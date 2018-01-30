A small event emitter with namespaces.
Not meant as a replacement for node's events module, but as a small component for browser js.
npm install --save namespace-emitter
var emitter = require('namespace-emitter')()
emitter.on('*', function () {
console.log('all events emitted', this.event)
})
emitter.on('example', function () {
console.log('example event emitted')
})
emitter.emit('example')
// -> example event emitted
// -> all events emitted example
emitter.on('demo', function () {
console.log('multiple events with `demo` namespace emitted', this.event)
})
emitter.emit('demo:cool')
// -> all events emitted demo:cool
// -> multiple events with `demo` namespace emitted demo:cool
emitter.emit('demo:awesome')
// -> all events emitted demo:awesome
// -> multiple events with `demo` namespace emitted demo:awesome
emitter.emit('demo:great')
// -> all events emitted demo:great
// -> multiple events with `demo` namespace emitted demo:great
Create an event emitter with namespaces
Examples
var emitter = require('./index')()
emitter.on('*', function () {
console.log('all events emitted', this.event)
})
emitter.on('example', function () {
console.log('example event emitted')
})
Emit an event. Optionally namespace the event. Handlers are fired in the order in which they were added with exact matches taking precedence. Separate the namespace and event with a
:
Parameters
event String – the name of the event, with optional namespace
data ...Any – data variables that will be passed as arguments to the event listener
Examples
emitter.emit('example')
emitter.emit('demo:test')
emitter.emit('data', { example: true}, 'a string', 1)
Stop listening to an event. Stop all listeners on an event by only passing the event name. Stop a single listener by passing that event handler as a callback.
You must be explicit about what will be unsubscribed:
emitter.off('demo') will unsubscribe an
emitter.on('demo') listener,
emitter.off('demo:example') will unsubscribe an
emitter.on('demo:example') listener
Parameters
event String
fn [Function] – the specific handler
Examples
emitter.off('example')
emitter.off('demo', function () {})
Create en event listener.
Parameters
event String
fn Function
Examples
emitter.on('example', function () {})
emitter.on('demo', function () {})
Create en event listener that fires once.
Parameters
event String
fn Function
Examples
emitter.once('example', function () {})
emitter.once('demo', function () {})