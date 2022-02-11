Node.js REPL with lodash

Sometimes we use the Node.js REPL interface to experiment with code. Wouldn’t it be great to have that interface with lodash required by default?

Installation

npm install -g n_

Usage

n_ n_ >

lodash is now attached to the REPL context as _ , so just use it:

n_ > _.compact([0, 1, false, 2, '', 3]); [ 1, 2, 3 ] n_ >

FP mode

It is possible to use lodash’s functional programming variant lodash/fp :

n_ --fp n_ > _.map(function(v) { return v * 2; }, [1, 2, 3]); [ 2, 4, 6 ] n_ >

Strict mode

It is possible to enable strict mode in Node.js >= 4.x:

n_ --use_strict n_ >

Repl specificities

Commands

Some commands are available to facilitate some operations, and are host under .lodash repl command:

.lodash fp : switch to lodash/fp

: switch to lodash/fp .lodash vanilla : switch to vanilla lodash mode

: switch to vanilla lodash mode .lodash reset : switch to initial lodash mode

: switch to initial lodash mode .lodash swap : switch to the other lodash mode (vanilla/fp)

: switch to the other lodash mode (vanilla/fp) .lodash current : output current lodash flavor in use

: output current lodash flavor in use .lodash version : output lodash version in use

and the .lodash help to have more details about lodash repl commands

__ as last evaluated expression

Special character _ refer to the lodash instance, and cannot hold value of last expression. To provide the same feature, __ was introduced:

n_ > 10 + 2 12 n_ > 'number '+ __ 'number 12'

Configuration options

Aside --fp and --use_strict / --use-strict , some other options are available either as CLI flags, or via environment variables.(with a trailing _N_ )

The two main feature you can control is History persistance and Prompt Theme.

Flag aliases Env variable Description Default --history-path --history , history-file _N_HISTORY_PATH Location of repl history file ~/.n_repl_history --prompt.symbol _N_PROMPT__SYMBOL Symbol to use as $ prompt > --prompt.name _N_PROMPT__NAME Name for the prompt `n`_ --prompt.color.name _N_PROMPT__COLOR__NAME Color for prompt name n_ blue --prompt.color.symbol _N_PROMPT__COLOR__SYMBOL Color for prompt symbol red --prompt.color.flavor _N_PROMPT__COLOR__FLAVOR Color for section of prompt about lodash flavor in use cyan --prompt.color.help _N_PROMPT__COLOR__HELP Color for section of prompt about lodash flavor in use green

About styling, valid colors are: black , red , green , yellow , blue , magenta , cyan , white , gray , and dim .

Enjoy! 🚀