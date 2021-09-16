Same as mz, but wrap many popular modules rather than core API.

Node require >= 4.0.0

Usage

Install it

$ npm i mz-modules

Require it

const mkdirp = require ( 'mz-modules/mkdirp' );

You can also require it from the main entry, but it will load other modules in mz-modules.

const mkdirp = require ( 'mz-modules' ).mkdirp;

Use it

mkdirp( '/path/to/dir' ).then( () => console .log( 'done' )); async function doSomething ( ) { await mkdirp( '/path/to/dir' ); }

Warning: nextTick and setImmediate is little slower than callback, because promise queue is after nextTick.

Modules

mz-modules/mkdirp wrapped mkdirp

wrapped mkdirp mz-modules/rimraf wrapped rimraf

wrapped rimraf mz-modules/glob wrapped glob

wrapped glob mz-modules/sleep wrapped ko-sleep

wrapped ko-sleep mz-modules/nextTick wrapped process.nextTick

wrapped process.nextTick mz-modules/setImmediate wrapped setImmediate

wrapped setImmediate mz-modules/pump wrapped pump

Contribute

You can request adding module to mz-modules

Create a issue let us know why you want to add the module. Add a module, named xx

create xx.js that exports a function should return promise.

that exports a function should return promise. require xx.js in index.js

in add a testcase for it in test/xx.test.js

add xx.js to files in package.json

Create a pull request

License

MIT