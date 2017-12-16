An
ack/
ag clone written in Node.js. The focus here is on speed and performance,
rather than trying to 100% mimic all the functionality of
ack.
There were two goals set out:
ack
I've benchmarked in numerous places where and why code is written as it is, as well as possible areas of improvement. It's mostly asynchronous, though due to the requirement of returning items in order, performs a mergesort at the end of all the results obtained.
As long as it's faster than
ack, I'm pleased.
A lot of the functionality is modeled around
ag. In fact, you can provide a .nakignore
file to define patterns to ignore. .nakignore files in the directory you're searching
under are automatically included as ignore rules, but you can choose to specify any
additional file (with .gitignore-style rules) with
-a.
Some missing options include specifying a maxdepth, or following symlinks.
nak -G '*.js' 'function' .
Find all files ending in
js, in the current directory, with the phrase
function.
nak -a ../.gitignore -i 'def' .
Find all files in the current directory, with the phrase in
def (case-insensitive),
in the current directory; also, use the .gitignore rules from the folder above
nak -d '*.less' -w 'mixin' .
Find all files in the current directory that are not
.less, with the phrase
mixin
(whole word), in the current directory
var nak = require("./lib/nak");
options = {};
options.list = true;
options.path = ".";
// capture stdout to do something with it
nak.run(options);
If you want, you can define some of your own function handling for certain events,
and pass them to
nak.
All functions should return
null upon failing.
Currently available functions are:
filepath, this returns a String representing
the contents of that file
If you're using
nak as part of a Node.js script using
child_process.exec or
child_process.spawn you MUST serialize your function as JSON;
nak will
deserialize it for you. You must also store the function as
process.env.nak_<function_name>.
This is because
process.env is automatically passed to the
exec or
spawn
function. Modifying
process.env like this only affects the running script, not your machine.
Behind the scenes, serialization occurs via the simplefunc module.
In the following examples, when
nak encounters a filepath called
file1.txt,
it'll return "photo" as the file's contents. Otherwise, it returns
null, and
normal
nak behavior is performed--in this case, a disk read of the file.
var nak = require('nak'),
Exec = require('child_process').exec;
var fn = function(filepath) {
if (/file1\.txt/.test(filepath)) return "photo";
return null;
}
process.env.nak_onFilepathSearchFn = nak.serialize(fn);
Exec(nakPath + " " + "-a .nakignore 'photo' " + process.cwd(), function(err, stdout, stderr) {
// ...
}
This is ugly, but it works the same as above:
nak -a .nakignore 'photo' --onFilepathSearchFn 'if (/file1\.txt/.test(filepath)) return "photo";\nreturn null;' .
After reading Felix's Faster than C notes,
I became inspired to just write a fast
ack clone, in Node.js.
I benchmarked and rewrote and learned a lot. While
nak does not support everything
ack does, it does nearly everything
ag does.
You like numbers? Me too. They're fun.
Here's the average time for grabbing information from a directory with 13,300 files five times. The commands do the exact same thing by just listing all the available files in the directory structure, and try to exclude the same files/directories.
ag
nak
ack
find
|10.052s
|4.863s
|5.217s
|28.989s
Here are benchmarks for finding the phrase "va" in cloud9infra, as a whole-word regexp, case insensitively:
ag
nak
ack
grep
|34.609s
|29.327s
|88.883s
|256.14s
Obviously, part of the speed impediment to
ack or
grep is the lack of a simple
way to provide ignore rules.
All tests can be found in tests; they use
mocha
to run. To run them:
npm install mocha -g
npm test
Building is necessary only if you want a minified version of nak, or, a version that works with VFS-Local.
Just call
node compile.js from the root directory to generate a build. You'll
need to
npm install uglify-js first.
You'll get several files: one is nak minifed, and the other is a minified version
of nak that is suitable for use with VFS. The API and argument consumption for VFS
local is the exact same; just make sure you call
api.execute within the callback
for
vfs.extend.
Options:
-l|--list list files encountered
-H|--hidden search hidden files and directories (default off)
-c|--color adds color to results (default off)
-a|--pathToNakignore «value» path to an additional nakignore file
-q|--literal do not parse PATTERN as a regular expression; match it literally
-w|--wordRegexp only match whole words
-i|--ignoreCase match case insensitively
-G|--fileSearch «value» comma-separated list of wildcard files to only search on
-d|--ignore «value» comma-separated list of wildcard files to additionally ignore
-f|--follow follow symlinks (default off)
-U|--addVCSIgnores include VCS ignore files (.gitignore); still uses .nakignore
--ackmate output results in a format parseable by AckMate
--onFilepathSearchFn «value» while searching, executes this function on a matching filepath
Right now there are two areas of the code that take the longest amount of time:
isBinaryFile in walkdir.js)
Everything else--from ignore rule creation to option parsing--takes an insignificant amount of time to process.
Copyright (c) 2013 Garen J. Torikian
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.