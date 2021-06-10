openbase logo
najax

by najaxjs
1.0.7 (see all)

jQuery ajax-stye http requests in node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.3K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

najax

jQuery ajax-stye http requests in node

jQuery ajax is stupid simple. This project provides a lightweight wrapper for the nodejs http request object that enables jquery ajax style syntax when making serverside requests to other webpages in node.js

In addition to najax.get, , handles ssl and makes some reasonable assumptions based on inputs and everything can be overridden by passing an options object.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install najax

var najax = $ = require('najax')
$.get('http://www.google.com', callback)
najax('http://www.google.com', { type: 'POST' }, callback)
najax({ url: 'http://www.google.com', type: 'POST', success: callback })
najax({ url: 'http://www.google.com', type: 'POST' })
  .success(callback)
  .error(errorHandler)

$.get, $.post, $.put, $.delete...

Run unit tests

  • npm install && npm test

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using standardjs.

