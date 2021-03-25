Nali CLI

:anchor: Parse info of IP Address or CDN's CNAME without leaving your terminal

Installation

yarn global add nali-cli

Prebuilt binaries is also available under the bin directory of the GitHub Repo.

Execute nali to download qqwry.dat right after installation:

nali

Required IP Database qqwry.dat will begin to download automatically during first time execution.

Usage

Query a simple IP address:

$ nali 1.145 .1 .4 1.145 .1 .4 [澳大利亚 墨尔本 Telstra]

Query IP addresses:

$ nali 114.5 .1 .4 191.919 .8 .10 1.0 .0 .1 114.5 .1 .4 [印度尼西亚] 191.919 .8 .10 1.0 .0 .1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]

Query and parse IP addresses, CNAME from stdin :

$ dig blog.skk.moe +short | nali 104.18 .101 .28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点] 104.18 .100 .28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点] $ nslookup www.gov.cn 1.0 .0 .1 | nali Server: 1.0 .0 .1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器] Address: 1.0 .0 .1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]#53 Non-authoritative answer: www.gov.cn canonical name = www.gov.cn.bsgslb.cn. [白山云 CDN] www.gov.cn.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN] canonical name = zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn. [白山云 CDN] Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN] Address: 107.155 .25 .117 [香港 Zenlayer] Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN] Address: 107.155 .25 .118 [香港 Zenlayer] Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN] Address: 107.155 .25 .116 [香港 Zenlayer] Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN] Address: 107.155 .25 .120 [香港 Zenlayer] Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN] Address: 2001 :438:fffd:98::4 Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN] Address: 2001 :438:fffd:98::5

Use Nali CLI built-in tools:

$ nali-nslookup blog.skk.moe Server: 1.0 .0 .1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器] Address: 1.0 .0 .1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: blog.skk.moe Address: 104.18 .101 .28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点] Name: blog.skk.moe Address: 104.18 .100 .28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点] Name: blog.skk.moe Address: 2606 :4700::6812:641c Name: blog.skk.moe Address: 2606 :4700::6812:651c $ dig cdn.jsdelivr.net @1.0.0.1 +short cdn.jsdelivr.net.cdn.cloudflare.net. [Cloudflare] 104.16 .89 .20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点] 104.16 .88 .20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点] 104.16 .85 .20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点] 104.16 .87 .20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点] 104.16 .86 .20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]

Nali CLI has built-in tools: nali-dig

nali-nslookup

nali-ping

nali-tracepath

nali-traceroute Nali required related software installed. For example, in order to use nali-dig and nali-nslookup you need to have bind (dnsutils) installed.

Update IP Database:

nali update

Interface

$ nali -- help Usage: nali < command > [options] Options: -v, --version 版本信息 -h, -- help output usage information Commands: parse 解析 stdin 或参数中的 IP 信息 (默认) update 更新 IP 库 help [cmd] display help for [cmd]

