mz-modules

by node-modules
2.1.0 (see all)

Same as `mz`, but wrap modules in the world rather than core API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

75.2K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mz-modules

Same as mz, but wrap many popular modules rather than core API.

Node require >= 4.0.0

Node require >= 4.0.0

Usage

Install it

$ npm i mz-modules

Require it

const mkdirp = require('mz-modules/mkdirp');

You can also require it from the main entry, but it will load other modules in mz-modules.

const mkdirp = require('mz-modules').mkdirp;

Use it

// Using promise
mkdirp('/path/to/dir').then(() => console.log('done'));

// Or if you are using async function
async function doSomething() {
  await mkdirp('/path/to/dir');
}

Warning: nextTick and setImmediate is little slower than callback, because promise queue is after nextTick.

Modules

  • mz-modules/mkdirp wrapped mkdirp
  • mz-modules/rimraf wrapped rimraf
  • mz-modules/glob wrapped glob
  • mz-modules/sleep wrapped ko-sleep
  • mz-modules/nextTick wrapped process.nextTick
  • mz-modules/setImmediate wrapped setImmediate
  • mz-modules/pump wrapped pump

Contribute

You can request adding module to mz-modules

  1. Create a issue let us know why you want to add the module.
  2. Add a module, named xx
  • create xx.js that exports a function should return promise.
  • require xx.js in index.js
  • add a testcase for it in test/xx.test.js
  • add xx.js to files in package.json
  1. Create a pull request

License

MIT

