:anchor: Parse info of IP Address or CDN's CNAME without leaving your terminal
yarn global add nali-cli
# npm install nali-cli -g
Prebuilt binaries is also available under the
bindirectory of the GitHub Repo.
Execute
nali to download
qqwry.dat right after installation:
$ nali
Required IP Database
qqwry.dat will begin to download automatically during first time execution.
Query a simple IP address:
$ nali 1.145.1.4
1.145.1.4 [澳大利亚 墨尔本 Telstra]
Query IP addresses:
$ nali 114.5.1.4 191.919.8.10 1.0.0.1
114.5.1.4 [印度尼西亚] 191.919.8.10 1.0.0.1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]
Query and parse IP addresses, CNAME from
stdin:
$ dig blog.skk.moe +short | nali
104.18.101.28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
104.18.100.28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
$ nslookup www.gov.cn 1.0.0.1 | nali
Server: 1.0.0.1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]
Address: 1.0.0.1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]#53
Non-authoritative answer:
www.gov.cn canonical name = www.gov.cn.bsgslb.cn. [白山云 CDN]
www.gov.cn.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN] canonical name = zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn. [白山云 CDN]
Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 107.155.25.117 [香港 Zenlayer]
Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 107.155.25.118 [香港 Zenlayer]
Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 107.155.25.116 [香港 Zenlayer]
Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 107.155.25.120 [香港 Zenlayer]
Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 2001:438:fffd:98::4
Name: zgovweb.v.bsgslb.cn [白山云 CDN]
Address: 2001:438:fffd:98::5
Use Nali CLI built-in tools:
$ nali-nslookup blog.skk.moe
Server: 1.0.0.1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]
Address: 1.0.0.1 [美国 APNIC&CloudFlare 公共 DNS 服务器]#53
Non-authoritative answer:
Name: blog.skk.moe
Address: 104.18.101.28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
Name: blog.skk.moe
Address: 104.18.100.28 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
Name: blog.skk.moe
Address: 2606:4700::6812:641c
Name: blog.skk.moe
Address: 2606:4700::6812:651c
$ dig cdn.jsdelivr.net @1.0.0.1 +short
cdn.jsdelivr.net.cdn.cloudflare.net. [Cloudflare]
104.16.89.20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
104.16.88.20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
104.16.85.20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
104.16.87.20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
104.16.86.20 [美国 CloudFlare 公司 CDN 节点]
Nali CLI has built-in tools:
-
nali-dig
-
nali-nslookup
-
nali-ping
-
nali-tracepath
-
nali-traceroute
Nali required related software installed. For example, in order to use
nali-digand
nali-nslookupyou need to have bind (dnsutils) installed.
Update IP Database:
nali update
$ nali --help
Usage: nali <command> [options]
Options:
-v, --version 版本信息
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
parse 解析 stdin 或参数中的 IP 信息 (默认)
update 更新 IP 库
help [cmd] display help for [cmd]
Nali CLI © Sukka, Released under the GPL-3.0 License.
Authored and maintained by Sukka with help from contributors (list).
Personal Website · Blog · GitHub @SukkaW · Telegram Channel @SukkaChannel · Twitter @isukkaw · Keybase @sukka