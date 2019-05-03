Optimized int64 object for javascript.
There are a few different int64 libraries which currently exist for javascript.
Some native, some non-native. Most are lacking test coverage.
n64 gives you a
native and non-native version which both have full test coverage.
$ npm install n64
const {U64, I64} = require('n64');
console.log(U64(0x12345678900).muln(0x12345678));
console.log(I64(0x12345678900).muln(0x12345678));
Outputs:
<U64: 13145376755874150400>
<I64: -5301367317835401216>
n64 tries to mimic the bn.js API as much as possible. Like bn.js, each
method follows a pattern of
(i?)(operation)(n?).
i - Perform the operation in-place.
n - Function must be passed a 32 bit javascript number.
For example,
a.add(b) will clone the current object, do the addition, and
return a new object.
a.iadd(b) will do the addition in place.
a.addn(b)
will do the "cloned" addition with
b being a 32 bit JS number, and
a.iaddn(b) will do the same thing in-place.
There are two constructors:
U64 and
I64, both containing the same methods.
The
N64 object documented below applies to both
n64.U64 and
n64.I64.
new N64() - Instantiate.
new N64(num) - Instantiate from JS number.
new N64(bool) - Instantiate from boolean.
new N64(hi, lo) - Instantiate from hi/lo bits.
new N64(obj) - Instantiate from object (hi & lo).
new N64(str, base?) - Instantiate from string.
new N64(bn) - Instantiate from bn.js bignumber.
new N64(data) - Instantiate from bytes (little endian).
hi - Internal hi bits (int32).
lo - Internal lo bits (int32).
sign - Whether the int64 is signed (0 or 1).
N64.min(a, b) - Pick min value.
N64.max(a, b) - Pick max value.
N64.random() - Instantiate random int64.
N64.pow(num, exp) - Instantiate from number and power.
N64.shift(num, bits) - Instantiate from left shift.
N64.readLE(data, off) - Instantiate from
data at
off (little endian).
N64.readBE(data, off) - Instantiate from
data at
off (big endian).
N64.readRaw(data, off) - Instantiate from
data at
off (little endian).
N64.fromNumber(num) - Instantiate from JS number.
N64.fromInt(lo) - Instantiate from lo bits.
N64.fromBool(value) - Instantiate from boolean.
N64.fromBits(hi, lo) - Instantiate from hi/lo bits.
N64.fromObject(obj) - Instantiate from object (hi & lo).
N64.fromString(str, base?) - Instantiate from string.
N64.fromJSON(json) - Instantiate from JSON.
N64.fromBN(bn) - Instantiate from bn.js bignumber.
N64.fromLE(data) - Instantiate from bytes (little endian).
N64.fromBE(data) - Instantiate from bytes (big endian).
N64.fromRaw(data) - Instantiate from bytes (little endian).
N64.from() - Instantiate.
N64.from(num) - Instantiate from JS number.
N64.from(bool) - Instantiate from boolean.
N64.from(hi, lo) - Instantiate from hi/lo bits.
N64.from(obj) - Instantiate from object (hi & lo).
N64.from(str, base?) - Instantiate from string.
N64.from(bn) - Instantiate from bn.js bignumber.
N64.from(data) - Instantiate from bytes (little endian).
N64.isN64(obj) - Test instanceof N64.
N64.isU64(obj) - Test instanceof U64.
N64.isI64(obj) - Test instanceof I64.
N64#iadd(obj) - In-place addition with another int64.
N64#iaddn(num) - In-place addition with a JS number.
N64#add(obj) - Cloned addition with another int64.
N64#addn(num) - Cloned addition with a JS number.
N64#isub(obj) - In-place subtraction with another int64.
N64#isubn(num) - In-place subtraction with a JS number.
N64#sub(obj) - Cloned subtraction with another int64.
N64#subn(num) - Cloned subtraction with a JS number.
N64#imul(obj) - In-place multiplication with another int64.
