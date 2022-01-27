openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mys

mysql2

by Andrey Sidorov
2.3.3 (see all)

⚡ fast mysqljs/mysql compatible mysql driver for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

886K

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

170

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js MySQL

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
arces

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation

Readme

Node MySQL 2

Greenkeeper badge NPM Version NPM Downloads Node.js Version Linux Build Windows Build License

MySQL client for Node.js with focus on performance. Supports prepared statements, non-utf8 encodings, binary log protocol, compression, ssl much more

Table of contents

History and Why MySQL2

MySQL2 project is a continuation of MySQL-Native. Protocol parser code was rewritten from scratch and api changed to match popular mysqljs/mysql. MySQL2 team is working together with mysqljs/mysql team to factor out shared code and move it under mysqljs organisation.

MySQL2 is mostly API compatible with mysqljs and supports majority of features. MySQL2 also offers these additional features

Installation

MySQL2 is free from native bindings and can be installed on Linux, Mac OS or Windows without any issues.

npm install --save mysql2

First Query

// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2');

// create the connection to database
const connection = mysql.createConnection({
  host: 'localhost',
  user: 'root',
  database: 'test'
});

// simple query
connection.query(
  'SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `name` = "Page" AND `age` > 45',
  function(err, results, fields) {
    console.log(results); // results contains rows returned by server
    console.log(fields); // fields contains extra meta data about results, if available
  }
);

// with placeholder
connection.query(
  'SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `name` = ? AND `age` > ?',
  ['Page', 45],
  function(err, results) {
    console.log(results);
  }
);

Using Prepared Statements

With MySQL2 you also get the prepared statements. With prepared statements MySQL doesn't have to prepare plan for same query everytime, this results in better performance. If you don't know why they are important, please check these discussions

MySQL provides execute helper which will prepare and query the statement. You can also manually prepare / unprepare statement with prepare / unprepare methods.

// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2');

// create the connection to database
const connection = mysql.createConnection({
  host: 'localhost',
  user: 'root',
  database: 'test'
});

// execute will internally call prepare and query
connection.execute(
  'SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `name` = ? AND `age` > ?',
  ['Rick C-137', 53],
  function(err, results, fields) {
    console.log(results); // results contains rows returned by server
    console.log(fields); // fields contains extra meta data about results, if available

    // If you execute same statement again, it will be picked from a LRU cache
    // which will save query preparation time and give better performance
  }
);

Using connection pools

Connection pools help reduce the time spent connecting to the MySQL server by reusing a previous connection, leaving them open instead of closing when you are done with them.

This improves the latency of queries as you avoid all of the overhead that comes with establishing a new connection.

// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2');

// Create the connection pool. The pool-specific settings are the defaults
const pool = mysql.createPool({
  host: 'localhost',
  user: 'root',
  database: 'test',
  waitForConnections: true,
  connectionLimit: 10,
  queueLimit: 0
});

The pool does not create all connections upfront but creates them on demand until the connection limit is reached.

You can use the pool in the same way as connections (using pool.query() and pool.execute()):

// For pool initialization, see above
pool.query("SELECT field FROM atable", function(err, rows, fields) {
   // Connection is automatically released when query resolves
})

Alternatively, there is also the possibility of manually acquiring a connection from the pool and returning it later:

// For pool initialization, see above
pool.getConnection(function(err, conn) {
   // Do something with the connection
   conn.query(/* ... */);
   // Don't forget to release the connection when finished!
   pool.releaseConnection(conn);
})

Using Promise Wrapper

MySQL2 also support Promise API. Which works very well with ES7 async await.

async function main() {
  // get the client
  const mysql = require('mysql2/promise');
  // create the connection
  const connection = await mysql.createConnection({host:'localhost', user: 'root', database: 'test'});
  // query database
  const [rows, fields] = await connection.execute('SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `name` = ? AND `age` > ?', ['Morty', 14]);
}

MySQL2 use default Promise object available in scope. But you can choose which Promise implementation you want to use

// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2/promise');

// get the promise implementation, we will use bluebird
const bluebird = require('bluebird');

// create the connection, specify bluebird as Promise
const connection = await mysql.createConnection({host:'localhost', user: 'root', database: 'test', Promise: bluebird});

// query database
const [rows, fields] = await connection.execute('SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `name` = ? AND `age` > ?', ['Morty', 14]);

MySQL2 also exposes a .promise() function on Pools, so you can create a promise/non-promise connections from the same pool

async function main() {
  // get the client
  const mysql = require('mysql2');
  // create the pool
  const pool = mysql.createPool({host:'localhost', user: 'root', database: 'test'});
  // now get a Promise wrapped instance of that pool
  const promisePool = pool.promise();
  // query database using promises
  const [rows,fields] = await promisePool.query("SELECT 1");

MySQL2 exposes a .promise() function on Connections, to "upgrade" an existing non-promise connection to use promise

// get the client
const mysql = require('mysql2');
// create the connection
const con = mysql.createConnection(
  {host:'localhost', user: 'root', database: 'test'}
);
con.promise().query("SELECT 1")
  .then( ([rows,fields]) => {
    console.log(rows);
  })
  .catch(console.log)
  .then( () => con.end());

Array results

If you have two columns with the same name, you might want to get results as an array rather than an object to prevent them from clashing. This is a deviation from the Node MySQL library.

For example: select 1 as foo, 2 as foo.

You can enable this setting at either the connection level (applies to all queries), or at the query level (applies only to that specific query).

Connection Option

const con = mysql.createConnection(
  { host: 'localhost', database: 'test', user: 'root', rowsAsArray: true }
);

Query Option

con.query({ sql: 'select 1 as foo, 2 as foo', rowsAsArray: true }, function(err, results, fields) {
  console.log(results) // will be an array of arrays rather than an array of objects
  console.log(fields) // these are unchanged
});

API and Configuration

MySQL2 is mostly API compatible with Node MySQL. You should check their API documentation to see all available API options.

If you find any incompatibility with Node MySQL, Please report via Issue tracker. We will fix reported incompatibility on priority basis.

Documentation

You can find more detailed documentation here. You should also check various code examples to understand advanced concepts.

Acknowledgements

  • Internal protocol is written by @sidorares MySQL-Native
  • Constants, SQL parameters interpolation, Pooling, ConnectionConfig class taken from node-mysql
  • SSL upgrade code based on @TooTallNate code
  • Secure connection / compressed connection api flags compatible to MariaSQL client.
  • Contributors

Contributing

Want to improve something in node-mysql2. Please check Contributing.md for detailed instruction on how to get started.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Dan JanesSan Francisco15 Ratings14 Reviews
"Code for the unexpected" I like to code in silence or listening to J-Pop
November 1, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant

Mysql2 is a huge upgrade over mysql (1). This should really be the default version you are using, it is a lot faster than the normal MySQL and comes with some nice upgrades such as promises and pools. If you are using this for scaleable applications then a MySQL2 pool will fit in nicely. I have not ran into any issues or bugs

0
Simon WaiblingerAustria29 Ratings0 Reviews
Future-focused, aspiring individual on the long, bumpy way to success 👽 • engineer 👾 • skiing ⛷
January 26, 2021

Alternatives

knexA query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
957K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
mysqlA pure node.js JavaScript Client implementing the MySQL protocol.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
802K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
84
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
msn
msnodesqlv8branched from node-sqlserver, SQL server driver compatible with all versions of Node
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
6K
@mysql/xdevapiMySQL Connector Node.JS is a MySQL Connector using the X Protocol, which was introduced with MySQL 5.7.12.
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
mc
mysql-clientnode.js mysql client
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
154
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

MySQL examples in Node.js
evertpot.com3 years agoMySQL examples in Node.jsIf you’re integrating your Node.js service with MySQL, you probably want to execute queries.
Node.js, Express.js, and MySQL: A step-by-step REST API example - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com1 year agoNode.js, Express.js, and MySQL: A step-by-step REST API example - LogRocket BlogBuild a REST API with the Express.js framework using Node.js and MySQL to easily write a new microservice.
Node.js + MySQL - CRUD API Example and Tutorial | Jason Watmore’s Blog
jasonwatmore.com3 months agoNode.js + MySQL - CRUD API Example and Tutorial | Jason Watmore’s BlogTutorial on how to build a simple Node.js + MySQL API that supports CRUD operations. Includes example front end apps in React and Angular.
Using mysql2 Library in nodejs - Develop Paper
developpaper.com2 years agoUsing mysql2 Library in nodejs - Develop PaperReference resources QQ group – Javascript advanced crawler – author self built group, welcome to join! Awesome Java crawler – Crawler related tools and data collected by the author A script to help you automatically create an Alibaba cloud preemptive instance and enable network acceleration – automa…
How to connect to a MySQL database in Node.js
www.javaniceday.com4 months agoHow to connect to a MySQL database in Node.jsTo connect to a MySQL database in Node.js is pretty straightforward with the module mysql2.