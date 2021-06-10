najax

jQuery ajax-stye http requests in node

jQuery ajax is stupid simple. This project provides a lightweight wrapper for the nodejs http request object that enables jquery ajax style syntax when making serverside requests to other webpages in node.js

In addition to najax.get, , handles ssl and makes some reasonable assumptions based on inputs and everything can be overridden by passing an options object.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install najax

var najax = $ = require ( 'najax' ) $. get ('http://www.google.com', callback) najax('http://www.google.com', { type: 'POST' }, callback) najax({ url : 'http://www.google.com' , type : 'POST' , success : callback }) najax({ url : 'http://www.google.com' , type : 'POST' }) .success(callback) .error(errorHandler) $. get , $.post, $.put, $.delete...

Run unit tests

npm install && npm test

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using standardjs.