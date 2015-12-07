NOTICE

This project has been retired. It is no longer actively developed or maintained. It has been transferred to Uber's uber-archive organization and kept here for posterity.

Nanny

In some sense, a nanny watches kids. This module provides a cluster supervisor. A cluster is a group of worker processes that share a server or servers. The cluster supervisor:

maintains a pool of workers,

monitors the health of the workers including event loop responsiveness and memory consumption,

restarts workers if they stop,

stops workers if they fail a health check,

distributes incoming connections to the cluster workers

The cluster supervisor manages workers and load balancers. This package provides a round robin load balancer. Each connection will go to the least recently connected worker.

Worker processes do not require any special programming to participate in a cluster. The worker will be loaded in proxy by a “thunk” worker that will establish communication with the cluster supervisor, subvert Node.js's networking stack, and execute the worker module. Any attempt to listen for incomming connections with a net , http , or https server will be intercepted and managed by the cluster.

Example

var path = require ( 'path' ); var ClusterSupervisor = require ( "nanny" ); var supervisor = new ClusterSupervisor({ workerPath : path.join(__dirname, "server.js" ), }); process.title = 'nodejs my-supervisor' ; supervisor.start();

process.title = 'nodejs my-worker' ;

Docs

Nanny exports a ClusterSupervisor function that accepts a spec object and returns an instance. The cluster supervisor constructor may be called with or without new . The workerPath is the only required property of the spec. All other properties are options.

Cluster supervisors implement Node.js's EventEmitter .

The ClusterSupervisor.prototype also has LoadBalancer and WorkerSupervisor constructors that can be overloaded by heirs.

clusterSpec.workerPath required

The file system path of the Node.js executable that will run as the worker. The worker script should be written as a normal Node.js program. That is, there is no cluster module that the worker needs to load, nor does it need to check whether it is running as a worker or supervisor. The supervisor and worker scripts are separate. Nanny will run a thunk module that will arrange for a seemingly unmodified environment, except that the net.Server has been subverted and a periodic health monitor ("pulse") has been set up. require.main will be your worker module and process.argv will have workerPath at index 1, just as they would if Node.js ran your worker directly.

The command line arguments to pass to your worker script, as will appear at index 2 and beyond of process.argv to your worker.

By default, this is empty.

The number of workers to maintain. Each worker will be assigned its 0-base index for its logical identifier. The default worker count is the number of logical CPU's on the host machine as reported by os.cpus().length .

The worker count is optional but cannot be provided if you instead provide logicalIds .

An array of logical identifiers for each worker that the supervisor should maintain. The default logical identifiers start with 0 and are as many as the host machine's CPUs.

The logical identifiers are optional but cannot be provided if you instead explicate workerCount .

Logical identifiers may be numbers or strings.

Overrides the default logger object for the cluster. Nanny uses the methods error , warn , info , and debug , all of which must accept the log string and an optional object containing additional contextual information. The fatal method might be used in a future version.

The default logger is provided by the debuglog packaged module and all levels are visible if you include nanny in the NODE_DEBUG space delimited environment variable.

NODE_DEBUG =nanny node supervisor.js

The worker supervisor will call this method once before each time it spawns a worker subprocess with the logical identifier of the worker as its first argument and with the WorkerSupervisor instance as this . The environment creator must return an object with the entire map of environment variables that the worker will need.

The default environment creator returns an object with a PROCESS_LOGICAL_ID set to the worker's logical identifier.

Note that the returned environment is taken to be an exhaustive environment, meaning that worker processes do not implicitly inherit the supervisor process's environment. To explicitly forward an environment, extent process.env

var extend = require ( 'xtend' ); new Supervisor({ createEnvironment : function ( id ) { return extend(process.env, { MY_TITLE : 'nodejs my-worker-' + id, MY_WORKER_ID : id }); } })

The interval at which workers will attempt to submit a health report, in miliseconds. By default, workers will not submit health reports.

At time of writing, the health monitor will keep a process alive unless it calls process.exit explicitly. In a future version, stopping a worker should shut down the health checks so it can gracefully exit.

