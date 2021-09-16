Same as mz, but wrap many popular modules rather than core API.
Node require
>= 4.0.0
Install it
$ npm i mz-modules
Require it
const mkdirp = require('mz-modules/mkdirp');
You can also require it from the main entry, but it will load other modules in mz-modules.
const mkdirp = require('mz-modules').mkdirp;
Use it
// Using promise
mkdirp('/path/to/dir').then(() => console.log('done'));
// Or if you are using async function
async function doSomething() {
await mkdirp('/path/to/dir');
}
Warning: nextTick and setImmediate is little slower than callback, because promise queue is after nextTick.
mz-modules/mkdirp wrapped mkdirp
mz-modules/rimraf wrapped rimraf
mz-modules/glob wrapped glob
mz-modules/sleep wrapped ko-sleep
mz-modules/nextTick wrapped process.nextTick
mz-modules/setImmediate wrapped setImmediate
mz-modules/pump wrapped pump
You can request adding module to mz-modules
xx
xx.js that exports a function should return promise.
xx.js in
index.js
test/xx.test.js
package.json