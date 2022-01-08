openbase logo
n2w

n2words

by Wael
1.10.1

js module to convert numbers to words

Documentation
2.1K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Read All Reviews
MohsenAlyafei

Top Feedback

Buggy

Readme

n2words

Node CI Coverage Status npm npm

n2words converts numbers to words. It supports multiple languages.

n2words is a lightweight, easy to use package, with no dependencies. It works both in Node.js and in browsers.

How To

n2words(123)   // 'one hundred and twenty-three'
n2words(-1.5)  // 'minus one point five'

n2words(123, {lang: 'fr'})  // 'cent vingt-trois'
n2words(123, {lang: 'es'})  // 'ciento veintitrés'
n2words(123, {lang: 'ar'})  // 'مائة و ثلاثة و عشرون'

Install

npm install n2words

n2words is available on jsDelivr.

Usage

CommonJS

var n2words = require('n2words')

// Dynamic Import (source files)
import('n2words/lib/n2words.mjs').then(n2words => {
    // Available via "default" method
    n2words.default(100)
})

// Individual languages
import('n2words/lib/i18n/EN.mjs').then(n2wordsEN => {
    n2wordsEN.default(100)
})

ESM

import n2words from 'n2words'

// ES6+
import n2words from 'n2words/lib/n2words.mjs'

// Individual languages
import n2wordsEN from 'n2words/lib/i18n/EN.mjs'

Browser

<script src="n2words.js"></script>

Features

  • Cardinal numbers
  • Decimal numbers
  • Negative numbers

Supported Languages

  • en (English, default)
  • ar (Arabic)
  • cz (Czech)
  • dk (Danish)
  • de (German)
  • es (Spanish)
  • fr (French)
  • fa (Farsi)
  • he (Hebrew)
  • hr (Croatian)
  • hu (Hungarian)
  • id (Indonesian)
  • it (Italian)
  • ko (Korean)
  • lt (Lithuanian)
  • lv (Latvian)
  • nl (Dutch)
  • no (Norwegian)
  • pl (Polish)
  • pt (Portuguese)
  • ru (Russian)
  • sr (Serbian)
  • tr (Turkish)
  • uk (Ukrainian)
  • zh (Chinese)

Contributing

You can help by adding a new language, or by imporving existing languages (report issues, verify the correctness of unit tests, add more test cases...).

All help is welcome !

License

MIT

Mohsen Alyafei
August 8, 2020
August 8, 2020
Buggy

The conversion to Arabic words is incorrect as it does not comply with Arabic grammar and has misspelled words and cannot therefore be used.

0
Wael
3 months ago
Wael TELLAT
3 months ago

