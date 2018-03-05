A little in-memory cache solution for nodejs.

Features

In memory cache storage for any JSON serializable data.

Expiration configured by number of accesses or time interval.

Limits memory usage by total usage or minimum free memory.

Supports compressed memory for higher capacity

Eviction by Least Recently Used algorithm.

Stats for cache hits, memory used, and evictions.

Not constrained by heap memory limit (about 1.5GB, depending on platform)

Emits events when some actions occurs.

Installation

> npm install

Use

The NanoCache constructor is also a singleton which can be used directly or as a factory.

var cache = require ( 'nano-cache' ); var NanoCache = require ( 'nano-cache' ); var cache = new NanoCache(); cache.on( 'del' , function ( deletedKey ) { }); cache.on( 'get' , function ( accessedKey ) { }); cache.on( 'set' , function ( setKey ) { }); cache.on( 'clear' , function ( ) { });

new NanoCache(options)

Use of the default singleton is optional. New cache objects can be constructed with custom configurations.

var NanoCache = require ( 'nano-cache' ); var cache = new NanoCache({ ttl : 30000 , limit : 5 , bytes : 100 * NanoCache.SIZE.MB, }); cache.set( 'mykey' , myvalue);

Set the item in the cache dictionary, overriding any previous value or settings for the key. The value must be a JSON-serializable object which includes simple strings, numbers, or booleans.

var cache = require ( 'nano-cache' ); NanoCache.set( 'mykey' , myvalue, { ttl : 60000 , limit : 10 });

Returns the value from the cache, or null if non-existent or expired.

NanoCache.set( 'mykey' , myvalue) var value = NanoCache.get( 'mykey' );

Methods

get(key) returns a value

returns a value set(key, value, options) sets a key/value pair, returns the value set

sets a key/value pair, returns the value set del(key) deletes a key/value pair, returns the value deleted

deletes a key/value pair, returns the value deleted clear() delete everything

delete everything clearExpired() deletes all expired key with their values to free up memory

deletes all expired key with their values to free up memory isTTLExpired(key) check if a key's ttl is up, returns true/false , always false if there is no ttl set

check if a key's ttl is up, returns , always if there is no ttl set isLimitReached(key) check if a key's read count has reached its limit, returns true/false , always false if there is no limit set

check if a key's read count has reached its limit, returns , always if there is no limit set info(key) returns information about key, including access time, hits, and expiry

returns information about key, including access time, hits, and expiry stats() returns number of items in cache, total byte size, and hit/miss ratio

EventEmitter

Every cache instance extends the EventEmitter object, so it has all of its methods. However, the most common used ones are probably the following:

on(eventName, callback)

once(eventName, callback)

emit(eventName, callback)

removeListener(eventName)

removeAllListeners(eventName, listenerCallbackReference)

Native Events

Every cache instance will emit the following events.

'del' when a key is deleted. Its listeners callbacks will receive the deletedKey as the 1st argument.

when a key is deleted. Its listeners callbacks will receive the as the 1st argument. 'get' when a key is accessed. Its listeners callbacks will receive the accessedKey as the 1st argument.

when a key is accessed. Its listeners callbacks will receive the as the 1st argument. 'set' when a key is set. Its listeners callbacks will receive the setKey as the 1st argument.

when a key is set. Its listeners callbacks will receive the as the 1st argument. 'clear' when all is clear from memory. No argument is passed to the listeners.

Constructor Options

ttl time in msec before the item is removed from cache. defaults to null for no limit.

time in msec before the item is removed from cache. defaults to null for no limit. limit maximum number of reads before item is removed from cache. defaults to null for no limit.

maximum number of reads before item is removed from cache. defaults to null for no limit. bytes maximum number of bytes before an item removed from the cache. defaults to Infinity for no limit.

Advanced Options

compress - use compression to reduce in-memory cache size. Defaults to true, but can be disabled for improved speed at the cost of memory size.

- use compression to reduce in-memory cache size. Defaults to true, but can be disabled for improved speed at the cost of memory size. minFreeMem - items will be evicted from cache if os.freemem() is lower. Defaults to 0% of total memory.

- items will be evicted from cache if is lower. Defaults to 0% of total memory. maxEvictBytes - maximum amount of memory to be evicted on check, which leaves time for garbage collection, defaults to 5% of total memory.

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Cxense Inc

Authors:

aziz.khoury

greg.kindel

MIT license https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT