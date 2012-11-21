This is not another markdown parser.
Well, okay, yes it is. But it handles a lot more than you're probably used to finding in just a single package. This generator can process Markdown files written in:
It also does some "non-traditional" work, too, that I find pretty damn useful:
Here is [a very special]{: #special .words1 .class1 lie=false} piece of text!
<p>Here is <span id="special" class="words1 class1" lie="false">a very special</span> piece of text
code, strong, or emphasis. Now, if you wrap your text in
[ ] brackets, you can continue to add Maruku metadata syntax and expect it to work.(NOT YET SUPPORTED)
~~. For example,
This is a ~~strikethrough~~ turns into
This is a <del>strikethrough</del>
left,
right, and
center alignment (NOT YET SUPPORTED)
Note: ,
Tip: , and
Warning: blocks into Twitter Bootstrap alert blocks. Awesome!
<pre> code blocks. Enabled by default, see below for configuration instructions.
[[keys: ]] converts keyboard characters into a pretty-printed format
[[menu: ]] converts a comma-seprated list into a pretty-printed menu
<div marked="1"> is processed.
<x, y>
namp was forked from marked, which is a super-fast Markdown parser that handles all the standard GFM syntax.
For a demonstration of all the additional add-ons, take a look at the /doc folder.
First, install from npm:
npm install namp
Then, add the module via a
require() statement, feed it a file, and let it go:
var namp = require('namp');
var fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile("SYNTAX.md", "utf8", function (err, data) {
if (!err) {
var output = namp(data, {highlight: true } );
fs.writeFileSync("SYNTAX.html", output.html);
console.log("Finished! By the way, I found this metadata:\n" + console.log(output.metadata));
}
});
That's it! Notice that the converter takes two parameters:
data, the contents of the Markdown file
options, an object containing the following properties:
highlight enables build-time syntax highlighting for code blocks (this is
true by default). This uses the highlight.js processor, so you'll still need to define your own CSS for colors
The result of the conversion is an object with two properties:
html, the transformed HTML
metadata, an object containing the document metadata values (
undefined if there's none)
A special note must be made for the way document metadata blocks are handled. These are a list of arbitrary
Key: Value mappings defined at the very start of a document. They are optional, but can be useful as content to be used in other locations. doc/SYNTAX.md shows how you can define these properties.
Here's the original marked README:
A full-featured markdown parser and compiler, written in javascript. Built for speed.
node v0.4.x
$ node test --bench
marked completed in 12071ms.
showdown (reuse converter) completed in 27387ms.
showdown (new converter) completed in 75617ms.
markdown-js completed in 70069ms.
node v0.6.x
$ node test --bench
marked completed in 6448ms.
marked (gfm) completed in 7357ms.
marked (pedantic) completed in 6092ms.
discount completed in 7314ms.
showdown (reuse converter) completed in 16018ms.
showdown (new converter) completed in 18234ms.
markdown-js completed in 24270ms.
Marked is now faster than Discount, which is written in C.
For those feeling skeptical: These benchmarks run the entire markdown test suite 1000 times. The test suite tests every feature. It doesn't cater to specific aspects.
$ npm install marked
The point of marked was to create a markdown compiler where it was possible to frequently parse huge chunks of markdown without having to worry about caching the compiled output somehow...or blocking for an unnecesarily long time.
marked is very concise and still implements all markdown features. It is also now fully compatible with the client-side.
marked more or less passes the official markdown test suite in its entirety. This is important because a surprising number of markdown compilers cannot pass more than a few tests. It was very difficult to get marked as compliant as it is. It could have cut corners in several areas for the sake of performance, but did not in order to be exactly what you expect in terms of a markdown rendering. In fact, this is why marked could be considered at a disadvantage in the benchmarks above.
Along with implementing every markdown feature, marked also implements GFM features.
marked has 4 different switches which change behavior.
markdown.pl as much as possible.
Don't fix any of the original markdown bugs or poor behavior.
None of the above are mutually exclusive/inclusive.
// Set default options
marked.setOptions({
gfm: true,
pedantic: false,
sanitize: true,
// callback for code highlighter
highlight: function(code, lang) {
if (lang === 'js') {
return javascriptHighlighter(code);
}
return code;
}
});
console.log(marked('i am using __markdown__.'));
You also have direct access to the lexer and parser if you so desire.
var tokens = marked.lexer(text);
console.log(marked.parser(tokens));
$ node
> require('marked').lexer('> i am using marked.')
[ { type: 'blockquote_start' },
{ type: 'paragraph',
text: 'i am using marked.' },
{ type: 'blockquote_end' },
links: {} ]
$ marked -o hello.html
hello world
^D
$ cat hello.html
<p>hello world</p>
Copyright (c) 2011-2012, Garen Torikian. (MIT License)
See LICENSE for more info.
Based mostly on Christopher Jeffrey (https://github.com/chjj/)