N64#imuln(num) - In-place multiplication with a JS number.
N64#mul(obj) - Cloned multiplication with another int64.
N64#muln(num) - Cloned multiplication with a JS number.
N64#idiv(obj) - In-place division with another int64.
N64#idivn(num) - In-place division with a JS number.
N64#div(obj) - Cloned division with another int64.
N64#divn(num) - Cloned division with a JS number.
N64#imod(obj) - In-place modulo with another int64.
N64#imodn(num) - In-place modulo with a JS number.
N64#mod(obj) - Cloned modulo with another int64.
N64#modn(num) - Cloned modulo with a JS number.
N64#ipow(obj) - In-place exponentiation with another int64.
N64#ipown(num) - In-place exponentiation with a JS number.
N64#pow(obj) - Cloned exponentiation with another int64.
N64#pown(num) - Cloned exponentiation with a JS number.
N64#isqr() - Square number in-place.
N64#sqr() - Clone and square number.
N64#iand(obj) - In-place
AND with another int64.
N64#iandn(num) - In-place
AND with a JS number.
N64#and(obj) - Cloned
AND with another int64.
N64#andn(num) - Cloned
AND with a JS number.
N64#ior(obj) - In-place
OR with another int64.
N64#iorn(num) - In-place
OR with a JS number.
N64#or(obj) - Cloned
OR with another int64.
N64#orn(num) - Cloned
OR with a JS number.
N64#ixor(obj) - In-place
XOR with another int64.
N64#ixorn(num) - In-place
XOR with a JS number.
N64#xor(obj) - Cloned
XOR with another int64.
N64#xorn(num) - Cloned
XOR with a JS number.
N64#inot() - In-place
NOT.
N64#not() - Cloned
NOT.
N64#ishl(obj) - In-place left-shift with another int64.
N64#ishln(num) - In-place left-shift with a JS number.
N64#shl(obj) - Cloned left-shift with another int64.
N64#shln(num) - Cloned left-shift with a JS number.
N64#ishr(obj) - In-place right-shift with another int64.
N64#ishrn(num) - In-place right-shift with a JS number.
N64#shr(obj) - Cloned right-shift with another int64.
N64#shrn(num) - Cloned right-shift with a JS number.
N64#iushr(obj) - In-place unsigned right-shift with another int64.
N64#iushrn(num) - In-place unsigned right-shift with a JS number.
N64#ushr(obj) - Cloned unsigned right-shift with another int64.
N64#ushrn(num) - Cloned unsigned right-shift with a JS number.
N64#setn(bit, val) - Set specified bit to
val (in-place).
N64#testn(bit) - Test whether a bit is set.
N64#setb(pos, ch) - Set byte
ch at position
pos (in-place).
N64#orb(pos, ch) - OR byte
ch at position
pos (in-place).
N64#getb(pos) - Get byte at position
pos.
N64#imaskn(bit) - Clear bits higher or equal to
bit (in-place).
N64#maskn(bit) - Clear bits higher or equal to
bit.
N64#andln(num) - Perform
AND on lo 32 bits (returns JS number).
N64#ineg() - In-place negation.
N64#neg() - Cloned negation.
N64#iabs() - In-place absolute.
N64#abs() - Cloned absolute.
N64#cmp(obj) - Compare to another int64.
N64#cmpn(num) - Compare to a JS number.
N64#eq(obj) - Test equality against another int64.
N64#eqn(num) - Test equality against a JS number.
N64#gt(obj) - Greater than (int64).
N64#gtn(num) - Greater than (JS number).
N64#gte(obj) - Greater than or equal to (int64).
N64#gten(num) - Greater than or equal to (JS number).
N64#lt(obj) - Less than (int64).
N64#ltn(num) - Less than (JS number).
N64#lte(obj) - Less than or equal to (int64).
N64#lten(num) - Less than or equal to (JS number).
N64#isZero() - Test whether int64 is zero.
N64#isNeg() - Test whether int64 is negative.
