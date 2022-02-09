openbase logo
naja

by naja-js
2.2.1 (see all)

Modern AJAX library for Nette Framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Naja

Build Status Code Coverage latest version license minified size minzipped size monthly downloads downloads total

Naja. a genus of venomous elapid snakes comprising the true cobras. (Also, German for "Well" at the beginning of a sentence.)

Naja is a full-featured JS client-side AJAX library for Nette Framework.

It is written using modern-day JavaScript, but compiled into a bundle that works in all modern browsers. Every build of Naja is thoroughly tested and therefore guaranteed to work in the latest versions of Chromium (Chrome and Edge), Firefox, and WebKit (Safari).

Very quick start

$ npm install naja

import naja from 'naja';
naja.initialize();

Documentation

You can find the documentation here.

