n64

Optimized int64 object for javascript.

There are a few different int64 libraries which currently exist for javascript. Some native, some non-native. Most are lacking test coverage. n64 gives you a native and non-native version which both have full test coverage.

Install

$ npm install n64

Usage

const {U64, I64} = require ( 'n64' ); console .log(U64( 0x12345678900 ).muln( 0x12345678 )); console .log(I64( 0x12345678900 ).muln( 0x12345678 ));

Outputs:

< U64: 13145376755874150400 > < I64: -5301367317835401216 >

API

n64 tries to mimic the bn.js API as much as possible. Like bn.js, each method follows a pattern of (i?)(operation)(n?) .

Prefixes

i - Perform the operation in-place.

Postfixes

n - Function must be passed a 32 bit javascript number.

For example, a.add(b) will clone the current object, do the addition, and return a new object. a.iadd(b) will do the addition in place. a.addn(b) will do the "cloned" addition with b being a 32 bit JS number, and a.iaddn(b) will do the same thing in-place.

Constructor

There are two constructors: U64 and I64 , both containing the same methods. The N64 object documented below applies to both n64.U64 and n64.I64 .

new N64() - Instantiate.

- Instantiate. new N64(num) - Instantiate from JS number.

- Instantiate from JS number. new N64(bool) - Instantiate from boolean.

- Instantiate from boolean. new N64(hi, lo) - Instantiate from hi/lo bits.

- Instantiate from hi/lo bits. new N64(obj) - Instantiate from object (hi & lo).

- Instantiate from object (hi & lo). new N64(str, base?) - Instantiate from string.

- Instantiate from string. new N64(bn) - Instantiate from bn.js bignumber.

- Instantiate from bn.js bignumber. new N64(data) - Instantiate from bytes (little endian).

Properties

hi - Internal hi bits (int32).

- Internal hi bits (int32). lo - Internal lo bits (int32).

- Internal lo bits (int32). sign - Whether the int64 is signed (0 or 1).

Static Methods

N64.min(a, b) - Pick min value.

- Pick min value. N64.max(a, b) - Pick max value.

- Pick max value. N64.random() - Instantiate random int64.

- Instantiate random int64. N64.pow(num, exp) - Instantiate from number and power.

- Instantiate from number and power. N64.shift(num, bits) - Instantiate from left shift.

- Instantiate from left shift. N64.readLE(data, off) - Instantiate from data at off (little endian).

- Instantiate from at (little endian). N64.readBE(data, off) - Instantiate from data at off (big endian).

- Instantiate from at (big endian). N64.readRaw(data, off) - Instantiate from data at off (little endian).

- Instantiate from at (little endian). N64.fromNumber(num) - Instantiate from JS number.

- Instantiate from JS number. N64.fromInt(lo) - Instantiate from lo bits.

- Instantiate from lo bits. N64.fromBool(value) - Instantiate from boolean.

- Instantiate from boolean. N64.fromBits(hi, lo) - Instantiate from hi/lo bits.

- Instantiate from hi/lo bits. N64.fromObject(obj) - Instantiate from object (hi & lo).

- Instantiate from object (hi & lo). N64.fromString(str, base?) - Instantiate from string.

- Instantiate from string. N64.fromJSON(json) - Instantiate from JSON.

- Instantiate from JSON. N64.fromBN(bn) - Instantiate from bn.js bignumber.

- Instantiate from bn.js bignumber. N64.fromLE(data) - Instantiate from bytes (little endian).

- Instantiate from bytes (little endian). N64.fromBE(data) - Instantiate from bytes (big endian).

- Instantiate from bytes (big endian). N64.fromRaw(data) - Instantiate from bytes (little endian).

- Instantiate from bytes (little endian). N64.from() - Instantiate.

- Instantiate. N64.from(num) - Instantiate from JS number.

- Instantiate from JS number. N64.from(bool) - Instantiate from boolean.

- Instantiate from boolean. N64.from(hi, lo) - Instantiate from hi/lo bits.

- Instantiate from hi/lo bits. N64.from(obj) - Instantiate from object (hi & lo).

- Instantiate from object (hi & lo). N64.from(str, base?) - Instantiate from string.

- Instantiate from string. N64.from(bn) - Instantiate from bn.js bignumber.

- Instantiate from bn.js bignumber. N64.from(data) - Instantiate from bytes (little endian).

- Instantiate from bytes (little endian). N64.isN64(obj) - Test instanceof N64.

- Test instanceof N64. N64.isU64(obj) - Test instanceof U64.

- Test instanceof U64. N64.isI64(obj) - Test instanceof I64.

Methods

Arithmetic

N64#iadd(obj) - In-place addition with another int64.

- In-place addition with another int64. N64#iaddn(num) - In-place addition with a JS number.

- In-place addition with a JS number. N64#add(obj) - Cloned addition with another int64.

- Cloned addition with another int64. N64#addn(num) - Cloned addition with a JS number.

- Cloned addition with a JS number. N64#isub(obj) - In-place subtraction with another int64.

- In-place subtraction with another int64. N64#isubn(num) - In-place subtraction with a JS number.

- In-place subtraction with a JS number. N64#sub(obj) - Cloned subtraction with another int64.

- Cloned subtraction with another int64. N64#subn(num) - Cloned subtraction with a JS number.

- Cloned subtraction with a JS number. N64#imul(obj) - In-place multiplication with another int64.

- In-place multiplication with another int64. N64#imuln(num) - In-place multiplication with a JS number.

- In-place multiplication with a JS number. N64#mul(obj) - Cloned multiplication with another int64.

- Cloned multiplication with another int64. N64#muln(num) - Cloned multiplication with a JS number.

- Cloned multiplication with a JS number. N64#idiv(obj) - In-place division with another int64.

- In-place division with another int64. N64#idivn(num) - In-place division with a JS number.

- In-place division with a JS number. N64#div(obj) - Cloned division with another int64.

- Cloned division with another int64. N64#divn(num) - Cloned division with a JS number.

- Cloned division with a JS number. N64#imod(obj) - In-place modulo with another int64.

- In-place modulo with another int64. N64#imodn(num) - In-place modulo with a JS number.

- In-place modulo with a JS number. N64#mod(obj) - Cloned modulo with another int64.

- Cloned modulo with another int64. N64#modn(num) - Cloned modulo with a JS number.

- Cloned modulo with a JS number. N64#ipow(obj) - In-place exponentiation with another int64.

- In-place exponentiation with another int64. N64#ipown(num) - In-place exponentiation with a JS number.

- In-place exponentiation with a JS number. N64#pow(obj) - Cloned exponentiation with another int64.

- Cloned exponentiation with another int64. N64#pown(num) - Cloned exponentiation with a JS number.

- Cloned exponentiation with a JS number. N64#isqr() - Square number in-place.

- Square number in-place. N64#sqr() - Clone and square number.

Bitwise

N64#iand(obj) - In-place AND with another int64.

- In-place with another int64. N64#iandn(num) - In-place AND with a JS number.

- In-place with a JS number. N64#and(obj) - Cloned AND with another int64.

- Cloned with another int64. N64#andn(num) - Cloned AND with a JS number.

- Cloned with a JS number. N64#ior(obj) - In-place OR with another int64.

- In-place with another int64. N64#iorn(num) - In-place OR with a JS number.

- In-place with a JS number. N64#or(obj) - Cloned OR with another int64.

- Cloned with another int64. N64#orn(num) - Cloned OR with a JS number.

- Cloned with a JS number. N64#ixor(obj) - In-place XOR with another int64.

- In-place with another int64. N64#ixorn(num) - In-place XOR with a JS number.

- In-place with a JS number. N64#xor(obj) - Cloned XOR with another int64.

- Cloned with another int64. N64#xorn(num) - Cloned XOR with a JS number.

- Cloned with a JS number. N64#inot() - In-place NOT .

- In-place . N64#not() - Cloned NOT .

- Cloned . N64#ishl(obj) - In-place left-shift with another int64.

- In-place left-shift with another int64. N64#ishln(num) - In-place left-shift with a JS number.

- In-place left-shift with a JS number. N64#shl(obj) - Cloned left-shift with another int64.

- Cloned left-shift with another int64. N64#shln(num) - Cloned left-shift with a JS number.

