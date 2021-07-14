Mysql Dump

This codebase is no longer actively maintained. The package will continue working, but support and changes are no longer provided.

Create a backup of a MySQL database.

Installation

$ npm install mysqldump

If you're using this package in typescript, you should also

$ npm install @types/node

Usage

import mysqldump from 'mysqldump' ; mysqldump({ connection: { host: 'localhost' , user: 'root' , password: '123456' , database: 'my_database' , }, dumpToFile: './dump.sql' , }); mysqldump({ connection: { host: 'localhost' , user: 'root' , password: '123456' , database: 'my_database' , }, dumpToFile: './dump.sql.gz' , compressFile: true , }); const result = await mysqldump({ connection: { host: 'localhost' , user: 'root' , password: '123456' , database: 'my_database' , }, });

Result

The returned result contains the dump property, which is split into schema and data.

export default interface DumpReturn { dump : { schema : string | null data : string | null trigger : string | null } tables : Table[] }

Options

All the below options are documented in the typescript declaration file:

export interface ConnectionOptions { host?: string ; port?: number ; database: string ; user: string ; password: string ; charset?: string ; ssl?: 'Amazon RDS' | null | { ca?: string | Buffer; cert?: string | Buffer; ciphers?: string ; crl?: string | Array < string >; honorCipherOrder?: boolean ; key?: string | Buffer; passphrase?: string ; pfx?: string | Buffer; rejectUnauthorized?: boolean ; }; } export interface SchemaDumpOptions { autoIncrement?: boolean ; engine?: boolean ; format?: boolean ; table?: { ifNotExist?: boolean ; dropIfExist?: boolean ; charset?: boolean | string ; }; view?: { createOrReplace?: boolean ; definer?: boolean ; algorithm?: boolean ; sqlSecurity?: boolean ; }; } export interface TriggerDumpOptions { delimiter?: string | false ; dropIfExist?: boolean ; definer?: boolean ; } export interface DataDumpOptions { format?: boolean ; verbose?: boolean ; lockTables?: boolean ; includeViewData?: boolean ; maxRowsPerInsertStatement?: number ; returnFromFunction?: boolean ; where?: { [k: string ]: string ; }; } export interface DumpOptions { tables?: Array < string >; excludeTables?: boolean ; schema?: false | SchemaDumpOptions; data?: false | DataDumpOptions; trigger?: false | TriggerDumpOptions; } export interface Options { connection: ConnectionOptions; dump?: DumpOptions; dumpToFile?: string | null ; compressFile?: boolean ; } export interface ColumnList { [k: string ]: { type : string ; nullable: boolean ; }; } export interface Table { name: string ; schema: string | null ; data: string | null ; columns: ColumnList; columnsOrdered: Array < string >; isView: boolean ; triggers: Array < string >; } export interface DumpReturn { dump: { schema: string | null ; data: string | null ; trigger: string | null ; }; tables: Array <Table>; } export default function main ( inputOptions: Options ): Promise < DumpReturn > ; export as namespace mysqldump;

The MIT License

Contributing

Local Installation

Make sure to first install all the required development dependencies:

yarn // or npm install .

Linting

We use eslint in conjunction with typescript-eslint-parser for code linting.

PRs are required to pass the linting with no errors and preferrably no warnings.

Testing

Tests can be run via the test script - yarn test / npm test .

Additionally it's required that you do a build and run your test against the public package to ensure the build doesn't cause regressions - yarn run test-prod / npm run test-prod .

PRs are required to maintain the 100% test coverage, and all tests must pass successfully.