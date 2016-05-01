A Javascript library for fixing the capitalization of people's names.
It is heavily based on the Perl Lingua-EN-NameCase module.
It's always best to let the user capitalize their own name as there are too many variations to programmatically catch them all. However, when working with legacy databases, sometimes such a module is needed.
NameCase provides two functions:
NameCase.checkName() which returns true if the name is in all
UPPERCASE or
lowercase.
NameCase(string or array, { individualFields : boolean }) returns a properly capitalized name.
The option
individualFields defaults to false which works best when the person's names
are combined into a single field. If
individualFields is set to true, it means you're
passing in given and surnames separately. The only difference between these two options is
with
individualFields set to false, the first character is always capitalized.
Namecase can also be executed from the command line via
namecase, which accepts data
from stdin and outputs the formatted names to stdout.
<script source="namecase.js"></script>
<script>
var name = "GEORGE WASHINGTON";
if (NameCase.checkName(name)) {
document.write(
NameCase(name)
);
} else {
document.write(name);
}
</script>
var nc = require('namecase');
String.prototype.toNameCase = function () {
var name = this.toString();
if (nc.checkName(name)) {
return nc(name, { individualFields : true } );
}
}
console.log("WILLIAM".toNameCase());
console.log("MCKINLEY".toNameCase());
Install with
npm install -g namecase.
namecase < input.txt > ouput.txt
NameCase also includes Meteor integration. The
NameCase function is available
on the Client and Server and comes with a Template helper entitled
NameCase.
<template name="templateName">
{{ NameCase "abe lincoln" optionalNamecaseOptionsHelper }}
</template>
Template.templateName.helpers({
optionalNamecaseOptionsHelper : function () {
return { individualFields : true };
}
});