- Cloned left-shift with a JS number. N64#ishr(obj) - In-place right-shift with another int64.

- In-place right-shift with another int64. N64#ishrn(num) - In-place right-shift with a JS number.

- In-place right-shift with a JS number. N64#shr(obj) - Cloned right-shift with another int64.

- Cloned right-shift with another int64. N64#shrn(num) - Cloned right-shift with a JS number.

- Cloned right-shift with a JS number. N64#iushr(obj) - In-place unsigned right-shift with another int64.

- In-place unsigned right-shift with another int64. N64#iushrn(num) - In-place unsigned right-shift with a JS number.

- In-place unsigned right-shift with a JS number. N64#ushr(obj) - Cloned unsigned right-shift with another int64.

- Cloned unsigned right-shift with another int64. N64#ushrn(num) - Cloned unsigned right-shift with a JS number.

- Cloned unsigned right-shift with a JS number. N64#setn(bit, val) - Set specified bit to val (in-place).

- Set specified bit to (in-place). N64#testn(bit) - Test whether a bit is set.

- Test whether a bit is set. N64#setb(pos, ch) - Set byte ch at position pos (in-place).

- Set byte at position (in-place). N64#orb(pos, ch) - OR byte ch at position pos (in-place).

- OR byte at position (in-place). N64#getb(pos) - Get byte at position pos .

- Get byte at position . N64#imaskn(bit) - Clear bits higher or equal to bit (in-place).

- Clear bits higher or equal to (in-place). N64#maskn(bit) - Clear bits higher or equal to bit .

- Clear bits higher or equal to . N64#andln(num) - Perform AND on lo 32 bits (returns JS number).

Negation

N64#ineg() - In-place negation.

- In-place negation. N64#neg() - Cloned negation.

- Cloned negation. N64#iabs() - In-place absolute.

- In-place absolute. N64#abs() - Cloned absolute.

Comparison

N64#cmp(obj) - Compare to another int64.

- Compare to another int64. N64#cmpn(num) - Compare to a JS number.

- Compare to a JS number. N64#eq(obj) - Test equality against another int64.

- Test equality against another int64. N64#eqn(num) - Test equality against a JS number.

- Test equality against a JS number. N64#gt(obj) - Greater than (int64).

- Greater than (int64). N64#gtn(num) - Greater than (JS number).

- Greater than (JS number). N64#gte(obj) - Greater than or equal to (int64).

- Greater than or equal to (int64). N64#gten(num) - Greater than or equal to (JS number).

- Greater than or equal to (JS number). N64#lt(obj) - Less than (int64).

- Less than (int64). N64#ltn(num) - Less than (JS number).

- Less than (JS number). N64#lte(obj) - Less than or equal to (int64).

- Less than or equal to (int64). N64#lten(num) - Less than or equal to (JS number).

- Less than or equal to (JS number). N64#isZero() - Test whether int64 is zero.

- Test whether int64 is zero. N64#isNeg() - Test whether int64 is negative.

- Test whether int64 is negative. N64#isOdd() - Test whether int64 is odd.

- Test whether int64 is odd. N64#isEven() - Test whether int64 is even.

Helpers

N64#clone() - Clone and return a new int64.

- Clone and return a new int64. N64#inject(obj) - Inject properties from int64.

- Inject properties from int64. N64#set(num) - Set the int64 to a JS number value.

- Set the int64 to a JS number value. N64#join(hi, lo) - Join hi and lo bits.

- Join hi and lo bits. N64#bitLength() - Count number of bits.

- Count number of bits. N64#byteLength() - Count number of bytes.

- Count number of bytes. N64#isSafe() - Test whether the number is less than or equal to 53 bits.

- Test whether the number is less than or equal to 53 bits. N64#inspect() - Inspect number.

Encoding

N64#readLE(data, off) - Read number from data at off (little endian).

- Read number from at (little endian). N64#readBE(data, off) - Read number from data at off (big endian).

- Read number from at (big endian). N64#readRaw(data, off) - Read number from data at off (little endian).

- Read number from at (little endian). N64#writeLE(data, off) - Write number to data at off (little endian).

- Write number to at (little endian). N64#writeBE(data, off) - Write number to data at off (big endian).

