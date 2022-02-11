openbase logo
naive-ui

by TuSimple
2.21.5 (see all)

A Vue 3 Component Library. Fairly Complete. Customizable Themes. Uses TypeScript. Not too Slow.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

7.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

144

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Readme

Naive UI

A Vue 3 Component Library

Fairly Complete, Customizable Themes, Uses TypeScript, Not too Slow

Kinda Interesting

English | 中文

Documentation

www.naiveui.com

Community

Features

Fairly Complete

There are more than 80 components. Hope they can help you write less code.

What's more, they are all treeshakable.

Customizable Themes

We provide an advanced type safe theme system built using TypeScript. All you need is to provide a theme overrides object in JS. Then all the stuff will be done by us.

What's more, no less/sass/css variables, no webpack loaders are required.

Uses TypeScript

All the stuff in Naive UI is written in TypeScript. It can work with your typescript project seamlessly.

What's more, you don't need to import any CSS to use the components.

Not too Slow

I try to make it not rather slow. At least select, tree, transfer, table and cascader work with virtual list.

What's more, ..., no more. Just enjoy it.

Installation

npm

Use npm to install.

npm i -D naive-ui

Fonts

npm i -D vfonts

Icons

Naive UI recommends using xicons as icon library.

Design Resources

Naive UI (Sketch).

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

Naive UI is licensed under the MIT license.

Graphics resouces of result component is licensed under the CC-BY 4.0. The graphics resources come from Twemoji.

Alternatives

quasarQuasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
65K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
63
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
18Performant
vuetify🐉 Material Component Framework for Vue
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
416K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
219
Top Feedback
31Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
16Highly Customizable
primevueNext Generation Vue UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
36K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
quasar-frameworkQuasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ant-design-vue🌈 An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue. 🐜
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
bootstrap-vueBootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap v4 for Vue.js. With extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
53
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
See 29 Alternatives

