This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.
Before installing, download and install Node.js. Node.js 0.6 or higher is required.
Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install mysql
For information about the previous 0.9.x releases, visit the v0.9 branch.
Sometimes I may also ask you to install the latest version from Github to check if a bugfix is working. In this case, please do:
$ npm install mysqljs/mysql
This is a node.js driver for mysql. It is written in JavaScript, does not require compiling, and is 100% MIT licensed.
Here is an example on how to use it:
var mysql = require('mysql');
var connection = mysql.createConnection({
host : 'localhost',
user : 'me',
password : 'secret',
database : 'my_db'
});
connection.connect();
connection.query('SELECT 1 + 1 AS solution', function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
console.log('The solution is: ', results[0].solution);
});
connection.end();
From this example, you can learn the following:
end() which makes sure all remaining
queries are executed before sending a quit packet to the mysql server.
Thanks goes to the people who have contributed code to this module, see the GitHub Contributors page.
Additionally I'd like to thank the following people:
The following companies have supported this project financially, allowing me to spend more time on it (ordered by time of contribution):
If you'd like to discuss this module, or ask questions about it, please use one of the following:
mysql)
The recommended way to establish a connection is this:
var mysql = require('mysql');
var connection = mysql.createConnection({
host : 'example.org',
user : 'bob',
password : 'secret'
});
connection.connect(function(err) {
if (err) {
console.error('error connecting: ' + err.stack);
return;
}
console.log('connected as id ' + connection.threadId);
});
However, a connection can also be implicitly established by invoking a query:
var mysql = require('mysql');
var connection = mysql.createConnection(...);
connection.query('SELECT 1', function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
// connected!
});
Depending on how you like to handle your errors, either method may be appropriate. Any type of connection error (handshake or network) is considered a fatal error, see the Error Handling section for more information.
When establishing a connection, you can set the following options:
host: The hostname of the database you are connecting to. (Default:
localhost)
port: The port number to connect to. (Default:
3306)
localAddress: The source IP address to use for TCP connection. (Optional)
socketPath: The path to a unix domain socket to connect to. When used
host
and
port are ignored.
user: The MySQL user to authenticate as.
password: The password of that MySQL user.
database: Name of the database to use for this connection (Optional).
charset: The charset for the connection. This is called "collation" in the SQL-level
of MySQL (like
utf8_general_ci). If a SQL-level charset is specified (like
utf8mb4)
then the default collation for that charset is used. (Default:
'UTF8_GENERAL_CI')
timezone: The timezone configured on the MySQL server. This is used to type cast server date/time values to JavaScript
Date object and vice versa. This can be
'local',
'Z', or an offset in the form
+HH:MM or
-HH:MM. (Default:
'local')
connectTimeout: The milliseconds before a timeout occurs during the initial connection
to the MySQL server. (Default:
10000)
stringifyObjects: Stringify objects instead of converting to values. See
issue #501. (Default:
false)
insecureAuth: Allow connecting to MySQL instances that ask for the old
(insecure) authentication method. (Default:
false)
typeCast: Determines if column values should be converted to native
JavaScript types. (Default:
true)
queryFormat: A custom query format function. See Custom format.
supportBigNumbers: When dealing with big numbers (BIGINT and DECIMAL columns) in the database,
you should enable this option (Default:
false).
bigNumberStrings: Enabling both
supportBigNumbers and
bigNumberStrings forces big numbers
(BIGINT and DECIMAL columns) to be always returned as JavaScript String objects (Default:
false).
Enabling
supportBigNumbers but leaving
bigNumberStrings disabled will return big numbers as String
objects only when they cannot be accurately represented with [JavaScript Number objects] (http://ecma262-5.com/ELS5_HTML.htm#Section_8.5)
(which happens when they exceed the [-2^53, +2^53] range), otherwise they will be returned as
Number objects. This option is ignored if
supportBigNumbers is disabled.
dateStrings: Force date types (TIMESTAMP, DATETIME, DATE) to be returned as strings rather than
inflated into JavaScript Date objects. Can be
true/
false or an array of type names to keep as
strings. (Default:
false)
debug: Prints protocol details to stdout. Can be
true/
false or an array of packet type names
that should be printed. (Default:
false)
trace: Generates stack traces on
Error to include call site of library
entrance ("long stack traces"). Slight performance penalty for most calls.
(Default:
true)
localInfile: Allow
LOAD DATA INFILE to use the
LOCAL modifier. (Default:
true)
multipleStatements: Allow multiple mysql statements per query. Be careful
with this, it could increase the scope of SQL injection attacks. (Default:
false)
flags: List of connection flags to use other than the default ones. It is
also possible to blacklist default ones. For more information, check
Connection Flags.
ssl: object with ssl parameters or a string containing name of ssl profile. See SSL options.
