual: 1362.813ms
underscore: 3791.308ms
lodash: 7830.107ms
nodejs: 8272.956ms

