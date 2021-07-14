This codebase is no longer actively maintained. The package will continue working, but support and changes are no longer provided.
Create a backup of a MySQL database.
$ npm install mysqldump
If you're using this package in typescript, you should also
$ npm install @types/node
import mysqldump from 'mysqldump';
// or const mysqldump = require('mysqldump')
// dump the result straight to a file
mysqldump({
connection: {
host: 'localhost',
user: 'root',
password: '123456',
database: 'my_database',
},
dumpToFile: './dump.sql',
});
// dump the result straight to a compressed file
mysqldump({
connection: {
host: 'localhost',
user: 'root',
password: '123456',
database: 'my_database',
},
dumpToFile: './dump.sql.gz',
compressFile: true,
});
// return the dump from the function and not to a file
const result = await mysqldump({
connection: {
host: 'localhost',
user: 'root',
password: '123456',
database: 'my_database',
},
});
The returned result contains the dump property, which is split into schema and data.
export default interface DumpReturn {
/**
* The result of the dump
*/
dump : {
/**
* The concatenated SQL schema dump for the entire database.
* Null if configured not to dump.
*/
schema : string | null
/**
* The concatenated SQL data dump for the entire database.
* Null if configured not to dump.
*/
data : string | null
/**
* The concatenated SQL trigger dump for the entire database.
* Null if configured not to dump.
*/
trigger : string | null
}
tables : Table[]
}
All the below options are documented in the typescript declaration file:
export interface ConnectionOptions {
/**
* The database host to connect to.
* Defaults to 'localhost'.
*/
host?: string;
/**
* The port on the host to connect to.
* Defaults to 3306.
*/
port?: number;
/**
* The database to dump.
*/
database: string;
/**
* The DB username to use to connect.
*/
user: string;
/**
* The password to use to connect.
*/
password: string;
/**
* The charset to use for the connection.
* Defaults to 'UTF8_GENERAL_CI'.
*/
charset?: string;
/**
* SSL configuration options.
* Passing 'Amazon RDS' will use Amazon's RDS CA certificate.
*
* Otherwise you can pass the options which get passed to tls.createSecureContext.
* See: https://nodejs.org/api/tls.html#tls_tls_createsecurecontext_options
*/
ssl?: 'Amazon RDS' | null | {
/**
* Optionally override the trusted CA certificates. Default is to trust the well-known CAs curated by Mozilla.
*/
ca?: string | Buffer;
/**
* Optional cert chains in PEM format.
*/
cert?: string | Buffer;
/**
* Optional cipher suite specification, replacing the default.
*/
ciphers?: string;
/**
* Optional PEM formatted CRLs (Certificate Revocation Lists).
*/
crl?: string | Array<string>;
/**
* Attempt to use the server's cipher suite preferences instead of the client's.
*/
honorCipherOrder?: boolean;
/**
* Optional private keys in PEM format.
*/
key?: string | Buffer;
/**
* Optional shared passphrase used for a single private key and/or a PFX.
*/
passphrase?: string;
/**
* Optional PFX or PKCS12 encoded private key and certificate chain.
*/
pfx?: string | Buffer;
/**
* DO NOT USE THIS OPTION UNLESS YOU REALLY KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING!!!
* Set to false to allow connection to a MySQL server without properly providing the appropraite CA to trust.
*/
rejectUnauthorized?: boolean;
};
}
export interface SchemaDumpOptions {
/**
* True to include autoincrement values in schema, false otherwise.
* Defaults to true.
*/
autoIncrement?: boolean;
/**
* True to include engine values in schema, false otherwise.
* Defaults to true.
*/
engine?: boolean;
/**
* True to run a sql formatter over the output, false otherwise.
* Defaults to true.
*/
format?: boolean;
/**
* Options for table dumps
*/
table?: {
/**
* Guard create table calls with an "IF NOT EXIST"
* Defaults to true.
*/
ifNotExist?: boolean;
/**
* Drop tables before creation (overrides `ifNotExist`).
* Defaults to false.
*/
dropIfExist?: boolean;
/**
* Include the `DEFAULT CHARSET = x` at the end of the table definition
* Set to true to include the value form the DB.
* Set to false to exclude it altogether.
* Set to a string to explicitly set the charset.
* Defaults to true.
*/
charset?: boolean | string;
};
view?: {
/**
* Uses `CREATE OR REPLACE` to define views.
* Defaults to true.
*/
createOrReplace?: boolean;
/**
* Include the `DEFINER = {\`user\`@\`host\` | CURRENT_USER}` in the view definition or not
* Defaults to false.
*/
definer?: boolean;
/**
* Include the `ALGORITHM = {UNDEFINED | MERGE | TEMPTABLE}` in the view definition or not
* Defaults to false.
