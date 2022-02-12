n8n is an extendable workflow automation tool. With a fair-code distribution model, n8n will always have visible source code, be available to self-host, and allow you to add your own custom functions, logic and apps. n8n's node-based approach makes it highly versatile, enabling you to connect anything to everything.
📺 A short demo (< 3 min) which shows how to create a simple workflow which automatically sends a new Slack notification every time a Github repository received or lost a star.
n8n has 200+ different nodes to automate workflows. The list can be found on: https://n8n.io/nodes
The official n8n documentation can be found under: https://docs.n8n.io
Additional information and example workflows on the n8n.io website: https://n8n.io
The changelog can be found here and the list of breaking changes here.
Execute:
npm run start
While n8n.cloud and n8n are the same in terms of features, n8n.cloud provides certain conveniences such as:
Short answer: It means "nodemation" and it is pronounced as n-eight-n.
Long answer: "I get that question quite often (more often than I expected) so I decided it is probably best to answer it here. While looking for a good name for the project with a free domain I realized very quickly that all the good ones I could think of were already taken. So, in the end, I chose nodemation. 'node-' in the sense that it uses a Node-View and that it uses Node.js and '-mation' for 'automation' which is what the project is supposed to help with. However, I did not like how long the name was and I could not imagine writing something that long every time in the CLI. That is when I then ended up on 'n8n'." - Jan Oberhauser, Founder and CEO, n8n.io
Have you found a bug 🐛 ? Or maybe you have a nice feature ✨ to contribute ? The CONTRIBUTING guide will help you get your development environment ready in minutes.
n8n is fair-code distributed under Apache 2.0 with Commons Clause license.
Additional information about license can be found in the FAQ.