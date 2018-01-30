A small event emitter with namespaces.

Not meant as a replacement for node's events module, but as a small component for browser js.

Install

npm install --save namespace-emitter

Example

var emitter = require ( 'namespace-emitter' )() emitter.on( '*' , function ( ) { console .log( 'all events emitted' , this .event) }) emitter.on( 'example' , function ( ) { console .log( 'example event emitted' ) }) emitter.emit( 'example' ) emitter.on( 'demo' , function ( ) { console .log( 'multiple events with `demo` namespace emitted' , this .event) }) emitter.emit( 'demo:cool' ) emitter.emit( 'demo:awesome' ) emitter.emit( 'demo:great' )

API

createNamespaceEmitter

Create an event emitter with namespaces

Examples

var emitter = require ( './index' )() emitter.on( '*' , function ( ) { console .log( 'all events emitted' , this .event) }) emitter.on( 'example' , function ( ) { console .log( 'example event emitted' ) })

emit

Emit an event. Optionally namespace the event. Handlers are fired in the order in which they were added with exact matches taking precedence. Separate the namespace and event with a :

Parameters

event String – the name of the event, with optional namespace

– the name of the event, with optional namespace data ...Any – data variables that will be passed as arguments to the event listener

Examples

emitter.emit( 'example' ) emitter.emit( 'demo:test' ) emitter.emit( 'data' , { example : true }, 'a string' , 1 )

off

Stop listening to an event. Stop all listeners on an event by only passing the event name. Stop a single listener by passing that event handler as a callback. You must be explicit about what will be unsubscribed: emitter.off('demo') will unsubscribe an emitter.on('demo') listener, emitter.off('demo:example') will unsubscribe an emitter.on('demo:example') listener

Parameters

event String

fn [Function] – the specific handler

Examples

emitter.off( 'example' ) emitter.off( 'demo' , function ( ) {})

on

Create en event listener.

Parameters

event String

fn Function

Examples

emitter.on( 'example' , function ( ) {}) emitter.on( 'demo' , function ( ) {})

once

Create en event listener that fires once.

Parameters

event String

fn Function

Examples

emitter.once( 'example' , function ( ) {}) emitter.once( 'demo' , function ( ) {})

License

MIT