Named Routes for node.js

A node.js module for naming HTTP routes. Can be used with the express.js framework or independently as standalone. Originally based on antitoxic's node-reversable-router.

Feature overview:

Support for named routes

Can be used standalone or as replacement for express.js 4 routing (see named-routes 1.1.4 for express 3).

URLs can be generated by providing a name of the route and the required parameters

Support for optional parts in the route path (and URL generation still works with as many optional parts as you want)

Support for anonymous * parameters inside the path

Supports converting the last anonymous parameter to pairs of param => value separated by /

Improved performance on literal matches

Install

npm install named-routes

Features

Example

As a replacement for express framework router

In the view files:

url( 'admin.user.edit' , { id : 2 })

... and in the server config:

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var Router = require ( 'named-routes' ); var router = new Router(); router.extendExpress(app); router.registerAppHelpers(app); app.get( '/admin/user/:id' , 'admin.user.edit' , function ( req, res, next ) { var url = app.namedRoutes.build( 'admin.user.edit' , { id : 2 }); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Please note: in this mode, route paths are matched by express. You can use these patterns: http://expressjs.com/guide/routing.html#route-paths

Extending express4 routers

var searchRouter = express.Router(); router.extendExpress(searchRouter); searchRouter.post( '/users' , 'users' , function ( ) {...}); app.use( '/search' , searchRouter);

As express routers are designed to be isolated components, calling url("users") will return "/users" , not "/search/users" . For more information, see https://github.com/alubbe/named-routes/issues/13.

As a standalone

var Router = require ( 'named-routes' )(); var router = new Router(); router.add( 'get' , '/admin/user/:id' , function ( req, res, next ) { var url = router.build( 'admin.user.edit' , { id : 2 }); }, { name : 'admin.user.edit' }); router.dispatch(req);

Benefits of named routes

You can easily check the current route in middleware without stating the defined route path. Thus avoding duplication and keeping route paths in a central place.

This allows the path to the route to be changed as frequently while the rest of the logic across middleware or views to remain the same.

Generating URLs

URLs are generated by passing the route name and, optionally, parameters.

If you're using express:

app.get( '/about' , 'about' , function ( req, res, next ) { .. } app.get( '/todo/:user/:list/:id' , 'todo.user.list.id' , function ( req, res, next ) { .. } url( 'about' ) url( 'todo.user.list.id' , { user : 'foo' , list : 93 , id : 1337 }) url( 'todo.user.list.id' , { user : 'foo' , list : 93 }) app.namedRoutes.build( 'about' ) app.namedRoutes.build( 'todo.user.list.id' , { user : 'foo' , list : 93 , id : 1337 }) app.namedRoutes.build( 'todo.user.list.id' , { user : 'foo' , list : 93 })

As a standalone:

router.add( 'get' , '/about' , function ( req, res, next ) {...}, { name : 'about' }) router.add( 'get' , '/todo/:user/:list/:id' , function ( req, res, next ) {...}, { name : 'todo.user.list.id' }) router.build( 'about' ) router.build( 'todo.user.list.id' , { user : 'foo' , list : 93 , id : 1337 }) router.build( 'todo.user.list.id' , { user : 'foo' , list : 93 })

AJAX

While forgetting to pass a parameter (or setting its value equal to undefined ) will trigger an error, you can also pass null as a parameter value to signal that you would it to be intentionally left blank (including the associated '/' character). This can be helpful when hard-coding ajax urls into front-end javascript.

app.get( '/todo/:user/:list/:id' , 'todo.user.list.id' , function ( req, res, next ) { .. } url( 'todo.user.list.id' , { user : 'foo' , list : null , id : null }); var getTodo = '!{url(' todo.user.list.id ', {user: ' foo ', list: null, id: null})}' ; $http.get( getTodo + '/' + listID + '/' + id, function ( ) {...})

The above assumes you are working in an express view. If you are not, swap out url with app.namedRoutes.build if you are in express but outside the view and app.get with router.add and url with router.build if you using module standalone.

Features exclusive to stand-alone mode

Full support for optional parts of the URL

You can define routes like this:

router.add( 'get' , '/admin/(user/(edit/:id/)(album/:albumId/):session/)test' , 'admin' , function ( req, res, next ) { console .log(req.params); });

Brackets define the limits of the optional parts. Here you have 3 optional parts. 2 of them nested in the other.

If you don't pass all the parameters inside a optional part, the part will simply be removed from the generated URL.

So in the views:

url( 'admin' , { id : 4 , albumId : 2 , session : 'qwjdoqiwdasdj12asdiaji198a#asd' });

url( 'admin' , { id : 4 , session : 'qwjdoqiwdasdj12asdiaji198a#asd' });

url( 'admin' , { albumId : 2 , session : 'qwjdoqiwdasdj12asdiaji198a#asd' });

url( 'admin' , { id : 4 , albumId : 2 });

Improved matching speed for literal matches

Significant amount of the routes in an web applications are simply hardcoded strings. Things like /admin or /user/login . Such routes will be matched with direct check for equallity without the need for a regular expression execution.

Anonymous * parameters inside the path

router.add( 'get' , '/admin/*/user/*/:id/' , 'admin.user.edit' , function ( req, res, next ) { console .log(req.params) });

Requesting: /admin/any/user/thing/2 will output:

{ _masked : [ 'any' , 'thing' ], id: '2' }

Analogous in order to generate the same url:

url( 'admin.user.edit' , { id : 2 , _masked : [ 'any' , 'thing' ]})

Converting the trailing * anonymous parameter to multiple name:value parameters

router.add( 'get' , '/admin/*/user/*/:id/albums/*' , 'admin.user.edit' , function ( req, res, next ) { console .log(req.params) }, { wildcardInPairs : true });

Requesting: /admin/any/user/thing/2/albums/sort/name/order/desc will output:

{ _masked : [ 'any' , 'thing' ], id: '2' , sort: 'name' , order: 'desc' }

Analogous in order to generate the same url:

url( 'admin.user.edit' , { id : 2 , _masked : [ 'any' , 'thing' ], sort : 'name' , 'order' : 'desc' })

Future development planned

Publish

Organise and publish tests

Implement

Query based routing and generation

Investigate

meta-routing Middleware depending on media? mobile, desktop, agent

