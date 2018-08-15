openbase logo
nachos-ui

by nachos-ui
0.2.0-beta.1 (see all)

Nachos UI is a React Native component library.

Overview

Documentation
Readme

Nachos UI

Build Status

Intro

Nachos UI is a React Native component library. Read more about how we built it on Medium.

Features:

Getting started

Requires React Native 0.40 and higher.

$ npm install --save nachos-ui

OR

$ yarn add nachos-ui

The ThemeProvider component should be set at the highest level of your app. If it is not, Nachos UI components will NOT render.

import { ThemeProvider } from "nachos-ui";

export default (App = () => (
  <ThemeProvider>
    <RestOfYourApp />
  </ThemeProvider>
));

import React from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import { Button } from 'nachos-ui'

const App = () => {
  return (
    <View>
        <Button>Button</Button>
    </View>
  )
}

Documentation

Visit the documentation at https://avocode.com/nachos-ui/docs/ with technical information about each component.

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome! Before contributing, please read our Code Of Conduct.

Read Contributing.

Developers

To play with Nachos UI locally first clone the repository:

$ git clone git@github.com:avocode/nachos-ui.git

Ideally use Yarn to install your dependencies. It's fast and consistent:

$ yarn install

To run the iOS simulator run:

$ yarn run start

To run the Web version:

$ yarn run start:web

License

Nachos UI is open source and released under the MIT License.

Thanks!

