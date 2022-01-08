openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mzk-video-react

by video-react
0.14.7 (see all)

A web video player built for the HTML5 world using React library.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

video-react

npm version Build Status Package Quality codecov

Video.React is a web video player built from the ground up for an HTML5 world using React library.

Installation

Install video-react and peer dependencies via NPM

npm install --save video-react react react-dom

import css in your app or add video-react styles in your page

import '~video-react/dist/video-react.css'; // import css

or

@import '~video-react/styles/scss/video-react'; // or import scss

or

<link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://video-react.github.io/assets/video-react.css"
/>

Import the components you need, example:

import React from 'react';
import { Player } from 'video-react';

export default props => {
  return (
    <Player>
      <source src="https://media.w3.org/2010/05/sintel/trailer_hd.mp4" />
    </Player>
  );
};

Browser support

BrowserWindowsMacLinuxAndroidiOS
ChromeYYYYNative
FirefoxYYYuntestedNative
EdgeY----
IE 11untested----
Safari-Y--Y

Please note that only the latest stable version is tested and supported. Video-react may be usable in older releases, and we will accept pull requests for them, but they will not be frequently tested or actively supported.

For the items marked as "untested", we do welcome volunteer testers.

Development

Run tests:

npm test

Run from local

$ npm install
$ npm start

Contribution

Interested in making contribution to this project? Want to report a bug? Please read the contribution guide.

Inspiration & Credits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial