MySQL SSH

Sets up a MySQL connection inside an SSH tunnel. This is practical when you want to reach a database which is only accessible through a webserver. Even if the database server is not located on the webserver itself.

API

.connect(obj sshConfig, obj dbConfig)

sshConfig should be an object according to the ssh2 package.

should be an object according to the package. dbConfig should be an object according to the mysql2 package.

should be an object according to the package. Returns a Promise, containing a connection from the mysql2 package.

Usage

Don't forget to .close() the tunnel connection when you're done querying the database.