*/
algorithm?: boolean;
/**
* Incldue the `SQL SECURITY {DEFINER | INVOKER}` in the view definition or not
* Defaults to false.
*/
sqlSecurity?: boolean;
};
}
export interface TriggerDumpOptions {
/**
* The temporary delimiter to use between statements.
* Set to false to not use delmiters
* Defaults to ';;'.
*/
delimiter?: string | false;
/**
* Drop triggers before creation.
* Defaults to false.
*/
dropIfExist?: boolean;
/**
* Include the `DEFINER = {\`user\`@\`host\` | CURRENT_USER}` in the view definition or not
* Defaults to false.
*/
definer?: boolean;
}
export interface DataDumpOptions {
/**
* True to run a sql formatter over the output, false otherwise.
* Defaults to true.
*/
format?: boolean;
/**
* Include file headers in output
* Defaults to true.
*/
verbose?: boolean;
/**
* Use a read lock during the data dump (see: https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/replication-solutions-backups-read-only.html)
* Defaults to false.
*/
lockTables?: boolean;
/**
* Dump data from views.
* Defaults to false.
*/
includeViewData?: boolean;
/**
* Maximum number of rows to include in each multi-line insert statement
* Defaults to 1 (i.e. new statement per row).
*/
maxRowsPerInsertStatement?: number;
/**
* True to return the data in a function, false to not.
* This is useful in databases with a lot of data.
*
* We stream data from the DB to reduce the memory footprint.
* However note that if you want the result returned from the function,
* this will result in a larger memory footprint as the string has to be stored in memory.
*
* Defaults to false if dumpToFile is truthy, or true if not dumpToFile is falsey.
*/
returnFromFunction?: boolean;
/**
* A map of tables to additional where strings to add.
* Use this to limit the number of data that is dumped.
* Defaults to no limits
*/
where?: {
[k: string]: string;
};
}
export interface DumpOptions {
/**
* The list of tables that you want to dump.
* Defaults to all tables (signalled by passing an empty array).
*/
tables?: Array<string>;
/**
* True to use the `tables` options as a blacklist, false to use it as a whitelist.
* Defaults to false.
*/
excludeTables?: boolean;
/**
* Explicitly set to false to not include the schema in the dump.
* Defaults to including the schema.
*/
schema?: false | SchemaDumpOptions;
/**
* Explicitly set to false to not include data in the dump.
* Defaults to including the data.
*/
data?: false | DataDumpOptions;
/**
* Explicitly set to false to not include triggers in the dump.
* Defaults to including the triggers.
*/
trigger?: false | TriggerDumpOptions;
}
export interface Options {
/**
* Database connection options
*/
connection: ConnectionOptions;
/**
* Dump configuration options
*/
dump?: DumpOptions;
/**
* Set to a path to dump to a file.
* Exclude to just return the string.
*/
dumpToFile?: string | null;
/**
* Should the output file be compressed (gzip)?
* Defaults to false.
*/
compressFile?: boolean;
}
export interface ColumnList {
/**
* Key is the name of the column
*/
[k: string]: {
/**
* The type of the column as reported by the underlying DB.
*/
type: string;
/**
* True if the column is nullable, false otherwise.
*/
nullable: boolean;
};
}
export interface Table {
/**
* The name of the table.
*/
name: string;
/**
* The raw SQL schema dump for the table.
* Null if configured to not dump.
*/
schema: string | null;
/**
* The raw SQL data dump for the table.
* Null if configured to not dump.
*/
data: string | null;
/**
* The list of column definitions for the table.
*/
columns: ColumnList;
/**
* An ordered list of columns (for consistently outputing as per the DB definition)
*/
columnsOrdered: Array<string>;
/**
* True if the table is actually a view, false otherwise.
*/
isView: boolean;
/**
* A list of triggers attached to the table
*/
triggers: Array<string>;
}
export interface DumpReturn {
/**
* The result of the dump
*/
dump: {
/**
* The concatenated SQL schema dump for the entire database.
* Null if configured not to dump.
*/
schema: string | null;
/**
* The concatenated SQL data dump for the entire database.
* Null if configured not to dump.
*/
data: string | null;
/**
* The concatenated SQL trigger dump for the entire database.
* Null if configured not to dump.
*/
trigger: string | null;
};
tables: Array<Table>;
}
export default function main(inputOptions: Options): Promise<DumpReturn>;
export as namespace mysqldump;
The MIT License
Make sure to first install all the required development dependencies:
yarn
// or
npm install .
We use eslint in conjunction with typescript-eslint-parser for code linting.
PRs are required to pass the linting with no errors and preferrably no warnings.
Tests can be run via the
test script -
yarn test /
npm test.
Additionally it's required that you do a build and run your test against the public package to ensure the build doesn't cause regressions -
yarn run test-prod /
npm run test-prod.
PRs are required to maintain the 100% test coverage, and all tests must pass successfully.