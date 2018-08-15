Intro

Nachos UI is a React Native component library. Read more about how we built it on Medium.

Over 30 UI components

Customizable UI components

Works on Web thanks to React Native for Web

thanks to React Native for Web Jest Snapshot Testing

Uses Prettier an opinionated JavaScript formatter.

Uses Yarn

Getting started

Requires React Native 0.40 and higher.

$ npm install

OR

$ yarn add nachos-ui

The ThemeProvider component should be set at the highest level of your app. If it is not, Nachos UI components will NOT render.

import { ThemeProvider } from "nachos-ui" ; export default (App = () => ( < ThemeProvider > < RestOfYourApp /> </ ThemeProvider > ));

import React from 'react' import { View } from 'react-native' import { Button } from 'nachos-ui' const App = () => { return ( < View > < Button > Button </ Button > </ View > ) }

Documentation

Visit the documentation at https://avocode.com/nachos-ui/docs/ with technical information about each component.

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome! Before contributing, please read our Code Of Conduct.

Read Contributing.

Developers

To play with Nachos UI locally first clone the repository:

git clone git@github.com:avocode/nachos-ui.git

Ideally use Yarn to install your dependencies. It's fast and consistent:

yarn install

To run the iOS simulator run:

$ yarn run start

To run the Web version:

$ yarn run start :web

License

Nachos UI is open source and released under the MIT License.