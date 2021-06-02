enjoi

Converts a JSON schema to a Joi schema for object validation.

Schema Support

enjoi does not support all of json-schema.

Here is a list of some known missing keyword support still being worked on:

object:patternProperties - unsupported due to Joi limitations.

Please file issues for other unsupported features.

API

enjoi.schema(schema [, options]) schema - a JSON schema or a string type representation (such as 'integer' ). options - an (optional) object of additional options such as subSchemas and custom types .

enjoi.defaults(options) - configure defaults options to be used with all enjoi.schema calls. enjoi.schema options passed will always override defaults set here.

Options

subSchemas - an (optional) object with keys representing schema ids, and values representing schemas.

- an (optional) object with keys representing schema ids, and values representing schemas. refineType(type, format) - an (optional) function to call to apply to type based on the type and format of the JSON schema.

- an (optional) function to call to apply to type based on the type and format of the JSON schema. refineSchema(joiSchema, jsonSchema) - an (optional) function to call to apply to adjust Joi schema base on the original JSON schema. Primary use case is handling nullable flag in OpenAPI 3.0

- an (optional) function to call to apply to adjust Joi schema base on the original JSON schema. Primary use case is handling flag in OpenAPI 3.0 extensions - an array of extensions to pass joi.extend.

- an array of extensions to pass joi.extend. strictMode - make schemas strict(value) with a default value of false .

Example:

const Joi = require ( 'joi' ); const Enjoi = require ( 'enjoi' ); const schema = Enjoi.schema({ type : 'object' , properties : { firstName : { description : 'First name.' , type : 'string' }, lastName : { description : 'Last name.' , type : 'string' }, age : { description : 'Age in years' , type : 'integer' , minimum : 1 } }, 'required' : [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ] }); const { error, value } = schema.validate({ firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' , age : 45 });

Sub Schemas

Sub-schemas can be provided through the subSchemas option for $ref values to lookup against.

Example:

const schema = Enjoi.schema({ type : 'object' , properties : { a : { $ref : '#/b' }, b : { type : 'string' }, c : { $ref : 'sub#/d' } } }, { subSchemas : { sub : { d : { 'type' : 'string' } } } });

Defaults

The above example subSchemas can be added instead via defaults:

const enjoi = Enjoi.defaults({ subSchemas : { sub : { d : { 'type' : 'string' } } } }); const schema = enjoi.schema({ type : 'object' , properties : { a : { $ref : '#/b' }, b : { type : 'string' }, c : { $ref : 'sub#/d' } } });

Custom Types

Custom types can be provided through the extensions option.

const schema = Enjoi.schema({ type : 'thing' }, { extensions : [{ type : 'thing' , base : Joi.any() }] });

Also with functions.

const schema = Enjoi.schema({ type : 'thing' }, { extensions : [{ type : 'thing' , validate(value, helpers) { if (value !== 'foobar' ) { return { value, errors : helpers.error( 'thing.foobar' ) }; } }, messages : { 'thing.foobar' : '{#label} must be \'foobar\'' } }] });

Refine Type

You can use the refine type function to help refine types based on type and format . This will allow transforming a type for lookup.

const schema = Enjoi.schema({ type : 'string' , format : 'email' }, { extensions : [{ type : 'email' , base : Joi.string().email() }], refineType(type, format) { if (type === 'string' && format === 'email' ) { return 'email' ; } } });

This can be used in conjunction with function based extensions for additional logic:

const schemaDesc = { type : 'string' , format : 'email' , 'x-test' : true } const schema = Enjoi.schema(schemaDesc, { extensions : [{ type : 'email' , validate(value, helpers) { const validator = schemaDesc[ 'x-test' ] ? Joi.string().email().equal( 'test@example.com' ) : Joi.string().email(); const validation = validator.validate(value); if (validation.error) { return { value, errors : validation.error }; } } }], refineType(type, format) { if (type === 'string' && format === 'email' ) { return 'email' ; } } });

Extensions

Refer to Joi documentation on extensions: https://hapi.dev/module/joi/api/?v=17#extensions