In addition to passing these options as an object, you can also use a url string. For example:
var connection = mysql.createConnection('mysql://user:pass@host/db?debug=true&charset=BIG5_CHINESE_CI&timezone=-0700');
Note: The query values are first attempted to be parsed as JSON, and if that fails assumed to be plaintext strings.
The
ssl option in the connection options takes a string or an object. When given a string,
it uses one of the predefined SSL profiles included. The following profiles are included:
"Amazon RDS": this profile is for connecting to an Amazon RDS server and contains the
certificates from https://rds.amazonaws.com/doc/rds-ssl-ca-cert.pem and
https://s3.amazonaws.com/rds-downloads/rds-combined-ca-bundle.pem
When connecting to other servers, you will need to provide an object of options, in the same format as tls.createSecureContext. Please note the arguments expect a string of the certificate, not a file name to the certificate. Here is a simple example:
var connection = mysql.createConnection({
host : 'localhost',
ssl : {
ca : fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/mysql-ca.crt')
}
});
You can also connect to a MySQL server without properly providing the appropriate CA to trust. You should not do this.
var connection = mysql.createConnection({
host : 'localhost',
ssl : {
// DO NOT DO THIS
// set up your ca correctly to trust the connection
rejectUnauthorized: false
}
});
If, for any reason, you would like to change the default connection flags, you
can use the connection option
flags. Pass a string with a comma separated list
of items to add to the default flags. If you don't want a default flag to be used
prepend the flag with a minus sign. To add a flag that is not in the default list,
just write the flag name, or prefix it with a plus (case insensitive).
var connection = mysql.createConnection({
// disable FOUND_ROWS flag, enable IGNORE_SPACE flag
flags: '-FOUND_ROWS,IGNORE_SPACE'
});
The following flags are available:
COMPRESS - Enable protocol compression. This feature is not currently supported
by the Node.js implementation so cannot be turned on. (Default off)
CONNECT_WITH_DB - Ability to specify the database on connection. (Default on)
FOUND_ROWS - Send the found rows instead of the affected rows as
affectedRows.
(Default on)
IGNORE_SIGPIPE - Don't issue SIGPIPE if network failures. This flag has no effect
on this Node.js implementation. (Default on)
IGNORE_SPACE - Let the parser ignore spaces before the
( in queries. (Default on)
INTERACTIVE - Indicates to the MySQL server this is an "interactive" client. This
will use the interactive timeouts on the MySQL server and report as interactive in
the process list. (Default off)
LOCAL_FILES - Can use
LOAD DATA LOCAL. This flag is controlled by the connection
option
localInfile. (Default on)
LONG_FLAG - Longer flags in Protocol::ColumnDefinition320. (Default on)
LONG_PASSWORD - Use the improved version of Old Password Authentication.
(Default on)
MULTI_RESULTS - Can handle multiple resultsets for queries. (Default on)
MULTI_STATEMENTS - The client may send multiple statement per query or
statement prepare (separated by
;). This flag is controlled by the connection
option
multipleStatements. (Default off)
NO_SCHEMA
ODBC Special handling of ODBC behaviour. This flag has no effect on this Node.js
implementation. (Default on)
PLUGIN_AUTH - Uses the plugin authentication mechanism when connecting to the
MySQL server. This feature is not currently supported by the Node.js implementation
so cannot be turned on. (Default off)
PROTOCOL_41 - Uses the 4.1 protocol. (Default on)
PS_MULTI_RESULTS - Can handle multiple resultsets for execute. (Default on)
REMEMBER_OPTIONS - This is specific to the C client, and has no effect on this
Node.js implementation. (Default off)
RESERVED - Old flag for the 4.1 protocol. (Default on)
SECURE_CONNECTION - Support native 4.1 authentication. (Default on)
SSL - Use SSL after handshake to encrypt data in transport. This feature is
controlled though the
ssl connection option, so the flag has no effect.
(Default off)
SSL_VERIFY_SERVER_CERT - Verify the server certificate during SSL set up. This
feature is controlled though the
ssl.rejectUnauthorized connection option, so
the flag has no effect. (Default off)
TRANSACTIONS - Asks for the transaction status flags. (Default on)
There are two ways to end a connection. Terminating a connection gracefully is
done by calling the
end() method:
connection.end(function(err) {
// The connection is terminated now
});
This will make sure all previously enqueued queries are still before sending a
COM_QUIT packet to the MySQL server. If a fatal error occurs before the
COM_QUIT packet can be sent, an
err argument will be provided to the
callback, but the connection will be terminated regardless of that.
An alternative way to end the connection is to call the
destroy() method.
This will cause an immediate termination of the underlying socket.
Additionally
destroy() guarantees that no more events or callbacks will be
triggered for the connection.
connection.destroy();
Unlike
end() the
destroy() method does not take a callback argument.
Rather than creating and managing connections one-by-one, this module also
provides built-in connection pooling using
mysql.createPool(config).