When a worker submits a health report, the supervisor calls this method to check whether the process is healthy with that report. The health report includes self reported memory usage and event loop metrics.

The following is a partial supervisor that will kill a worker if it reports that it has allocated more than 100MB of memory, will check health every second, will stop a worker if it fails to check in within 6 seconds (1 for pulse, 5 for timeout).

new Supervisor({ isHealthy : function ( report ) { return report.memoryUsage.rss < 100e6 }, pulse : 1e3 , unhealthyTimeout : 5e3 });

memoryUsage as returned by Node.js's process.memoryUsage rss system memory usage in bytes heapTotal memory allocated by V8 heapUsed memory in use from slabs alocated by V8

as returned by Node.js's process.memoryUsage load the number of miliseconds (in nanosecond resolution) that an enqueued task had to wait before it was executed.

Health : {memoryUsage: MemoryUsage , load: Number } MemoryUsage : {rss: Number , heapTotal: Number , heapUsed: Number }

This function is called as a method of the corresponding worker supervisor, so for example, this.id is the corresponding worker logical id.

If isHealthy returns a falsy value, the worker will be stopped with the intention to restart. The force stop delay, restart delay, and restart count options apply in this case.

The default isHealthy method returns true regardless of the health report.

Note that this method will never be called, and thus unhealthy workers will not be restarted, unless the supervisor is initialized with a pulse .

If this option is provided, the supervisor will automatically stop any worker that fails to report its health in a timely fashion. The unhealthy timeout is the number of miliseconds that the supervisor will wait after the expected check-in time. The force stop delay, restart delay, and restart count options apply in this case.

Any worker that is stopped (including stops with the intent to restart) will be killed with prejudice if it fails to exit gracefully before this timeout in miliseconds.

The default delay is 5 seconds and can be overridden on heirs over ClusterSupervisor.prototype.defaultWorkerForceStopDelay .

If this option is provided, any worker that attempts to restart will be forced to wait this number of miliseconds between stopping and starting.

If this option is provided, any time a worker is stopped with the intention to restart (including both manual restart() calls and automatic restarts, but not including manual stop() followed by start() calls), the worker will not restart if this many restarts have been attempted for this worker, regardless of whether the restarts were "successful". The supervisor does not distinguish sucessful and failed starts.

If this option is provided, the load balancer will wait this number of miliseconds between when a supervisor server stops due to an error and when the supervisor resumes listening on the corresponding port.

Note that this setting applies to the socket server running in the supervisor process for a given port, not to a worker.

These options are passed through to Node.js's child process fork. Particularly, execArgv is distinct from workerArgv . The execArgv are options for Node.js and are not visible to the worker. These are useful for V8 and Node.js options.

A snapshot of these options are captured on each worker supervisor instance's spec property and are queried each time the supervisor spawns a new worker, so it is possible to manipulate these values, per worker, before each restart.

Cluster supervisor methods

The following documentation pertains to the methods of a cluster supervisor, as returned by the ClusterSupervisor(clusterSpec) function.

Sets the target state of each worker to "running" and initiates the sequence of operations necessary to get to that state from each worker's current state.

⚠️ At time of writing, this method should only be called once. In the future it should be possible to restart a supervisor, and the start method should be idempotent.

Sets the target state of each worker to "standby" and initiates the sequence of operations necessary to get to that state form each worker's current state.

⚠️ At time of writing, a stopped cluster cannot be restarted. Individual workers can be restarted many times within the lifespan of the cluster supervisor.

Returns an object representing a snapshot of the system state of the entire supervisor.

The root object contains properties workers and loadBalancers , which are each arrays of the respective state of each worker and load balancer. Workers correspond to worker supervisors. Load balancers correspond to ports managed by the cluster supervisor.

ClusterState : {workers: Array < WorkerState >, loadBalancers: Array < LoadBalancerState >}

See the documentation for worker supervisors and load balancers for their respective state representations as returned by their own inspect() methods.

Returns the number of allocated workers.

Returns the number of workers that are currently running.

Returns the number of workers that are not on standby, running or on their way to or from running.

Returns the number of load balancers that are listening on a port and accepting connections.

Returns the number of load balancers that are not on standby: running or on their way to or from running.

