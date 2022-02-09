Naja

Naja. a genus of venomous elapid snakes comprising the true cobras. (Also, German for "Well" at the beginning of a sentence.)

Naja is a full-featured JS client-side AJAX library for Nette Framework.

It is written using modern-day JavaScript, but compiled into a bundle that works in all modern browsers. Every build of Naja is thoroughly tested and therefore guaranteed to work in the latest versions of Chromium (Chrome and Edge), Firefox, and WebKit (Safari).

Very quick start

$ npm install naja

import naja from 'naja' ; naja.initialize();

Documentation

You can find the documentation here.