Naja. a genus of venomous elapid snakes comprising the true cobras. (Also, German for "Well" at the beginning of a sentence.)
Naja is a full-featured JS client-side AJAX library for Nette Framework.
It is written using modern-day JavaScript, but compiled into a bundle that works in all modern browsers. Every build of Naja is thoroughly tested and therefore guaranteed to work in the latest versions of Chromium (Chrome and Edge), Firefox, and WebKit (Safari).
$ npm install naja
import naja from 'naja';
naja.initialize();
You can find the documentation here.