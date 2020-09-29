A simple utility library that lists Nigeria states and local governments with zero dependency
npm install naija-state-local-government
//ES5
const NaijaStates = require('naija-state-local-government');
// ES6
import NaijaStates from 'naija-state-local-government';
console.log(NaijaStates.all());
console.log(NaijaStates.states());
console.log(NaijaStates.lgas("Oyo"))
|function
|argument
|response
|.all()
|none
|it returns all states and local government
|.states()
|none
|it returns all Nigeria states
|.lga(state)
|state(Nigeria state. Note: it's not case sensitive)
|it returns the local government of the input state.
List all local government areas and state in Nigeria
Commit Message Convention
scope should be something specific to the commit change e.g logo
subject text should:
Message body (optional) If a body is to be written, it should:
Message Footer This should be used for referencing the issues using the following keywords: Start, Delivers, Fixes and Finishes. It should be written as:
This project is authored by Philips Blessing and is licensed for your use, modification and distribution under the MIT license.