Read more about connection pooling.
Create a pool and use it directly:
var mysql = require('mysql');
var pool = mysql.createPool({
connectionLimit : 10,
host : 'example.org',
user : 'bob',
password : 'secret',
database : 'my_db'
});
pool.query('SELECT 1 + 1 AS solution', function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
console.log('The solution is: ', results[0].solution);
});
This is a shortcut for the
pool.getConnection() ->
connection.query() ->
connection.release() code flow. Using
pool.getConnection() is useful to
share connection state for subsequent queries. This is because two calls to
pool.query() may use two different connections and run in parallel. This is
the basic structure:
var mysql = require('mysql');
var pool = mysql.createPool(...);
pool.getConnection(function(err, connection) {
if (err) throw err; // not connected!
// Use the connection
connection.query('SELECT something FROM sometable', function (error, results, fields) {
// When done with the connection, release it.
connection.release();
// Handle error after the release.
if (error) throw error;
// Don't use the connection here, it has been returned to the pool.
});
});
If you would like to close the connection and remove it from the pool, use
connection.destroy() instead. The pool will create a new connection the next
time one is needed.
Connections are lazily created by the pool. If you configure the pool to allow up to 100 connections, but only ever use 5 simultaneously, only 5 connections will be made. Connections are also cycled round-robin style, with connections being taken from the top of the pool and returning to the bottom.
When a previous connection is retrieved from the pool, a ping packet is sent to the server to check if the connection is still good.
Pools accept all the same options as a connection. When creating a new connection, the options are simply passed to the connection constructor. In addition to those options pools accept a few extras:
acquireTimeout: The milliseconds before a timeout occurs during the connection
acquisition. This is slightly different from
connectTimeout, because acquiring
a pool connection does not always involve making a connection. If a connection
request is queued, the time the request spends in the queue does not count
towards this timeout. (Default:
10000)
waitForConnections: Determines the pool's action when no connections are
available and the limit has been reached. If
true, the pool will queue the
connection request and call it when one becomes available. If
false, the
pool will immediately call back with an error. (Default:
true)
connectionLimit: The maximum number of connections to create at once.
(Default:
10)
queueLimit: The maximum number of connection requests the pool will queue
before returning an error from
getConnection. If set to
0, there is no
limit to the number of queued connection requests. (Default:
0)
The pool will emit an
acquire event when a connection is acquired from the pool.
This is called after all acquiring activity has been performed on the connection,
right before the connection is handed to the callback of the acquiring code.
pool.on('acquire', function (connection) {
console.log('Connection %d acquired', connection.threadId);
});
The pool will emit a
connection event when a new connection is made within the pool.
If you need to set session variables on the connection before it gets used, you can
listen to the
connection event.
pool.on('connection', function (connection) {
connection.query('SET SESSION auto_increment_increment=1')
});
The pool will emit an
enqueue event when a callback has been queued to wait for
an available connection.
pool.on('enqueue', function () {
console.log('Waiting for available connection slot');
});
The pool will emit a
release event when a connection is released back to the
pool. This is called after all release activity has been performed on the connection,
so the connection will be listed as free at the time of the event.
pool.on('release', function (connection) {
console.log('Connection %d released', connection.threadId);
});
When you are done using the pool, you have to end all the connections or the
Node.js event loop will stay active until the connections are closed by the
MySQL server. This is typically done if the pool is used in a script or when
trying to gracefully shutdown a server. To end all the connections in the
pool, use the
end method on the pool:
pool.end(function (err) {
// all connections in the pool have ended
});
The
end method takes an optional callback that you can use to know when
all the connections are ended.
Once
pool.end is called,
pool.getConnection and other operations
can no longer be performed. Wait until all connections in the pool are
released before calling
pool.end. If you use the shortcut method
pool.query, in place of
pool.getConnection →
connection.query →
connection.release, wait until it completes.
pool.end calls
connection.end on every active connection in the pool.
This queues a
QUIT packet on the connection and sets a flag to prevent
pool.getConnection from creating new connections. All commands / queries
already in progress will complete, but new commands won't execute.
PoolCluster provides multiple hosts connection. (group & retry & selector)
// create
var poolCluster = mysql.createPoolCluster();
// add configurations (the config is a pool config object)
poolCluster.add(config); // add configuration with automatic name
poolCluster.add('MASTER', masterConfig); // add a named configuration
poolCluster.add('SLAVE1', slave1Config);
poolCluster.add('SLAVE2', slave2Config);
// remove configurations
poolCluster.remove('SLAVE2'); // By nodeId
poolCluster.remove('SLAVE*'); // By target group : SLAVE1-2
// Target Group : ALL(anonymous, MASTER, SLAVE1-2), Selector : round-robin(default)
poolCluster.getConnection(function (err, connection) {});
// Target Group : MASTER, Selector : round-robin
poolCluster.getConnection('MASTER', function (err, connection) {});
// Target Group : SLAVE1-2, Selector : order
// If can't connect to SLAVE1, return SLAVE2. (remove SLAVE1 in the cluster)
poolCluster.on('remove', function (nodeId) {
console.log('REMOVED NODE : ' + nodeId); // nodeId = SLAVE1
});
// A pattern can be passed with * as wildcard
poolCluster.getConnection('SLAVE*', 'ORDER', function (err, connection) {});
// The pattern can also be a regular expression
poolCluster.getConnection(/^SLAVE[12]$/, function (err, connection) {});
// of namespace : of(pattern, selector)
poolCluster.of('*').getConnection(function (err, connection) {});
var pool = poolCluster.of('SLAVE*', 'RANDOM');
pool.getConnection(function (err, connection) {});
pool.getConnection(function (err, connection) {});
pool.query(function (error, results, fields) {});
// close all connections
poolCluster.end(function (err) {
// all connections in the pool cluster have ended
});
canRetry: If
true,
PoolCluster will attempt to reconnect when connection fails. (Default:
true)
removeNodeErrorCount: If connection fails, node's
errorCount increases.
When
errorCount is greater than
removeNodeErrorCount, remove a node in the
PoolCluster. (Default:
5)
restoreNodeTimeout: If connection fails, specifies the number of milliseconds
before another connection attempt will be made. If set to
0, then node will be
removed instead and never re-used. (Default:
0)
defaultSelector: The default selector. (Default:
RR)
RR: Select one alternately. (Round-Robin)
RANDOM: Select the node by random function.
ORDER: Select the first node available unconditionally.
var clusterConfig = {
removeNodeErrorCount: 1, // Remove the node immediately when connection fails.
defaultSelector: 'ORDER'
};
var poolCluster = mysql.createPoolCluster(clusterConfig);
MySQL offers a changeUser command that allows you to alter the current user and other aspects of the connection without shutting down the underlying socket:
connection.changeUser({user : 'john'}, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
The available options for this feature are:
user: The name of the new user (defaults to the previous one).
password: The password of the new user (defaults to the previous one).
charset: The new charset (defaults to the previous one).
database: The new database (defaults to the previous one).
A sometimes useful side effect of this functionality is that this function also resets any connection state (variables, transactions, etc.).
Errors encountered during this operation are treated as fatal connection errors by this module.
You may lose the connection to a MySQL server due to network problems, the
server timing you out, the server being restarted, or crashing. All of these
events are considered fatal errors, and will have the
err.code = 'PROTOCOL_CONNECTION_LOST'. See the Error Handling section
for more information.
Re-connecting a connection is done by establishing a new connection. Once terminated, an existing connection object cannot be re-connected by design.
With Pool, disconnected connections will be removed from the pool freeing up space for a new connection to be created on the next getConnection call.
With PoolCluster, disconnected connections will count as errors against the
related node, incrementing the error code for that node. Once there are more than
removeNodeErrorCount errors on a given node, it is removed from the cluster.
When this occurs, the PoolCluster may emit a
POOL_NONEONLINE error if there are
no longer any matching nodes for the pattern. The
restoreNodeTimeout config can
be set to restore offline nodes after a given timeout.
The most basic way to perform a query is to call the
.query() method on an object
(like a
Connection,
Pool, or
PoolNamespace instance).
The simplest form of .
query() is
.query(sqlString, callback), where a SQL string
is the first argument and the second is a callback:
connection.query('SELECT * FROM `books` WHERE `author` = "David"', function (error, results, fields) {
// error will be an Error if one occurred during the query
// results will contain the results of the query
// fields will contain information about the returned results fields (if any)
});
The second form
.query(sqlString, values, callback) comes when using
placeholder values (see escaping query values):
connection.query('SELECT * FROM `books` WHERE `author` = ?', ['David'], function (error, results, fields) {
// error will be an Error if one occurred during the query
// results will contain the results of the query
// fields will contain information about the returned results fields (if any)
});
The third form
.query(options, callback) comes when using various advanced
options on the query, like escaping query values,
joins with overlapping column names,
timeouts, and type casting.
connection.query({
sql: 'SELECT * FROM `books` WHERE `author` = ?',
timeout: 40000, // 40s
values: ['David']
}, function (error, results, fields) {
// error will be an Error if one occurred during the query
// results will contain the results of the query
// fields will contain information about the returned results fields (if any)
});
Note that a combination of the second and third forms can be used where the
placeholder values are passed as an argument and not in the options object.
