Regular expressions with named capture groups and named back-references

Create a named capture group with (?<name>.*) or (:<name>.*) when using a RegExp. The methods of RegExp are supported excluding compile and toString. Use named back-references using (?&name) to include already defined named pattern.

Installation

npm install --save named-regexp-groups

Usage

import NamedRegExp from 'named-regexp-groups' const NamedRegExp = require ( 'named-regexp-groups' ) var r = new NamedRegExp( '(?<foo>foo)(?<bar>)(-)(?:wat)(?<na>(?:na)+)(?&na)' ) var r = new NamedRegExp( /(:<foo>foo)(:<bar>)(-)(?:wat)(:<na>(?:na)+)(:&na)/ ) r.source

For nodejs < v5.0 core-js polyfills are required. Use npm i -S core-js in your project and add:

require ( 'core-js/es6/object' ) require ( 'core-js/es6/string' ) require ( 'core-js/es6/symbol' )

exec

var r = new NamedRegExp( '(?<foo>foo)(?<bar>bar)(-)(?:wat)(?<na>(?:na)+)(?&na)' ) r.exec( 'nanafoobar-watnana' )

test

r = new NamedRegExp( '(?<foo>foo)(bar)(?:waah)' ) r.source r.test( 'nanafoobarwaah' )

If using a string as replacement use $+{name} to define the placeholder for the capture group. This follows the Syntax of PCRE Named backreferences.

var r = new NamedRegExp( /(:<year>\d+)-(:<month>\d+)-(:<day>\d+)/ ) '2017-01-02' .replace(r, 'day: $+{day}, month: $+{month}, year: $+{year}' ) '2016-11-22' .replace(r, function ( ) { var args = [].slice.call( arguments ) var g = this .groups return `day: ${args[g.day]} , month: ${args[g.month]} , year: ${args[g.year]} ` })

r = new NamedRegExp( '(?<foo>foo)(bar)(?:waah)' ) 'nanafoobarwaah' .match(r)

r = new NamedRegExp( '(?<foo>foo)' ) 'nanafoobarwaah' .split(r)

ES7

The proposed TC39 proposal-regexp-named-groups is finding it's way into the standard. Chrome>=64 already supports named groups. Maybe node>=10 soon as well...

Paste this into Chrome>=64

r = new RegExp ( /(?<foo>foo)(?<bar>bar)(-)(?:wat)(?<na>(?:na)+)/ ); o = r.exec( 'nanafoobar-watnana' )

License

Software is released under MIT.