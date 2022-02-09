N4JS compiler and command line tools.
For more information about N4JS, please refer to the official project home.
n4jsc.jar
When installing the package, you can replace the packaged
n4jsc.jar using the environment variable
N4JSC_JAR referencing
either a filesystem path or a HTTP/HTTPS URL.
Download the latest n4jsc.jar from here.
See download page for third party downloads of the
n4jsc.jar.
Copyright (c) 2016 NumberFour AG. EPL-1.0
Version 0.31.0 of n4js-cli was built from commit f310e8922c4b2698e7ea34e631cf01e35d54c53c.
Compiled with an N4JS compiler built from commit f310e8922c4b2698e7ea34e631cf01e35d54c53c.