Calls the callback once for every worker supervisor before returning. The callback receives the worker supervisor, the logical identfier for that supervisor, and the supervisor itself.

Calls the callback once for every load balancer before returning. The callback receives the load balancer, the port number, and the supervisor itself.

The cluster supervisor constructs and exposes worker supervisor instances. Each of these supervisors has a state machine with "standby", "running", and "stopping" states. The supervisor reacts to events and commands based on its current state. For example, the start() command on a running worker will do nothing, but the start() command on a stopping worker will cause the worker to restart immediately after it transitions to standby.

The logical identifier assigned to this worker supervisor, one of the logical identifiers constructed or provided to the cluster supervisor as logicalIds or inferred from the number of processors.

Returns a JSON serializable representation of the worker's state.

Workers in the standby state have been stopped or not started.

If they were stopped with the intent to restart, the startingAt indicates the intended time to start, or may be null.

Workers in the running state have been started and the subprocess may still be coming up.

The pid is the operating system's process identifier for the forked worker.

is the operating system's process identifier for the forked worker. The startedAt is the number representing when the child process was originally forked.

Workers in the stopping state include worker lifetime statistics, startedAt , stopRequestedAt , and forceStopAt .

The stopRequestedAt is the number representing when the child process was requested to stop or restart.

is the number representing when the child process was requested to stop or restart. The forceStopedAt is the number representing when the child process either should be or was force stopped.

is the number representing when the child process either should be or was force stopped. The isDebugging flag indicates that the process was not actually stopped, but that its debugger was activated. It is the responsibility of the debugging user to manually stop the process. When a process is in the debug state, you can, for example, connect to the process with node debug -p <pid> for a debug console.

flag indicates that the process was not actually stopped, but that its debugger was activated. It is the responsibility of the debugging user to manually stop the process. When a process is in the debug state, you can, for example, connect to the process with for a debug console. The force stop time may have passed, in which case forcedStop will be true. A worker that has been given the debug() command will activate the V8 debugger and enter the "stopping" state without the intent to force stop.

will be true. A worker that has been given the command will activate the V8 debugger and enter the "stopping" state without the intent to force stop. The worker state will include a health report snapshot if one has been received in either running or stopping states.

WorkerState : WorkerStandbyState | WorkerRunningState | WorkerStoppingState WorkerStandbyState : { id, state: "standby" , startingAt: Number } WorkerRunningState : { id, state: "running" , pid: Number , startedAt: Number , health?: Health } WorkerStoppingState : { id, state: "stopping" , pid: Number , isDebugging: Boolean , startedAt: Number , stopRequestedAt: Number , forceStopAt: Number , forcedStop: Boolean , health?: Health }

Returns whether the process is healthy (should not be stopped) based on its self reported memory usage and load metrics.

By default this returns true, but can be overridden on the cluster supervisor spec.

Worker state machine commands

The following are commands that set the intended stable state of the worker and initiate the operations necessary to get to that state.

standby: Forks a worker process.

running: Does nothing.

stopping: Nodes an intent to start when the worker process stops.

standby: If there is a scheduled restart, cancels that timer.

running: Send a SIGINT to the worker process and move to the stopping state.

stopping: Do nothing.

standby: If the worker has not restarted more times than the configured maximum, schedules a a restart after the configured restart delay.

running: Issues the stop and restart commands.

stopping: Notes an intent to restart when the worker process stops.

standby: Does nothing.

running: sends the SIGHUP signal to the worker process. This will either cause the process to stop voluntarily or reload its configuration.

stopping: Notes an intent to restart when the worker process stops.

standby: If there is a scheduled restart, cancels that timer.

running: Sends a SIGKILL signal to the worker process and goes to the stopping state.

stopping: Sends a SIGKILL signal to the worker process.

standby: Does nothing.

running: Enters the stopping state without intent to restart and reissues the debug command.

stopping: Sends the worker process a SIGUSR1 signal (which turns on the V8 debugger), cancels the force stop timer, and waits.

standby: Does nothing.

running: Sends the SIGABRT signal to the worker process and enters the stopping state.

stopping: Sends the SIGABRT signal to the worker process.

