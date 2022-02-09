openbase logo
n4js-cli

by eclipse
0.31.0

N4JS compiler and command line tools.

Readme

N4JS compiler and command line tools.

For more information about N4JS, please refer to the official project home.

Replacing the n4jsc.jar

When installing the package, you can replace the packaged n4jsc.jar using the environment variable N4JSC_JAR referencing either a filesystem path or a HTTP/HTTPS URL.

Download the latest n4jsc.jar from here. See download page for third party downloads of the n4jsc.jar.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 NumberFour AG. EPL-1.0

Version

Version 0.31.0 of n4js-cli was built from commit f310e8922c4b2698e7ea34e631cf01e35d54c53c.

Compiled with an N4JS compiler built from commit f310e8922c4b2698e7ea34e631cf01e35d54c53c.

