Tiny 5th generation CSS-in-JS library that you can actually use in production.
Motto of
nano-css is simple: create the smallest possible CSS-in-JS library and provide all features of any other library through addons.
styled-components is 15.1Kb
<style> elements, but caches all styles for re-use and injects CSS using
.insertRule() for performance
@media queries and animation
@keyframes are supported
put() — demo!
rule() — demo!
drule() — demo!
sheet() — demo!
dsheet() — demo!
jsx() — demo!
useStyles() — demo!
withStyles() — demo!
decorator — demo № 1 and demo № 2
component — demo!
style() — demo!
styled()() — demo!
hyperstyle() — demo!
stable
atoms — demo!
emmet
nesting
keyframes()
hydrate()
prefixer
stylis
unitless
!important
:global
animate/*
reset/*
reset-font
googleFont()
limit
amp
virtual
spread
array
snake — demo!
tachyons
rtl
extract
sourcemaps
.units
cssom
vcssom