The load balancer constructor accepts a spec with the following properties.

logger

port

address

backlog

restartDelay

The load balancer is an event emitter. The cluster supervisor depends on the following event.

standby when it has stopped.

The load balancer implements the following methods.

inspect which captures a snapshot of the load balancer state.

which captures a snapshot of the load balancer state. addWorkerSupervisor(worker) which adds a worker supervisor to the queue of available workers accepting connections.

which adds a worker supervisor to the queue of available workers accepting connections. removeWorkerSupervisor(worker) which removes a worker from the rotation of accepting workers.

which removes a worker from the rotation of accepting workers. handleConnection(connection) which sends a connection to one of the workers, or buffers the connection until a worker becomes available.

which sends a connection to one of the workers, or buffers the connection until a worker becomes available. stop() which requests that the load balancer tear down its server. Load balancers are not restartable at time of writing, but can gracefully handle all workers coming and going ad nauseam. This method is only used for intentional teardown of the cluster for graceful process exit.

The cluster supervisor depends on the following properties of a load balancer.

requestedAddress , from the speced address

, from the speced address requestedBacklog , from the speced backlog

The following properties are for the load balancer implementation and your information.

port , the requested port.

, the requested port. address , the actual address received from the operating system.

, the actual address received from the operating system. server , the Node.js server listening on the supervisor.

The load balancers can be in "standby", "starting", "running", and "stopped" states surrounding the Node.js socket server state machine. The load balancer will try to remaining "running" once it has been created, until it is expressly stopped.

Standby means that the load balancer does not have a socket server.

Starting means that a server has been created and is waiting for confirmation that it is listening on the request port.

Running means the load balancer has a server that is listening on the requested port. Only in this state will the cluster supervisor send connections to workers. Otherwise, connections will be queued.

Stopping means the load balancer has closed its server and is waiting for confirmation of close.

The port is the port that the load balancer was requested for. This port might be 0, in which case the corresponding actual port will differ.

is the port that the load balancer was requested for. This port might be 0, in which case the corresponding actual port will differ. The address is the actual address granted by the operating system to the cluster supervisor process.

is the actual address granted by the operating system to the cluster supervisor process. The backlog is the requested number of connections to buffer by the first worker to request this port. This is often undefined. The backlog is an infrequently recognized option of Node.js servers.

LoadBalancerState : { state: "standby" | "starting" | "running" | "stopped" , port: Number , address: Address , backlog: Number }

Cluster Supervisor Logs

All cluster supervisor logs include the process title as reflected by process.title .

INFO initing master

title

logicalIds: an array of the logical identifiers of all worker supervisors.

Reports that the cluster supervisor has been constructed and will be initialized. If you see more than one of these messages, the process is constructing too many cluster supervisors.

INFO cluster now active

title

Indicates that all workers have been started.

INFO cluster now standing by

title

Indicates that all workers and load balancers have stopped. This should only occur in response to a stop signal or a manual stop() call.

INFO cluster master received signal...killing workers

title

signal: the signal that the supervisor received

DEBUG cluster checking for full stop

title

activeWorkerCount

activeLoadBalancerCount

When a load balancer or worker supervisor changes its state, the cluster supervisor checks whether all of these have returned to standby, in which case goes to standby itself. This debug message shows the number of active workers and load balancers and the supervisor should go to standby if these are both zero.

Worker Supervisor Logs

INFO worker state change

This message indicates that the worker has transitioned to a new state, one of "standby", "running", or "stopping". Regardless, the logger payload is the result of workerSupervisor.inspect() .

ERROR worker fork error

id

error

This message indicates that the supervisor was unable to create a child process for the worker with the given logical identifier.

