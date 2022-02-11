openbase logo
n22-mobile

by didi
0.0.7 (see all)

💰 A mobile UI toolkit, based on Vue.js 2, designed for financial scenarios.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

LOGO

mand-mobile

A mobile UI toolkit, based on Vue.js 2, designed for financial scenarios

Build Status codecov npm package npm downloads jsdelivr License
gzip js size gzip css size


English | 中文

Preview

You can scan the following QR code to access the examples:

Mand Mobile Examples

Install & Usage

Template for new project

Vue CLI 2

New project can be initialized and integrated with mand-mobile by vue-cli-2 with mand-mobile-template.

vue init mand-mobile/mand-mobile-template my-project

Vue CLI 3

New project can be initialized and integrated with mand-mobile by vue-cli with vue-cli-plugin-mand.

vue create my-project
cd my-project
npm install --save-dev vue-cli-plugin-mand
vue invoke mand

Manually

npm install mand-mobile --save

Import

import { Button } from 'mand-mobile'
  • Manually import
import Button from 'mand-mobile/lib/button'
  • Totally import
import Vue from 'vue'
import mandMobile from 'mand-mobile'
import 'mand-mobile/lib/mand-mobile.css'

Vue.use(mandMobile)

Usage

Select the components you need to build your webapp. Find more details in Quick Start.

Development

git clone git@github.com:didi/mand-mobile.git
cd mand-mobile
npm install
npm run dev

Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:4000. Find more details in Development Guide.

Contributing PR

Welcome to contribute by creating issues or sending pull requests. See Contributing Guide for guidelines.

Community

Mand Mobile Community

License

Mand Mobile is licensed under the Apache License 2.0. See the LICENSE file.

  • Hummer is a set of high-performance and highly available cross-terminal development framework, a set of code can support the development of Android and iOS applications at the same time. Now supports Vue/TypeScript/JavaScript, for front-end developers, there is always one suitable for you.

  • DoraemonKit /'dɔ:ra:'emɔn/: A full-featured App (iOS & Android) development assistant. You deserve it.

  • Chameleon /kəˈmiːlɪən/: Unify all platforms(Web/Weex/Mini program) with MVVM. Focus on Write Once Run AnyWhere.

