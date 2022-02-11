openbase logo
by Boris Diakur
3.0.0 (see all)

Node.js REPL with lodash

Readme

n_

Node.js REPL with lodash

animated gif showing usage of n_

Why?

Sometimes we use the Node.js REPL interface to experiment with code. Wouldn’t it be great to have that interface with lodash required by default?

Installation

$ npm install -g n_

Usage

$ n_
n_ >

lodash is now attached to the REPL context as _, so just use it:

n_ > _.compact([0, 1, false, 2, '', 3]);
[ 1, 2, 3 ]
n_ >

FP mode

It is possible to use lodash’s functional programming variant lodash/fp:

$ n_ --fp
n_ > _.map(function(v) { return v * 2; }, [1, 2, 3]);
[ 2, 4, 6 ]
n_ >

Strict mode

It is possible to enable strict mode in Node.js >= 4.x:

$ n_ --use_strict
n_ >

Repl specificities

Commands

Some commands are available to facilitate some operations, and are host under .lodash repl command:

  • .lodash fp: switch to lodash/fp
  • .lodash vanilla: switch to vanilla lodash mode
  • .lodash reset: switch to initial lodash mode
  • .lodash swap: switch to the other lodash mode (vanilla/fp)
  • .lodash current: output current lodash flavor in use
  • .lodash version: output lodash version in use

and the .lodash help to have more details about lodash repl commands

__ as last evaluated expression

Special character _ refer to the lodash instance, and cannot hold value of last expression. To provide the same feature, __ was introduced:

n_ > 10 + 2
12
n_ > 'number '+ __
'number 12'

Configuration options

Aside --fp and --use_strict/--use-strict, some other options are available either as CLI flags, or via environment variables.(with a trailing _N_)

The two main feature you can control is History persistance and Prompt Theme.

FlagaliasesEnv variableDescriptionDefault
--history-path--history, history-file_N_HISTORY_PATHLocation of repl history file~/.n_repl_history
--prompt.symbol_N_PROMPT__SYMBOLSymbol to use as $ prompt>
--prompt.name_N_PROMPT__NAMEName for the prompt`n`_
--prompt.color.name_N_PROMPT__COLOR__NAMEColor for prompt name n_blue
--prompt.color.symbol_N_PROMPT__COLOR__SYMBOLColor for prompt symbolred
--prompt.color.flavor_N_PROMPT__COLOR__FLAVORColor for section of prompt about lodash flavor in usecyan
--prompt.color.help_N_PROMPT__COLOR__HELPColor for section of prompt about lodash flavor in usegreen

About styling, valid colors are: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, white,gray, and dim.

Enjoy! 🚀

