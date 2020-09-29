A simple utility library that lists Nigeria states and local governments with zero dependency

Installation

npm install naija-state-local-government

Example

const NaijaStates = require ( 'naija-state-local-government' ); import NaijaStates from 'naija-state-local-government' ; console .log(NaijaStates.all()); console .log(NaijaStates.states()); console .log(NaijaStates.lgas( "Oyo" ))

Sample Usage

States

LGAs

function argument response .all() none it returns all states and local government .states() none it returns all Nigeria states .lga(state) state(Nigeria state. Note: it's not case sensitive) it returns the local government of the input state.

Features

List all local government areas and state in Nigeria

Contributing

Fork this repositry to your account.

Clone your repositry: git clone git@github.com:your-username/naija-state-local-government.git

Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature/<3-4 word feature description>

Commit your changes: git commit -m "feature(scope): (subject) (body) (footer)"

Push to the remote branch: git push origin new-feature

Open a pull request.

Commit Message Convention scope should be something specific to the commit change e.g logo subject text should: use present tense: "save" not "saved" or "saving" not capitalize first letter i.e no "Carry to safety" not end with a dot (.) Message body (optional) If a body is to be written, it should: written in present tense. include reason for change and difference in the previous behaviour Message Footer This should be used for referencing the issues using the following keywords: Start, Delivers, Fixes and Finishes. It should be written as: [Start #345]



License

This project is authored by Philips Blessing and is licensed for your use, modification and distribution under the MIT license.