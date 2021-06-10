jQuery ajax-stye http requests in node
jQuery ajax is stupid simple. This project provides a lightweight wrapper for the nodejs http request object that enables jquery ajax style syntax when making serverside requests to other webpages in node.js
In addition to najax.get, , handles ssl and makes some reasonable assumptions based on inputs and everything can be overridden by passing an options object.
Install the module with:
npm install najax
var najax = $ = require('najax')
$.get('http://www.google.com', callback)
najax('http://www.google.com', { type: 'POST' }, callback)
najax({ url: 'http://www.google.com', type: 'POST', success: callback })
najax({ url: 'http://www.google.com', type: 'POST' })
.success(callback)
.error(errorHandler)
$.get, $.post, $.put, $.delete...
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using standardjs.