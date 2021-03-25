openbase logo
Readme

Nali CLI

:anchor: Parse info of IP Address or CDN's CNAME without leaving your terminal

Author Version License

Installation

yarn global add nali-cli
# npm install nali-cli -g

Prebuilt binaries is also available under the bin directory of the GitHub Repo.

Execute nali to download qqwry.dat right after installation:

$ nali

Required IP Database qqwry.dat will begin to download automatically during first time execution.

Usage

Query a simple IP address:

$ nali 1.145.1.4

1.145.1.4 [澳大利亚 墨尔本 Telstra]

Query IP addresses:

$ nali 114.5.1.4 191.919.8.10 1.0.0.1

114.5.1.4 [印度尼西亚] 191.919.8.10 1.0.0.1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]

Query and parse IP addresses, CNAME from stdin:

$ dig blog.skk.moe +short | nali

104.18.101.28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
104.18.100.28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]


$ nslookup www.gov.cn 1.0.0.1 | nali
Server:     1.0.0.1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]
Address:    1.0.0.1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]#53

Non-authoritative answer:
www.gov.cn  canonical name = www.gov.cn.bsgslb.cn. [白山云 CDN]
www.gov.cn.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]  canonical name = zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn. [白山云 CDN]
Name:   zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 107.155.25.117 [香港 Zenlayer]
Name:   zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 107.155.25.118 [香港 Zenlayer]
Name:   zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 107.155.25.116 [香港 Zenlayer]
Name:   zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 107.155.25.120 [香港 Zenlayer]
Name:   zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 2001:438:fffd:98::4
Name:   zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 2001:438:fffd:98::5

Use Nali CLI built-in tools:

$ nali-nslookup blog.skk.moe

Server:         1.0.0.1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]
Address:        1.0.0.1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]#53

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:   blog.skk.moe
Address: 104.18.101.28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
Name:   blog.skk.moe
Address: 104.18.100.28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
Name:   blog.skk.moe
Address: 2606:4700::6812:641c
Name:   blog.skk.moe
Address: 2606:4700::6812:651c


$ dig cdn.jsdelivr.net @1.0.0.1 +short

cdn.jsdelivr.net.cdn.cloudflare.net. [Cloudflare]
104.16.89.20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
104.16.88.20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
104.16.85.20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
104.16.87.20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
104.16.86.20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]

Nali CLI has built-in tools:

  • nali-dig
  • nali-nslookup
  • nali-ping
  • nali-tracepath
  • nali-traceroute

Nali required related software installed. For example, in order to use nali-dig and nali-nslookup you need to have bind (dnsutils) installed.

Update IP Database:

nali update

Interface

$ nali --help

Usage: nali <command> [options]

Options:
  -v, --version  版本信息
  -h, --help     output usage information

Commands:
  parse          解析 stdin 或参数中的 IP 信息 (默认)
  update         更新 IP 库
  help [cmd]     display help for [cmd]

Author

Nali CLI © Sukka, Released under the GPL-3.0 License.
Authored and maintained by Sukka with help from contributors (list).

Personal Website · Blog · GitHub @SukkaW · Telegram Channel @SukkaChannel · Twitter @isukkaw · Keybase @sukka

