A little in-memory cache solution for nodejs.
> npm install --save-dev nano-cache
The NanoCache constructor is also a singleton which can be used directly or as a factory.
// use the default singleton
var cache = require('nano-cache');
// or construct your own
var NanoCache = require('nano-cache');
var cache = new NanoCache();
// listen to events
cache.on('del', function (deletedKey) { /* ... */ });
cache.on('get', function (accessedKey) { /* ... */ });
cache.on('set', function (setKey) { /* ... */ });
cache.on('clear', function () { /* ... */ });
Use of the default singleton is optional. New cache objects can be constructed with custom configurations.
var NanoCache = require('nano-cache');
var cache = new NanoCache({
ttl: 30000, // max aged for cache entry
limit: 5, // max hits for a cache entry
bytes : 100 * NanoCache.SIZE.MB, // max memory use for data
});
cache.set('mykey', myvalue);
Set the item in the cache dictionary, overriding any previous value or settings for the key.
The
value must be a JSON-serializable object which includes simple strings, numbers, or booleans.
var cache = require('nano-cache');
NanoCache.set('mykey', myvalue, {
ttl: 60000, // ttl 60 seconds
limit: 10 // limits the read count to 10 times, the 10'th time will expire the cache
});
Returns the value from the cache, or null if non-existent or expired.
NanoCache.set('mykey', myvalue)
var value = NanoCache.get('mykey');
get(key) returns a value
set(key, value, options) sets a key/value pair, returns the value set
del(key) deletes a key/value pair, returns the value deleted
clear() delete everything
clearExpired() deletes all expired key with their values to free up memory
isTTLExpired(key) check if a key's ttl is up, returns
true/false, always
false if there is no ttl set
isLimitReached(key) check if a key's read count has reached its limit, returns
true/false, always
false if there is no limit set
info(key) returns information about key, including access time, hits, and expiry
stats() returns number of items in cache, total byte size, and hit/miss ratio
Every
cache instance extends the EventEmitter object, so it has all of its methods. However, the most common used ones are probably the following:
on(eventName, callback)
once(eventName, callback)
emit(eventName, callback)
removeListener(eventName)
removeAllListeners(eventName, listenerCallbackReference)
Every
cache instance will
emit the following events.
'del' when a key is deleted. Its listeners callbacks will receive the
deletedKey as the 1st argument.
'get' when a key is accessed. Its listeners callbacks will receive the
accessedKey as the 1st argument.
'set' when a key is set. Its listeners callbacks will receive the
setKey as the 1st argument.
'clear' when all is clear from memory. No argument is passed to the listeners.
ttl time in msec before the item is removed from cache. defaults to null for no limit.
limit maximum number of reads before item is removed from cache. defaults to null for no limit.
bytes maximum number of bytes before an item removed from the cache. defaults to Infinity for no limit.
compress - use compression to reduce in-memory cache size. Defaults to true, but can be disabled for improved speed at the cost of memory size.
minFreeMem - items will be evicted from cache if
os.freemem() is lower. Defaults to 0% of total memory.
maxEvictBytes - maximum amount of memory to be evicted on check, which leaves time for garbage collection, defaults to 5% of total memory.
Copyright (c) 2017 Cxense Inc
Authors:
MIT license https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT