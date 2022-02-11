Node.js REPL with lodash
Sometimes we use the Node.js REPL interface to experiment with code. Wouldn’t it be great to have that interface with lodash required by default?
$ npm install -g n_
$ n_
n_ >
lodash is now attached to the REPL context as
_, so just use it:
n_ > _.compact([0, 1, false, 2, '', 3]);
[ 1, 2, 3 ]
n_ >
It is possible to use lodash’s functional programming variant
lodash/fp:
$ n_ --fp
n_ > _.map(function(v) { return v * 2; }, [1, 2, 3]);
[ 2, 4, 6 ]
n_ >
It is possible to enable strict mode in Node.js >= 4.x:
$ n_ --use_strict
n_ >
Some commands are available to facilitate some operations, and are host under
.lodash repl command:
.lodash fp: switch to lodash/fp
.lodash vanilla: switch to vanilla lodash mode
.lodash reset: switch to initial lodash mode
.lodash swap: switch to the other lodash mode (vanilla/fp)
.lodash current: output current lodash flavor in use
.lodash version: output lodash version in use
and the
.lodash help to have more details about lodash repl commands
__ as last evaluated expression
Special character
_ refer to the lodash instance, and cannot hold value of last expression.
To provide the same feature,
__ was introduced:
n_ > 10 + 2
12
n_ > 'number '+ __
'number 12'
Aside
--fp and
--use_strict/
--use-strict, some other options are available either as CLI flags, or via environment variables.(with a trailing
_N_)
The two main feature you can control is History persistance and Prompt Theme.
|Flag
|aliases
|Env variable
|Description
|Default
--history-path
--history,
history-file
_N_HISTORY_PATH
|Location of repl history file
~/.n_repl_history
--prompt.symbol
_N_PROMPT__SYMBOL
|Symbol to use as
$ prompt
>
--prompt.name
_N_PROMPT__NAME
|Name for the prompt
|`n`_
--prompt.color.name
_N_PROMPT__COLOR__NAME
|Color for prompt name
n_
blue
--prompt.color.symbol
_N_PROMPT__COLOR__SYMBOL
|Color for prompt symbol
red
--prompt.color.flavor
_N_PROMPT__COLOR__FLAVOR
|Color for section of prompt about lodash flavor in use
cyan
--prompt.color.help
_N_PROMPT__COLOR__HELP
|Color for section of prompt about lodash flavor in use
green
About styling, valid colors are:
black,
red,
green,
yellow,
blue,
magenta,
cyan,
white,
gray, and
dim.
Enjoy! 🚀