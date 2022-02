Install

yarn add nano-assign

Usage

const assign = require ( 'nano-assign' ) assign({}, { foo : 'foo' }, null , undefined , { foo : 'bar' })

Gotchas

See the 7 lines of code to know what we're doing here ;P

Contributing

Author

nano-assign © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).