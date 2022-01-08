n2words

n2words converts numbers to words. It supports multiple languages.

n2words is a lightweight, easy to use package, with no dependencies. It works both in Node.js and in browsers.

How To

n2words( 123 ) n2words( -1.5 ) n2words( 123 , { lang : 'fr' }) n2words( 123 , { lang : 'es' }) n2words( 123 , { lang : 'ar' })

Install

npm install n2words

n2words is available on jsDelivr.

Usage

CommonJS

var n2words = require ( 'n2words' ) import ( 'n2words/lib/n2words.mjs' ).then( n2words => { n2words.default( 100 ) }) import ( 'n2words/lib/i18n/EN.mjs' ).then( n2wordsEN => { n2wordsEN.default( 100 ) })

ESM

import n2words from 'n2words' import n2words from 'n2words/lib/n2words.mjs' import n2wordsEN from 'n2words/lib/i18n/EN.mjs'

Browser

< script src = "n2words.js" > </ script >

Features

Cardinal numbers

Decimal numbers

Negative numbers

Supported Languages

en (English, default)

(English, default) ar (Arabic)

(Arabic) cz (Czech)

(Czech) dk (Danish)

(Danish) de (German)

(German) es (Spanish)

(Spanish) fr (French)

(French) fa (Farsi)

(Farsi) he (Hebrew)

(Hebrew) hr (Croatian)

(Croatian) hu (Hungarian)

(Hungarian) id (Indonesian)

(Indonesian) it (Italian)

(Italian) ko (Korean)

(Korean) lt (Lithuanian)

(Lithuanian) lv (Latvian)

(Latvian) nl (Dutch)

(Dutch) no (Norwegian)

(Norwegian) pl (Polish)

(Polish) pt (Portuguese)

(Portuguese) ru (Russian)

(Russian) sr (Serbian)

(Serbian) tr (Turkish)

(Turkish) uk (Ukrainian)

(Ukrainian) zh (Chinese)

Contributing

You can help by adding a new language, or by imporving existing languages (report issues, verify the correctness of unit tests, add more test cases...).

All help is welcome !

License

MIT