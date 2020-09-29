openbase logo
nsl

naija-state-local-government

by Blessing Philips
1.1.2 (see all)

A simple utility library that lists Nigeria states and local governments with zero dependency

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

451

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

naija-state-local-government

NPM

npm version

A simple utility library that lists Nigeria states and local governments with zero dependency

Installation


npm install naija-state-local-government

Example

//ES5
const NaijaStates = require('naija-state-local-government');

// ES6
import NaijaStates from 'naija-state-local-government';

console.log(NaijaStates.all());
console.log(NaijaStates.states());
console.log(NaijaStates.lgas("Oyo"))

Sample Usage

States

alt

LGAs

alt

functionargumentresponse
.all()noneit returns all states and local government
.states()noneit returns all Nigeria states
.lga(state)state(Nigeria state. Note: it's not case sensitive)it returns the local government of the input state.

Features

List all local government areas and state in Nigeria

Contributing

  • Fork this repositry to your account.
  • Clone your repositry: git clone git@github.com:your-username/naija-state-local-government.git
  • Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature/<3-4 word feature description>
  • Commit your changes: git commit -m "feature(scope): (subject) (body) (footer)"
  • Push to the remote branch: git push origin new-feature
  • Open a pull request.

  • Commit Message Convention

    • scope should be something specific to the commit change e.g logo

    • subject text should:

      • use present tense: "save" not "saved" or "saving"
      • not capitalize first letter i.e no "Carry to safety"
      • not end with a dot (.)

    • Message body (optional) If a body is to be written, it should:

      • written in present tense.
      • include reason for change and difference in the previous behaviour

    • Message Footer This should be used for referencing the issues using the following keywords: Start, Delivers, Fixes and Finishes. It should be written as:

      • [Start #345]

License

This project is authored by Philips Blessing and is licensed for your use, modification and distribution under the MIT license.

