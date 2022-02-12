n8n - Workflow Automation Tool

n8n is an extendable workflow automation tool. With a fair-code distribution model, n8n will always have visible source code, be available to self-host, and allow you to add your own custom functions, logic and apps. n8n's node-based approach makes it highly versatile, enabling you to connect anything to everything.

Demo

📺 A short demo (< 3 min) which shows how to create a simple workflow which automatically sends a new Slack notification every time a Github repository received or lost a star.

Available integrations

n8n has 200+ different nodes to automate workflows. The list can be found on: https://n8n.io/nodes

Documentation

The official n8n documentation can be found under: https://docs.n8n.io

Additional information and example workflows on the n8n.io website: https://n8n.io

The changelog can be found here and the list of breaking changes here.

Usage

Start

Execute: npm run start

Sign-up for an n8n.cloud account.

While n8n.cloud and n8n are the same in terms of features, n8n.cloud provides certain conveniences such as:

Not having to set up and maintain your n8n instance

Managed OAuth for authentication

Easily upgrading to the newer n8n versions

Support

If you have problems or questions go to our forum, we will then try to help you asap:

https://community.n8n.io

Jobs

If you are interested in working for n8n and so shape the future of the project check out our job posts

What does n8n mean and how do you pronounce it?

Short answer: It means "nodemation" and it is pronounced as n-eight-n.

Long answer: "I get that question quite often (more often than I expected) so I decided it is probably best to answer it here. While looking for a good name for the project with a free domain I realized very quickly that all the good ones I could think of were already taken. So, in the end, I chose nodemation. 'node-' in the sense that it uses a Node-View and that it uses Node.js and '-mation' for 'automation' which is what the project is supposed to help with. However, I did not like how long the name was and I could not imagine writing something that long every time in the CLI. That is when I then ended up on 'n8n'." - Jan Oberhauser, Founder and CEO, n8n.io

Development Setup

Have you found a bug 🐛 ? Or maybe you have a nice feature ✨ to contribute ? The CONTRIBUTING guide will help you get your development environment ready in minutes.

License

n8n is fair-code distributed under Apache 2.0 with Commons Clause license.

Additional information about license can be found in the FAQ.