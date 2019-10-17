Reading file line by line may seem like a trivial problem, but in node, there is no straightforward way to do it. There are a lot of libraries using Transform Streams to achieve it, but it seems like a overkill, so I've wrote simple version using only the
filesystem module of node. Note that this is synchronous library.
Install with
npm install n-readlines
Arguments
filename - String path to the file you want to read from
fd - File descriptor
options - Object
readChunk - Integer number of bytes to read at once. Default: 1024
newLineCharacter - String new line character, only works with one byte characters for now. Default:
\n which is
0x0a hex encoded
node-readlines can handle files without newLineCharacter after the last line
Returns
buffer with the line data without the
newLineCharacter or
false if end of file is reached.
Resets the pointer and starts from the beginning of the file. This works only if the end is not reached.
Manually close the open file, subsequent
next() calls will return false. This works only if the end is not reached.
const lineByLine = require('n-readlines');
const liner = new lineByLine('./test/fixtures/normalFile.txt');
let line;
let lineNumber = 0;
while (line = liner.next()) {
console.log('Line ' + lineNumber + ': ' + line.toString('ascii'));
lineNumber++;
}
console.log('end of line reached');