The
values argument will override the
values in the option object.
connection.query({
sql: 'SELECT * FROM `books` WHERE `author` = ?',
timeout: 40000, // 40s
},
['David'],
function (error, results, fields) {
// error will be an Error if one occurred during the query
// results will contain the results of the query
// fields will contain information about the returned results fields (if any)
}
);
If the query only has a single replacement character (
?), and the value is
not
null,
undefined, or an array, it can be passed directly as the second
argument to
.query:
connection.query(
'SELECT * FROM `books` WHERE `author` = ?',
'David',
function (error, results, fields) {
// error will be an Error if one occurred during the query
// results will contain the results of the query
// fields will contain information about the returned results fields (if any)
}
);
Caution These methods of escaping values only works when the NO_BACKSLASH_ESCAPES SQL mode is disabled (which is the default state for MySQL servers).
In order to avoid SQL Injection attacks, you should always escape any user
provided data before using it inside a SQL query. You can do so using the
mysql.escape(),
connection.escape() or
pool.escape() methods:
var userId = 'some user provided value';
var sql = 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ' + connection.escape(userId);
connection.query(sql, function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
// ...
});
Alternatively, you can use
? characters as placeholders for values you would
like to have escaped like this:
connection.query('SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ?', [userId], function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
// ...
});
Multiple placeholders are mapped to values in the same order as passed. For example,
in the following query
foo equals
a,
bar equals
b,
baz equals
c, and
id will be
userId:
connection.query('UPDATE users SET foo = ?, bar = ?, baz = ? WHERE id = ?', ['a', 'b', 'c', userId], function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
// ...
});
This looks similar to prepared statements in MySQL, however it really just uses
the same
connection.escape() method internally.
Caution This also differs from prepared statements in that all
? are
replaced, even those contained in comments and strings.
Different value types are escaped differently, here is how:
true /
false
'YYYY-mm-dd HH:ii:ss' strings
X'0fa5'
['a', 'b'] turns into
'a', 'b'
[['a', 'b'], ['c', 'd']] turns into
('a', 'b'), ('c', 'd')
toSqlString method will have
.toSqlString() called
and the returned value is used as the raw SQL.
key = 'val' pairs for each enumerable property on
the object. If the property's value is a function, it is skipped; if the
property's value is an object, toString() is called on it and the returned
value is used.
undefined /
null are converted to
NULL
NaN /
Infinity are left as-is. MySQL does not support these, and trying
to insert them as values will trigger MySQL errors until they implement
support.
This escaping allows you to do neat things like this:
var post = {id: 1, title: 'Hello MySQL'};
var query = connection.query('INSERT INTO posts SET ?', post, function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
// Neat!
});
console.log(query.sql); // INSERT INTO posts SET `id` = 1, `title` = 'Hello MySQL'
And the
toSqlString method allows you to form complex queries with functions:
var CURRENT_TIMESTAMP = { toSqlString: function() { return 'CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()'; } };
var sql = mysql.format('UPDATE posts SET modified = ? WHERE id = ?', [CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 42]);
console.log(sql); // UPDATE posts SET modified = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() WHERE id = 42
To generate objects with a
toSqlString method, the
mysql.raw() method can
be used. This creates an object that will be left un-touched when using in a
?
placeholder, useful for using functions as dynamic values:
Caution The string provided to
mysql.raw() will skip all escaping
functions when used, so be careful when passing in unvalidated input.
var CURRENT_TIMESTAMP = mysql.raw('CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()');
var sql = mysql.format('UPDATE posts SET modified = ? WHERE id = ?', [CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 42]);
console.log(sql); // UPDATE posts SET modified = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() WHERE id = 42
If you feel the need to escape queries by yourself, you can also use the escaping function directly:
var query = "SELECT * FROM posts WHERE title=" + mysql.escape("Hello MySQL");
console.log(query); // SELECT * FROM posts WHERE title='Hello MySQL'
If you can't trust an SQL identifier (database / table / column name) because it is
provided by a user, you should escape it with
mysql.escapeId(identifier),
connection.escapeId(identifier) or
pool.escapeId(identifier) like this:
var sorter = 'date';
var sql = 'SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY ' + connection.escapeId(sorter);
connection.query(sql, function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
// ...
});
It also supports adding qualified identifiers. It will escape both parts.
var sorter = 'date';
var sql = 'SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY ' + connection.escapeId('posts.' + sorter);
// -> SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY `posts`.`date`
If you do not want to treat
. as qualified identifiers, you can set the second
argument to
true in order to keep the string as a literal identifier:
var sorter = 'date.2';
var sql = 'SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY ' + connection.escapeId(sorter, true);
// -> SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY `date.2`
Alternatively, you can use
?? characters as placeholders for identifiers you would
like to have escaped like this:
var userId = 1;
var columns = ['username', 'email'];
var query = connection.query('SELECT ?? FROM ?? WHERE id = ?', [columns, 'users', userId], function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
// ...
});
console.log(query.sql); // SELECT `username`, `email` FROM `users` WHERE id = 1
Please note that this last character sequence is experimental and syntax might change
When you pass an Object to
.escape() or
.query(),
.escapeId() is used to avoid SQL injection in object keys.
You can use mysql.format to prepare a query with multiple insertion points, utilizing the proper escaping for ids and values. A simple example of this follows:
var sql = "SELECT * FROM ?? WHERE ?? = ?";
var inserts = ['users', 'id', userId];
sql = mysql.format(sql, inserts);
Following this you then have a valid, escaped query that you can then send to the database safely. This is useful if you are looking to prepare the query before actually sending it to the database. As mysql.format is exposed from SqlString.format you also have the option (but are not required) to pass in stringifyObject and timezone, allowing you provide a custom means of turning objects into strings, as well as a location-specific/timezone-aware Date.
If you prefer to have another type of query escape format, there's a connection configuration option you can use to define a custom format function. You can access the connection object if you want to use the built-in
.escape() or any other connection function.
Here's an example of how to implement another format:
connection.config.queryFormat = function (query, values) {
if (!values) return query;
return query.replace(/\:(\w+)/g, function (txt, key) {
if (values.hasOwnProperty(key)) {
return this.escape(values[key]);
}
return txt;
}.bind(this));
};
connection.query("UPDATE posts SET title = :title", { title: "Hello MySQL" });
If you are inserting a row into a table with an auto increment primary key, you can retrieve the insert id like this:
connection.query('INSERT INTO posts SET ?', {title: 'test'}, function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
console.log(results.insertId);
});
When dealing with big numbers (above JavaScript Number precision limit), you should
consider enabling
supportBigNumbers option to be able to read the insert id as a
string, otherwise it will throw an error.
This option is also required when fetching big numbers from the database, otherwise you will get values rounded to hundreds or thousands due to the precision limit.
You can get the number of affected rows from an insert, update or delete statement.
connection.query('DELETE FROM posts WHERE title = "wrong"', function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
console.log('deleted ' + results.affectedRows + ' rows');
})
You can get the number of changed rows from an update statement.
"changedRows" differs from "affectedRows" in that it does not count updated rows whose values were not changed.
connection.query('UPDATE posts SET ...', function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
console.log('changed ' + results.changedRows + ' rows');
})
You can get the MySQL connection ID ("thread ID") of a given connection using the
threadId
property.
connection.connect(function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('connected as id ' + connection.threadId);
});
The MySQL protocol is sequential, this means that you need multiple connections to execute queries in parallel. You can use a Pool to manage connections, one simple approach is to create one connection per incoming http request.
Sometimes you may want to select large quantities of rows and process each of them as they are received. This can be done like this:
var query = connection.query('SELECT * FROM posts');
query
.on('error', function(err) {
// Handle error, an 'end' event will be emitted after this as well
})
.on('fields', function(fields) {
// the field packets for the rows to follow
})
.on('result', function(row) {
// Pausing the connnection is useful if your processing involves I/O
connection.pause();
processRow(row, function() {
connection.resume();
});
})
.on('end', function() {
// all rows have been received
});
Please note a few things about the example above:
pause(). This number will depend on the
amount and size of your rows.
pause() /
resume() operate on the underlying socket and parser. You are
guaranteed that no more
'result' events will fire after calling
pause().
query() method when streaming rows.
'result' event will fire for both rows as well as OK packets
confirming the success of a INSERT/UPDATE query.
Error: Connection lost: The server closed the connection.
The time limit for this is determined by the
net_write_timeout setting
on your MySQL server.
Additionally you may be interested to know that it is currently not possible to stream individual row columns, they will always be buffered up entirely. If you have a good use case for streaming large fields to and from MySQL, I'd love to get your thoughts and contributions on this.
The query object provides a convenience method
.stream([options]) that wraps
query events into a Readable Stream
object. This stream can easily be piped downstream and provides automatic
pause/resume, based on downstream congestion and the optional
highWaterMark.
The
objectMode parameter of the stream is set to
true and cannot be changed
(if you need a byte stream, you will need to use a transform stream, like
objstream for example).
For example, piping query results into another stream (with a max buffer of 5 objects) is simply:
connection.query('SELECT * FROM posts')
.stream({highWaterMark: 5})
.pipe(...);
Support for multiple statements is disabled for security reasons (it allows for SQL injection attacks if values are not properly escaped). To use this feature you have to enable it for your connection:
var connection = mysql.createConnection({multipleStatements: true});
Once enabled, you can execute multiple statement queries like any other query:
connection.query('SELECT 1; SELECT 2', function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
// `results` is an array with one element for every statement in the query:
console.log(results[0]); // [{1: 1}]
console.log(results[1]); // [{2: 2}]
});
Additionally you can also stream the results of multiple statement queries:
var query = connection.query('SELECT 1; SELECT 2');
query
.on('fields', function(fields, index) {
// the fields for the result rows that follow
})
.on('result', function(row, index) {
// index refers to the statement this result belongs to (starts at 0)
});
If one of the statements in your query causes an error, the resulting Error
object contains a
err.index property which tells you which statement caused
it. MySQL will also stop executing any remaining statements when an error
occurs.
Please note that the interface for streaming multiple statement queries is experimental and I am looking forward to feedback on it.
You can call stored procedures from your queries as with any other mysql driver. If the stored procedure produces several result sets, they are exposed to you the same way as the results for multiple statement queries.
When executing joins, you are likely to get result sets with overlapping column names.
By default, node-mysql will overwrite colliding column names in the order the columns are received from MySQL, causing some of the received values to be unavailable.
However, you can also specify that you want your columns to be nested below the table name like this:
var options = {sql: '...', nestTables: true};
connection.query(options, function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
/* results will be an array like this now:
[{
table1: {
fieldA: '...',
fieldB: '...',
},
table2: {
fieldA: '...',
fieldB: '...',
},
}, ...]
*/
});
Or use a string separator to have your results merged.
var options = {sql: '...', nestTables: '_'};
connection.query(options, function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
/* results will be an array like this now:
[{
table1_fieldA: '...',
table1_fieldB: '...',
table2_fieldA: '...',
table2_fieldB: '...',
}, ...]
*/
});
Simple transaction support is available at the connection level:
connection.beginTransaction(function(err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
connection.query('INSERT INTO posts SET title=?', title, function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) {
return connection.rollback(function() {
throw error;
});
}
var log = 'Post ' + results.insertId + ' added';
connection.query('INSERT INTO log SET data=?', log, function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) {
return connection.rollback(function() {
throw error;
});
}
connection.commit(function(err) {
if (err) {
return connection.rollback(function() {
throw err;
});
}
console.log('success!');
});
});
});
});
Please note that beginTransaction(), commit() and rollback() are simply convenience functions that execute the START TRANSACTION, COMMIT, and ROLLBACK commands respectively. It is important to understand that many commands in MySQL can cause an implicit commit, as described in the MySQL documentation
A ping packet can be sent over a connection using the
connection.ping method. This
method will send a ping packet to the server and when the server responds, the callback
will fire. If an error occurred, the callback will fire with an error argument.
connection.ping(function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Server responded to ping');
})
Every operation takes an optional inactivity timeout option. This allows you to specify appropriate timeouts for operations. It is important to note that these timeouts are not part of the MySQL protocol, and rather timeout operations through the client. This means that when a timeout is reached, the connection it occurred on will be destroyed and no further operations can be performed.
// Kill query after 60s
connection.query({sql: 'SELECT COUNT(*) AS count FROM big_table', timeout: 60000}, function (error, results, fields) {
if (error && error.code === 'PROTOCOL_SEQUENCE_TIMEOUT') {
throw new Error('too long to count table rows!');
}
if (error) {
throw error;
}
console.log(results[0].count + ' rows');
});
This module comes with a consistent approach to error handling that you should review carefully in order to write solid applications.
Most errors created by this module are instances of the JavaScript Error object. Additionally they typically come with two extra properties:
err.code: String, contains the MySQL server error symbol if the error is
a MySQL server error (e.g.
'ER_ACCESS_DENIED_ERROR'), a Node.js error
code if it is a Node.js error (e.g.
'ECONNREFUSED'), or an internal error
code (e.g.
'PROTOCOL_CONNECTION_LOST').
err.errno: Number, contains the MySQL server error number. Only populated
from MySQL server error.
err.fatal: Boolean, indicating if this error is terminal to the connection
object. If the error is not from a MySQL protocol operation, this property
will not be defined.
err.sql: String, contains the full SQL of the failed query. This can be
useful when using a higher level interface like an ORM that is generating
the queries.
err.sqlState: String, contains the five-character SQLSTATE value. Only populated from MySQL server error.
err.sqlMessage: String, contains the message string that provides a
textual description of the error. Only populated from MySQL server error.
Fatal errors are propagated to all pending callbacks. In the example below, a fatal error is triggered by trying to connect to an invalid port. Therefore the error object is propagated to both pending callbacks:
var connection = require('mysql').createConnection({
port: 84943, // WRONG PORT
});
connection.connect(function(err) {
console.log(err.code); // 'ECONNREFUSED'
console.log(err.fatal); // true
});
connection.query('SELECT 1', function (error, results, fields) {
console.log(error.code); // 'ECONNREFUSED'
console.log(error.fatal); // true
});
Normal errors however are only delegated to the callback they belong to. So in the example below, only the first callback receives an error, the second query works as expected:
connection.query('USE name_of_db_that_does_not_exist', function (error, results, fields) {
console.log(error.code); // 'ER_BAD_DB_ERROR'
});
connection.query('SELECT 1', function (error, results, fields) {
console.log(error); // null
console.log(results.length); // 1
});
Last but not least: If a fatal errors occurs and there are no pending
callbacks, or a normal error occurs which has no callback belonging to it, the
error is emitted as an
'error' event on the connection object. This is
demonstrated in the example below:
connection.on('error', function(err) {
console.log(err.code); // 'ER_BAD_DB_ERROR'
});
connection.query('USE name_of_db_that_does_not_exist');
Note:
'error' events are special in node. If they occur without an attached
listener, a stack trace is printed and your process is killed.
tl;dr: This module does not want you to deal with silent failures. You should always provide callbacks to your method calls. If you want to ignore this advice and suppress unhandled errors, you can do this:
// I am Chuck Norris:
connection.on('error', function() {});
This module is exception safe. That means you can continue to use it, even if one of your callback functions throws an error which you're catching using 'uncaughtException' or a domain.
For your convenience, this driver will cast mysql types into native JavaScript types by default. The following mappings exist:
Note text in the binary character set is returned as
Buffer, rather
than a string.
It is not recommended (and may go away / change in the future) to disable type casting, but you can currently do so on either the connection:
var connection = require('mysql').createConnection({typeCast: false});
Or on the query level:
var options = {sql: '...', typeCast: false};
var query = connection.query(options, function (error, results, fields) {
if (error) throw error;
// ...
});
You can also pass a function and handle type casting yourself. You're given some column information like database, table and name and also type and length. If you just want to apply a custom type casting to a specific type you can do it and then fallback to the default.
The function is provided two arguments
field and
next and is expected to
return the value for the given field by invoking the parser functions through
the
field object.
The
field argument is a
Field object and contains data about the field that
need to be parsed. The following are some of the properties on a
Field object:
db - a string of the database the field came from.
table - a string of the table the field came from.
name - a string of the field name.
type - a string of the field type in all caps.
length - a number of the field length, as given by the database.
The
next argument is a
function that, when called, will return the default
type conversion for the given field.
When getting the field data, the following helper methods are present on the
field object:
.string() - parse the field into a string.
.buffer() - parse the field into a
Buffer.
.geometry() - parse the field as a geometry value.
The MySQL protocol is a text-based protocol. This means that over the wire, all
field types are represented as a string, which is why only string-like functions
are available on the
field object. Based on the type information (like
INT),
the type cast should convert the string field into a different JavaScript type
(like a
number).
Here's an example of converting
TINYINT(1) to boolean:
connection = mysql.createConnection({
typeCast: function (field, next) {
if (field.type === 'TINY' && field.length === 1) {
return (field.string() === '1'); // 1 = true, 0 = false
} else {
return next();
}
}
});
WARNING: YOU MUST INVOKE the parser using one of these three field functions in your custom typeCast callback. They can only be called once.
If you are running into problems, one thing that may help is enabling the
debug mode for the connection:
var connection = mysql.createConnection({debug: true});
This will print all incoming and outgoing packets on stdout. You can also restrict debugging to packet types by passing an array of types to debug:
var connection = mysql.createConnection({debug: ['ComQueryPacket', 'RowDataPacket']});
to restrict debugging to the query and data packets.
If that does not help, feel free to open a GitHub issue. A good GitHub issue will have:
Security issues should not be first reported through GitHub or another public forum, but kept private in order for the collaborators to assess the report and either (a) devise a fix and plan a release date or (b) assert that it is not a security issue (in which case it can be posted in a public forum, like a GitHub issue).
The primary private forum is email, either by emailing the module's author or opening a GitHub issue simply asking to whom a security issues should be addressed to without disclosing the issue or type of issue.
An ideal report would include a clear indication of what the security issue is and how it would be exploited, ideally with an accompanying proof of concept ("PoC") for collaborators to work against and validate potentional fixes against.
This project welcomes contributions from the community. Contributions are accepted using GitHub pull requests. If you're not familiar with making GitHub pull requests, please refer to the GitHub documentation "Creating a pull request".
For a good pull request, we ask you provide the following:
npm run test-cov will generate a
coverage/ folder that
contains HTML pages of the code coverage, to better understand if everything
you're adding is being tested.
Readme.md file as well.
npm run lint and fix any displayed issues.
The test suite is split into two parts: unit tests and integration tests. The unit tests run on any machine while the integration tests require a MySQL server instance to be setup.
$ FILTER=unit npm test
Set the environment variables
MYSQL_DATABASE,
MYSQL_HOST,
MYSQL_PORT,
MYSQL_USER and
MYSQL_PASSWORD.
MYSQL_SOCKET can also be used in place
of
MYSQL_HOST and
MYSQL_PORT to connect over a UNIX socket. Then run
npm test.
For example, if you have an installation of mysql running on localhost:3306
and no password set for the
root user, run:
$ mysql -u root -e "CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS node_mysql_test"
$ MYSQL_HOST=localhost MYSQL_PORT=3306 MYSQL_DATABASE=node_mysql_test MYSQL_USER=root MYSQL_PASSWORD= FILTER=integration npm test