N64#isOdd() - Test whether int64 is odd.
N64#isEven() - Test whether int64 is even.
N64#clone() - Clone and return a new int64.
N64#inject(obj) - Inject properties from int64.
N64#set(num) - Set the int64 to a JS number value.
N64#join(hi, lo) - Join hi and lo bits.
N64#bitLength() - Count number of bits.
N64#byteLength() - Count number of bytes.
N64#isSafe() - Test whether the number is less than or equal to 53 bits.
N64#inspect() - Inspect number.
N64#readLE(data, off) - Read number from
data at
off (little endian).
N64#readBE(data, off) - Read number from
data at
off (big endian).
N64#readRaw(data, off) - Read number from
data at
off (little endian).
N64#writeLE(data, off) - Write number to
data at
off (little endian).
N64#writeBE(data, off) - Write number to
data at
off (big endian).
N64#writeRaw(data, off) - Write number to
data at
off (little endian).
N64#toU64() - Cast to unsigned. Returns a U64.
N64#toI64() - Cast to signed. Returns an I64.
N64#toNumber() - Convert int64 to a JS number (throws on >53 bits).
N64#toDouble() - Convert int64 to a JS number.
N64#toInt() - Convert lo bits to a JS number.
N64#toBool() - Convert to a boolean.
N64#toBits() - Convert to an array containing hi and lo bits.
N64#toObject() - Convert to an object containing hi and lo bits.
N64#toString(base?, pad?) - Convert to string of
base. Optional padding.
N64#toJSON() - Convert to hex string.
N64#toBN(BN) - Convert to bn.js big number (must pass BN constructor).
N64#toLE(ArrayLike) - Convert to
ArrayLike instance (little endian).
N64#toBE(ArrayLike) - Convert to
ArrayLike instance (big endian).
N64#toRaw(ArrayLike) - Convert to
ArrayLike instance (little endian).
U64.ULONG_MIN - Unsigned int32 minimum (number).
U64.ULONG_MAX - Unsigned int32 maximum (number).
U64.UINT32_MIN - Unsigned int32 minimum (U64).
U64.UINT32_MAX - Unsigned int32 maximum (U64).
U64.UINT64_MIN - Unsigned int64 minimum (U64).
U64.UINT64_MAX - Unsigned int64 maximum (U64).
I64.LONG_MIN - Int32 minimum (number).
I64.LONG_MAX - Int32 maximum (number).
I64.INT32_MIN - Int32 minimum (I64).
I64.INT32_MAX - Int32 maximum (I64).
I64.INT64_MIN - Int64 minimum (I64).
I64.INT64_MAX - Int64 maximum (I64).
With mixed types, the left operand will cast the right operand to its sign.
With the
n-postfix methods, numbers passed into them will be cast to 32 bit
integers. If the left had operand is signed, the number is cast to an
int32_t. If unsigned, the number is cast to an
uint32_t.
In JS:
const a = I64(1);
const b = U64('ffffffffffffffff', 16);
const r = a.add(b);
console.log(r.toString());
In C:
int64_t a = 1;
uint64_t b = 0xffffffffffffffff;
int64_t r = a + (int64_t)b;
printf("%lld\n", r);
Outputs
0, as
(int64_t)ULLONG_MAX == -1LL.
In JS:
const a = I64(0);
const r = a.addn(0xffffffff);
console.log(r.toString());
In C:
int64_t a = 0;
int64_t r = a + (int32_t)0xffffffff;
printf("%lld\n", r);
Outputs
-1.
In JS:
const a = U64(0);
const r = a.addn(-1);
console.log(r.toString());
In C:
uint64_t a = 0;
uint64_t r = a + (uint32_t)-1;
printf("%llu\n", r);
Outputs
4294967295.
$ npm test
This should run all test vectors for both the native and non-native backend.
A fuzzer is present for testing of operations vs. actual machine operations.
$ node test/fuzz.js
Benchmarks are run against bn.js.
$ node bench
