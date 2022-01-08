n2words converts numbers to words. It supports multiple languages.
n2words is a lightweight, easy to use package, with no dependencies. It works both in Node.js and in browsers.
n2words(123) // 'one hundred and twenty-three'
n2words(-1.5) // 'minus one point five'
n2words(123, {lang: 'fr'}) // 'cent vingt-trois'
n2words(123, {lang: 'es'}) // 'ciento veintitrés'
n2words(123, {lang: 'ar'}) // 'مائة و ثلاثة و عشرون'
npm install n2words
n2words is available on jsDelivr.
var n2words = require('n2words')
// Dynamic Import (source files)
import('n2words/lib/n2words.mjs').then(n2words => {
// Available via "default" method
n2words.default(100)
})
// Individual languages
import('n2words/lib/i18n/EN.mjs').then(n2wordsEN => {
n2wordsEN.default(100)
})
import n2words from 'n2words'
// ES6+
import n2words from 'n2words/lib/n2words.mjs'
// Individual languages
import n2wordsEN from 'n2words/lib/i18n/EN.mjs'
<script src="n2words.js"></script>
en (English, default)
ar (Arabic)
cz (Czech)
dk (Danish)
de (German)
es (Spanish)
fr (French)
fa (Farsi)
he (Hebrew)
hr (Croatian)
hu (Hungarian)
id (Indonesian)
it (Italian)
ko (Korean)
lt (Lithuanian)
lv (Latvian)
nl (Dutch)
no (Norwegian)
pl (Polish)
pt (Portuguese)
ru (Russian)
sr (Serbian)
tr (Turkish)
uk (Ukrainian)
zh (Chinese)
You can help by adding a new language, or by imporving existing languages (report issues, verify the correctness of unit tests, add more test cases...).
All help is welcome !
MIT
The conversion to Arabic words is incorrect as it does not comply with Arabic grammar and has misspelled words and cannot therefore be used.