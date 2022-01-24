openbase logo
mythxjs

by ConsenSys
1.4.0 (see all)

Mythxjs is a library for the MythX smart contract security analysis platform.

Readme

MythX JS Library

styled with prettier

MythXJS is a Javascript based library for the Mythx smart contract security analysis platform.

The library works out of the box on Node and modern browsers.

Installation

npm install mythxjs

Example

Creating a new instance of the library using ES6 modules and pass in a config object

import { Client } from 'mythxjs'

const mythx = new Client({
  username: '<your registered MythX email or EthAddress>',
  apiKey: '<your mythx API key. see https://docs.mythx.io/#using-your-account for help>'
});

Submitting an analysis using bytecode only

const bytecode = '0xfe'
await mythx.submitBytecode(bytecode)

Getting a list of detected issues

await mythx.getDetectedIssues('1111-2222-3333-4444')

Logging in with MetaMask

In order to keep MythXJS as lean as possible we do not handle MetaMask integration ourself. Instead we provide two methods: getChallenge() and loginWithSignature() and leave the user handle the MetaMask integration the way they better prefer on their front end. This also lets the user work with their preffered version of web3.

Example using react app and web3@1.0.0-beta.37:

const handleSignMessage = (account, data) => {
    try {
        return new Promise((resolve) => {
            const {value} = data.message
            if (!account) {
              console.error('no-account')
            }
              const params = [account, JSON.stringify(data)]
              web3.currentProvider.send(
                        { method: 'eth_signTypedData_v3', params, from: account },
                        (err, result) => {
                          if (err || result.error) {
                            console.error('Error with handling signature.', err)
                          }
                          resolve(value + '.' + result.result)
                        }
                    )
            }).catch((error) => {
              console.error(error)
            })
    } catch(err) {
        console.error(err)
    }
}

const loginWithMM = async () => {
    const accounts = await web3.eth.getAccounts();
    const account = accounts[0]

    const data = await mythx.getChallenge(account.toLowerCase())
    
    handleSignMessage(account, data).then(
        async (message) => {
            // Returns set of tokens
            const result = await mythx.loginWithSignature(message)
        }
    ).catch(err => console.error(err))
}

Documentation

For a complete list of functionality available on the library please check our docs

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Versioning

For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Projects using MythxJS

See also

