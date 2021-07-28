Tiny 5th generation CSS-in-JS library that you can actually use in production. Motto of nano-css is simple: create the smallest possible CSS-in-JS library and provide all features of any other library through addons.

Only 0.5 Kb in base configuration, e.g. styled-components is 15.1Kb

Performant — simply the fastest library; does not create wrapper components, does not use inline styles or inline <style> elements, but caches all styles for re-use and injects CSS using .insertRule() for performance

@media queries and animation @keyframes are supported

Auto-prefixes your styles

Extract CSS into external style sheet

Public domain — Unlicense license

Reference