INFO worker exited gracefully

id

pid

code, necessarily zero

INFO worker exited due to signal

id

pid

code

signal

ERROR worker exited with error

id

pid

code

INFO worker post mortem

Indicates that a worker has stopped and reports various lifecycle metrics.

id

pid

code: exit status code

signal?: signal name that caused exit if present

error?: error if the worker could not be forked

startedAt: date of start

stopRequestedAt: date when the process was asked to stop

stoppedAt: date when the process actually stopped

forcedStop: whether it was necessary to send a kill signal to stop

upTime: duration from startedAt to stoppedAt

teardownTime: duration from stopRequestedAt to stoppedAt

lastKnownHealth?: last health if ever reported

WARN worker supervisor received non-object message

This indicates that the supervisor received a message from the worker processes over the Node.js IPC channel, but that message was not a regular object. The cluster supervisor has no code that would cause this, but it is possible for specialized supervisors to piggy-back on the IPC channel, and it is possible that certain race conditions particularly around exiting a process or closing the channel might produce a corrupt message.

It might be useful to review IPC interactions if this warning becomes frequent.

WARN worker missing when sent signal

id

signal

It is possible that a signal might be sent to a process after it exits. The cluster supervisor detects this case and compensates depending on whether the child process is supposed to be running. This should be unusual. A high occurrence of this warning could be an indication of thrashing or a bug.

WARN worker server closed before it could receive error

id

port

It is possible for a worker to quickly start listening and stop listening before it receives an address or any connections from the supervisor.

server.listen( 0 ); server.close();

This should be unusual since workers tyically stay alive long enough to full start, and if it does occur, should be due to user intervention.

WARN worker server closed before it could accept a connection - redistributing

id

port

This message indicates that the following sequence of events occurred:

supervisor receives incomming connection and sends it to the worker

worker closes server

worker receives connection from the supervisor

worker returns the connection to the supervisor so it can be sent to an active worker, when an active worker becomes available

This should be rare, but can occur during normal operation. Unless these are frequent, no action should be necessary.

ERROR worker forced to shut down

id

pid

Indicates that the worker did not shut down gracefully before the force stop delay passed and that the supervisor sent the kill signal.

There may be a defect in the worker that prevents it from shutting down in a timely fashion, including possibly a signal handler that never follows up with a graceful process exit. If the process needs more time to shut down gracefully, the workerForceStopDelay option should be extended.

ERROR worker stopping because of failure to report health

id

pid

Indicates that the process failed to report its health after it was due, plus the margin unhealthyTimeout .

This may be a symptom of being too busy, in which case the unhealthyTimeout should be extended or load should be distributed elsewhere. It may also be an indication of an infinite loop, either in JavaScript or libuv.

ERROR worker unexpectedly stopped in standby state

id

Indicates that a child process has reported that it stopped more than once. This is potentially dangerous if the worker restarts immediately, since the second signal interferes with the new worker process. If this occurs, please review the logs to ascertain what caused the first and second handleStop state transition and file an issue.

DEBUG sending worker's server its listening address

port

address {port, address}

Indicates that the supervisor now has an open server for the requested port and sends the actual address to the worker so that it can emit the listen event and store the actual address.

DEBUG sending connection to worker

id

port

Indicates that the supervisor has sent a connection to a server in the worker.

DEBUG spawned worker got message

id

message

Indicates that the cluster supervisor received a message that is not in its command vocabulary. This can occur normally if a specialized worker and supervisor piggy-back on the Node.js IPC channel.

Load Balancer Logs

INFO connection backlog

Indicates the number of connections waiting to be distributed to workers. The length will be 0 and grew false whenever the supervisor flushes incoming connections to available workers. This message will be logged each time a connection gets enqueued.

port

length: the number of queued connections

grew?

INFO supervisor stopped listening on port

port

Indicates that the supervisor has stopped listening for requests to the given port.

ERROR supervisor failed to listen

port

error

Indicates that the load balancer was unable to listen on the requested port with the given error. This error gets distributed to all workers that attempt to listen on this port hereafter and the supervisor will need to be restarted.

WARN supervisor shutting down server before confirmed to be listening

port

This will occur if the load balancer is stopped before it has finished starting. This should be rare in normal operation, and should only occur in response to manual shutdown.

id

port

count: the new number of worker supervisors in the ring

Indicates that a worker has subscribed to incoming connections on this port.

DEBUG supervisor requesting to listen on port

port

Indicates that the load balancer has requested a server on this port.

DEBUG supervisor received address to listen on port

port

address

Indicates that the load balancer has a server that is now listening on the given actual address.