- Write number to at (big endian). N64#writeRaw(data, off) - Write number to data at off (little endian).

Conversion

N64#toU64() - Cast to unsigned. Returns a U64.

- Cast to unsigned. Returns a U64. N64#toI64() - Cast to signed. Returns an I64.

- Cast to signed. Returns an I64. N64#toNumber() - Convert int64 to a JS number (throws on >53 bits).

- Convert int64 to a JS number (throws on >53 bits). N64#toDouble() - Convert int64 to a JS number.

- Convert int64 to a JS number. N64#toInt() - Convert lo bits to a JS number.

- Convert lo bits to a JS number. N64#toBool() - Convert to a boolean.

- Convert to a boolean. N64#toBits() - Convert to an array containing hi and lo bits.

- Convert to an array containing hi and lo bits. N64#toObject() - Convert to an object containing hi and lo bits.

- Convert to an object containing hi and lo bits. N64#toString(base?, pad?) - Convert to string of base . Optional padding.

- Convert to string of . Optional padding. N64#toJSON() - Convert to hex string.

- Convert to hex string. N64#toBN(BN) - Convert to bn.js big number (must pass BN constructor).

- Convert to bn.js big number (must pass BN constructor). N64#toLE(ArrayLike) - Convert to ArrayLike instance (little endian).

- Convert to instance (little endian). N64#toBE(ArrayLike) - Convert to ArrayLike instance (big endian).

- Convert to instance (big endian). N64#toRaw(ArrayLike) - Convert to ArrayLike instance (little endian).

Constants

U64.ULONG_MIN - Unsigned int32 minimum (number).

- Unsigned int32 minimum (number). U64.ULONG_MAX - Unsigned int32 maximum (number).

- Unsigned int32 maximum (number). U64.UINT32_MIN - Unsigned int32 minimum (U64).

- Unsigned int32 minimum (U64). U64.UINT32_MAX - Unsigned int32 maximum (U64).

- Unsigned int32 maximum (U64). U64.UINT64_MIN - Unsigned int64 minimum (U64).

- Unsigned int64 minimum (U64). U64.UINT64_MAX - Unsigned int64 maximum (U64).

- Unsigned int64 maximum (U64). I64.LONG_MIN - Int32 minimum (number).

- Int32 minimum (number). I64.LONG_MAX - Int32 maximum (number).

- Int32 maximum (number). I64.INT32_MIN - Int32 minimum (I64).

- Int32 minimum (I64). I64.INT32_MAX - Int32 maximum (I64).

- Int32 maximum (I64). I64.INT64_MIN - Int64 minimum (I64).

- Int64 minimum (I64). I64.INT64_MAX - Int64 maximum (I64).

Casting

With mixed types, the left operand will cast the right operand to its sign.

With the n -postfix methods, numbers passed into them will be cast to 32 bit integers. If the left had operand is signed, the number is cast to an int32_t . If unsigned, the number is cast to an uint32_t .

Examples

In JS:

const a = I64( 1 ); const b = U64( 'ffffffffffffffff' , 16 ); const r = a.add(b); console .log(r.toString());

In C:

int64_t a = 1 ; uint64_t b = 0xffffffffffffffff ; int64_t r = a + ( int64_t )b; printf ( "%lld

" , r);

Outputs 0 , as (int64_t)ULLONG_MAX == -1LL .

In JS:

const a = I64( 0 ); const r = a.addn( 0xffffffff ); console .log(r.toString());

In C:

int64_t a = 0 ; int64_t r = a + ( int32_t ) 0xffffffff ; printf ( "%lld

" , r);

Outputs -1 .

In JS:

const a = U64( 0 ); const r = a.addn( -1 ); console .log(r.toString());

In C:

uint64_t a = 0 ; uint64_t r = a + ( uint32_t ) -1 ; printf ( "%llu

" , r);

Outputs 4294967295 .

Testing

$ npm test

This should run all test vectors for both the native and non-native backend.

Fuzzing

A fuzzer is present for testing of operations vs. actual machine operations.

$ node test /fuzz.js

Benchmarks

Benchmarks are run against bn.js.

$ node bench

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work. </legalese>

License

Copyright (c) 2017, Christopher Jeffrey. (MIT License)

See LICENSE for more info.