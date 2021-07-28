openbase logo
nc

nano-css

by Vadim Dalecky
5.3.4

Distilled CSS-in-JS for gourmet developers

Readme

nano-css

Tiny 5th generation CSS-in-JS library that you can actually use in production. Motto of nano-css is simple: create the smallest possible CSS-in-JS library and provide all features of any other library through addons.

  • Only 0.5 Kb in base configuration, e.g. styled-components is 15.1Kb
  • Library-agnostic — use it standalone, with React, Preact, Vue.js, or any other library
  • Isomorphic — render on server and browser, generates stable class names, and re-hydrates
  • Performantsimply the fastest library; does not create wrapper components, does not use inline styles or inline <style> elements, but caches all styles for re-use and injects CSS using .insertRule() for performance
  • @media queries and animation @keyframes are supported
  • Auto-prefixes your styles
  • Extract CSS into external style sheet
  • Public domainUnlicense license

Alternatives

postcssTransforming styles with JS plugins
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
66M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
122
Top Feedback
17Highly Customizable
16Great Documentation
14Performant
stylelintA mighty, modern linter that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
3Performant
jssJSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
styled-jsxFull CSS support for JSX without compromises
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
emotion👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
663K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable
polishedA lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
