A node.js module for naming HTTP routes. Can be used with the express.js framework or independently as standalone. Originally based on antitoxic's node-reversable-router.
Feature overview:
name of the route and the required
parameters
path (and URL generation still works with as many optional parts as you want)
* parameters inside the path
param=>
value separated by
/
express native router.
express native router.
express native router.
npm install named-routes
In the view files:
url('admin.user.edit', {id: 2}) // /admin/user/2
... and in the server config:
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var Router = require('named-routes');
var router = new Router();
router.extendExpress(app);
router.registerAppHelpers(app);
app.get('/admin/user/:id', 'admin.user.edit', function(req, res, next){
// for POST, PUT, DELETE, etc. replace 'get' with 'post', 'put', 'delete', etc.
//... implementation
// the names can also be accessed here:
var url = app.namedRoutes.build('admin.user.edit', {id: 2}); // /admin/user/2
// the name of the current route can be found at req.route.name
});
app.listen(3000);
Please note: in this mode, route paths are matched by express. You can use these patterns: http://expressjs.com/guide/routing.html#route-paths
var searchRouter = express.Router();
router.extendExpress(searchRouter);
searchRouter.post('/users', 'users', function(){...});
app.use('/search', searchRouter);
As express routers are designed to be isolated components, calling
url("users") will return
"/users", not
"/search/users". For more
information, see https://github.com/alubbe/named-routes/issues/13.
var Router = require('named-routes')();
var router = new Router();
router.add('get', '/admin/user/:id', function(req, res, next) {
var url = router.build('admin.user.edit', {id: 2}); // /admin/user/2
}, {
name: 'admin.user.edit'
});
//... in a request handler
router.dispatch(req);
You can easily check the current route in middleware without stating the defined route path. Thus avoding duplication and keeping route paths in a central place.
This allows the path to the route to be changed as frequently while the rest of the logic across middleware or views to remain the same.
URLs are generated by passing the route name and, optionally, parameters.
If you're using express:
app.get('/about', 'about', function(req, res, next){ .. }
app.get('/todo/:user/:list/:id', 'todo.user.list.id', function(req, res, next){ .. }
// in the views:
url('about') // '/about'
url('todo.user.list.id', {user: 'foo', list: 93, id: 1337}) // '/todo/foo/93/1337'
url('todo.user.list.id', {user: 'foo', list: 93}) // Throws error, missing parameters
// anywhere else:
app.namedRoutes.build('about') // '/about'
app.namedRoutes.build('todo.user.list.id', {user: 'foo', list: 93, id: 1337}) // '/todo/foo/93/1337'
app.namedRoutes.build('todo.user.list.id', {user: 'foo', list: 93}) // Throws error, missing parameters
As a standalone:
router.add('get', '/about', function(req, res, next) {...}, {name:'about'})
router.add('get', '/todo/:user/:list/:id', function(req, res, next) {...}, {name:'todo.user.list.id'})
router.build('about') // '/about'
router.build('todo.user.list.id', {user: 'foo', list: 93, id: 1337}) // '/todo/foo/93/1337'
router.build('todo.user.list.id', {user: 'foo', list: 93}) // Throws error, missing parameters
While forgetting to pass a parameter (or setting its value equal to
undefined) will trigger an error, you can also pass
null as a parameter value to signal that you would it to be intentionally left blank (including the associated '/' character). This can be helpful when hard-coding ajax urls into front-end javascript.
app.get('/todo/:user/:list/:id', 'todo.user.list.id', function(req, res, next){ .. }
// this will build simply '/todo/foo':
url('todo.user.list.id', {user: 'foo', list: null, id: null});
// useful for writing routes into ajax requests
var getTodo = '!{url('todo.user.list.id', {user: 'foo', list: null, id: null})}';
$http.get( getTodo + '/' + listID + '/' + id, function(){...})
The above assumes you are working in an express view. If you are not, swap out
url with
app.namedRoutes.build if you are in express but outside the view and
app.get with
router.add and
url with
router.build if you using module standalone.
You can define routes like this:
router.add('get', '/admin/(user/(edit/:id/)(album/:albumId/):session/)test', 'admin', function(req, res, next){
console.log(req.params);
});
Brackets define the limits of the optional parts. Here you have 3 optional parts. 2 of them nested in the other.
If you don't pass all the parameters inside a optional part, the part will simply be removed from the generated URL.
So in the views:
url('admin', {id: 4, albumId:2, session: 'qwjdoqiwdasdj12asdiaji198a#asd'});
// will generate: /admin/user/edit/4/album/2/qwjdoqiwdasdj12asdiaji198a/test
url('admin', {id: 4, session: 'qwjdoqiwdasdj12asdiaji198a#asd'});
// will generate: /admin/user/edit/4/qwjdoqiwdasdj12asdiaji198a/test
url('admin', {albumId: 2, session: 'qwjdoqiwdasdj12asdiaji198a#asd'});
// will generate: /admin/user/album/2/qwjdoqiwdasdj12asdiaji198a/test
url('admin', {id: 4, albumId:2});
// will generate: /admin/test
// because :session parameter is missing and the optional part
// that contains it contains also the other 2 parts
Significant amount of the routes in an web applications are simply hardcoded strings. Things like
/admin or
/user/login.
Such routes will be matched with direct check for equallity without the need for a regular expression execution.
* parameters inside the path
router.add('get', '/admin/*/user/*/:id/', 'admin.user.edit', function(req, res, next) {
console.log(req.params)
});
Requesting:
/admin/any/user/thing/2 will output:
{
_masked: [ 'any', 'thing'],
id: '2'
}
Analogous in order to generate the same url:
url('admin.user.edit', {id:2, _masked: ['any','thing']})
* anonymous parameter to multiple
name:value parameters
router.add('get', '/admin/*/user/*/:id/albums/*', 'admin.user.edit', function(req, res, next) {
console.log(req.params)
}, {
wildcardInPairs: true
});
Requesting:
/admin/any/user/thing/2/albums/sort/name/order/desc will output:
{
_masked: [ 'any', 'thing'],
id: '2',
sort: 'name',
order: 'desc'
}
Analogous in order to generate the same url:
url('admin.user.edit', {id:2, _masked: ['any','thing'], sort: 'name', 'order': 'desc'})
meta-routing Middleware depending on media? mobile, desktop, agent
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2014-2016 Andreas Lubbe npm@lubbe.org
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.