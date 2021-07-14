openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mys

mysqldump

by Brad Zacher
3.2.0 (see all)

Node Module to Create a Backup from MySQL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.4K

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mysql Dump

npm version Build Status

This codebase is no longer actively maintained. The package will continue working, but support and changes are no longer provided.

Create a backup of a MySQL database.

Installation

$ npm install mysqldump

If you're using this package in typescript, you should also

$ npm install @types/node

Usage

import mysqldump from 'mysqldump';
// or const mysqldump = require('mysqldump')

// dump the result straight to a file
mysqldump({
    connection: {
        host: 'localhost',
        user: 'root',
        password: '123456',
        database: 'my_database',
    },
    dumpToFile: './dump.sql',
});

// dump the result straight to a compressed file
mysqldump({
    connection: {
        host: 'localhost',
        user: 'root',
        password: '123456',
        database: 'my_database',
    },
    dumpToFile: './dump.sql.gz',
    compressFile: true,
});

// return the dump from the function and not to a file
const result = await mysqldump({
    connection: {
        host: 'localhost',
        user: 'root',
        password: '123456',
        database: 'my_database',
    },
});

Result

The returned result contains the dump property, which is split into schema and data.

export default interface DumpReturn {
    /**
     * The result of the dump
     */
    dump : {
        /**
         * The concatenated SQL schema dump for the entire database.
         * Null if configured not to dump.
         */
        schema : string | null
        /**
         * The concatenated SQL data dump for the entire database.
         * Null if configured not to dump.
         */
        data : string | null
        /**
         * The concatenated SQL trigger dump for the entire database.
         * Null if configured not to dump.
         */
        trigger : string | null
    }
    tables : Table[]
}

Options

All the below options are documented in the typescript declaration file:

export interface ConnectionOptions {
    /**
     * The database host to connect to.
     * Defaults to 'localhost'.
     */
    host?: string;
    /**
     * The port on the host to connect to.
     * Defaults to 3306.
     */
    port?: number;
    /**
     * The database to dump.
     */
    database: string;
    /**
     * The DB username to use to connect.
     */
    user: string;
    /**
     * The password to use to connect.
     */
    password: string;
    /**
     * The charset to use for the connection.
     * Defaults to 'UTF8_GENERAL_CI'.
     */
    charset?: string;
    /**
     * SSL configuration options.
     * Passing 'Amazon RDS' will use Amazon's RDS CA certificate.
     *
     * Otherwise you can pass the options which get passed to tls.createSecureContext.
     * See: https://nodejs.org/api/tls.html#tls_tls_createsecurecontext_options
     */
    ssl?: 'Amazon RDS' | null | {
        /**
         * Optionally override the trusted CA certificates. Default is to trust the well-known CAs curated by Mozilla.
         */
        ca?: string | Buffer;
        /**
         * Optional cert chains in PEM format.
         */
        cert?: string | Buffer;
        /**
         * Optional cipher suite specification, replacing the default.
         */
        ciphers?: string;
        /**
         * Optional PEM formatted CRLs (Certificate Revocation Lists).
         */
        crl?: string | Array<string>;
        /**
         * Attempt to use the server's cipher suite preferences instead of the client's.
         */
        honorCipherOrder?: boolean;
        /**
         * Optional private keys in PEM format.
         */
        key?: string | Buffer;
        /**
         * Optional shared passphrase used for a single private key and/or a PFX.
         */
        passphrase?: string;
        /**
         * Optional PFX or PKCS12 encoded private key and certificate chain.
         */
        pfx?: string | Buffer;
        /**
         * DO NOT USE THIS OPTION UNLESS YOU REALLY KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING!!!
         * Set to false to allow connection to a MySQL server without properly providing the appropraite CA to trust.
         */
        rejectUnauthorized?: boolean;
    };
}
export interface SchemaDumpOptions {
    /**
     * True to include autoincrement values in schema, false otherwise.
     * Defaults to true.
     */
    autoIncrement?: boolean;
    /**
     * True to include engine values in schema, false otherwise.
     * Defaults to true.
     */
    engine?: boolean;
    /**
     * True to run a sql formatter over the output, false otherwise.
     * Defaults to true.
     */
    format?: boolean;
    /**
     * Options for table dumps
     */
    table?: {
        /**
         * Guard create table calls with an "IF NOT EXIST"
         * Defaults to true.
         */
        ifNotExist?: boolean;
        /**
         * Drop tables before creation (overrides `ifNotExist`).
         * Defaults to false.
         */
        dropIfExist?: boolean;
        /**
         * Include the `DEFAULT CHARSET = x` at the end of the table definition
         * Set to true to include the value form the DB.
         * Set to false to exclude it altogether.
         * Set to a string to explicitly set the charset.
         * Defaults to true.
         */
        charset?: boolean | string;
    };
    view?: {
        /**
         * Uses `CREATE OR REPLACE` to define views.
         * Defaults to true.
         */
        createOrReplace?: boolean;
        /**
         * Include the `DEFINER = {\`user\`@\`host\` | CURRENT_USER}` in the view definition or not
         * Defaults to false.
         */
        definer?: boolean;
        /**
         * Include the `ALGORITHM = {UNDEFINED | MERGE | TEMPTABLE}` in the view definition or not
         * Defaults to false.
         */
        algorithm?: boolean;
        /**
         * Incldue the `SQL SECURITY {DEFINER | INVOKER}` in the view definition or not
         * Defaults to false.
         */
        sqlSecurity?: boolean;
    };
}
export interface TriggerDumpOptions {
    /**
     * The temporary delimiter to use between statements.
     * Set to false to not use delmiters
     * Defaults to ';;'.
     */
    delimiter?: string | false;
    /**
     * Drop triggers before creation.
     * Defaults to false.
     */
    dropIfExist?: boolean;
    /**
     * Include the `DEFINER = {\`user\`@\`host\` | CURRENT_USER}` in the view definition or not
     * Defaults to false.
     */
    definer?: boolean;
}
export interface DataDumpOptions {
    /**
     * True to run a sql formatter over the output, false otherwise.
     * Defaults to true.
     */
    format?: boolean;
    /**
     * Include file headers in output
     * Defaults to true.
     */
    verbose?: boolean;
    /**
     * Use a read lock during the data dump (see: https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/replication-solutions-backups-read-only.html)
     * Defaults to false.
     */
    lockTables?: boolean;
    /**
     * Dump data from views.
     * Defaults to false.
     */
    includeViewData?: boolean;
    /**
     * Maximum number of rows to include in each multi-line insert statement
     * Defaults to 1 (i.e. new statement per row).
     */
    maxRowsPerInsertStatement?: number;
    /**
     * True to return the data in a function, false to not.
     * This is useful in databases with a lot of data.
     *
     * We stream data from the DB to reduce the memory footprint.
     * However note that if you want the result returned from the function,
     * this will result in a larger memory footprint as the string has to be stored in memory.
     *
     * Defaults to false if dumpToFile is truthy, or true if not dumpToFile is falsey.
     */
    returnFromFunction?: boolean;
    /**
     * A map of tables to additional where strings to add.
     * Use this to limit the number of data that is dumped.
     * Defaults to no limits
     */
    where?: {
        [k: string]: string;
    };
}
export interface DumpOptions {
    /**
     * The list of tables that you want to dump.
     * Defaults to all tables (signalled by passing an empty array).
     */
    tables?: Array<string>;
    /**
     * True to use the `tables` options as a blacklist, false to use it as a whitelist.
     * Defaults to false.
     */
    excludeTables?: boolean;
    /**
     * Explicitly set to false to not include the schema in the dump.
     * Defaults to including the schema.
     */
    schema?: false | SchemaDumpOptions;
    /**
     * Explicitly set to false to not include data in the dump.
     * Defaults to including the data.
     */
    data?: false | DataDumpOptions;
    /**
     * Explicitly set to false to not include triggers in the dump.
     * Defaults to including the triggers.
     */
    trigger?: false | TriggerDumpOptions;
}
export interface Options {
    /**
     * Database connection options
     */
    connection: ConnectionOptions;
    /**
     * Dump configuration options
     */
    dump?: DumpOptions;
    /**
     * Set to a path to dump to a file.
     * Exclude to just return the string.
     */
    dumpToFile?: string | null;
    /**
     * Should the output file be compressed (gzip)?
     * Defaults to false.
     */
    compressFile?: boolean;
}
export interface ColumnList {
    /**
     * Key is the name of the column
     */
    [k: string]: {
        /**
         * The type of the column as reported by the underlying DB.
         */
        type: string;
        /**
         * True if the column is nullable, false otherwise.
         */
        nullable: boolean;
    };
}
export interface Table {
    /**
     * The name of the table.
     */
    name: string;
    /**
     * The raw SQL schema dump for the table.
     * Null if configured to not dump.
     */
    schema: string | null;
    /**
     * The raw SQL data dump for the table.
     * Null if configured to not dump.
     */
    data: string | null;
    /**
     * The list of column definitions for the table.
     */
    columns: ColumnList;
    /**
     * An ordered list of columns (for consistently outputing as per the DB definition)
     */
    columnsOrdered: Array<string>;
    /**
     * True if the table is actually a view, false otherwise.
     */
    isView: boolean;
    /**
     * A list of triggers attached to the table
     */
    triggers: Array<string>;
}
export interface DumpReturn {
    /**
     * The result of the dump
     */
    dump: {
        /**
         * The concatenated SQL schema dump for the entire database.
         * Null if configured not to dump.
         */
        schema: string | null;
        /**
         * The concatenated SQL data dump for the entire database.
         * Null if configured not to dump.
         */
        data: string | null;
        /**
         * The concatenated SQL trigger dump for the entire database.
         * Null if configured not to dump.
         */
        trigger: string | null;
    };
    tables: Array<Table>;
}
export default function main(inputOptions: Options): Promise<DumpReturn>;

export as namespace mysqldump;

The MIT License

Contributing

Local Installation

Make sure to first install all the required development dependencies:

yarn
// or
npm install .

Linting

We use eslint in conjunction with typescript-eslint-parser for code linting.

PRs are required to pass the linting with no errors and preferrably no warnings.

Testing

Tests can be run via the test script - yarn test / npm test.

Additionally it's required that you do a build and run your test against the public package to ensure the build doesn't cause regressions - yarn run test-prod / npm run test-prod.

PRs are required to maintain the 100% test coverage, and all tests must pass successfully.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial