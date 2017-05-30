Sets up a MySQL connection inside an SSH tunnel. This is practical when you want to reach a database which is only accessible through a webserver. Even if the database server is not located on the webserver itself.
.connect(obj sshConfig, obj dbConfig)
sshConfig should be an object according to the
ssh2 package.
dbConfig should be an object according to the
mysql2 package.
mysql2 package.
Don't forget to
.close() the tunnel connection when you're done querying the database.
const mysqlssh = require('mysql-ssh');
const fs = require('fs');
mysqlssh.connect(
{
host: 'my-ssh-server.org',
user: 'me-ssh',
privateKey: fs.readFileSync(process.env.HOME + '/.ssh/id_rsa')
},
{
host: 'my-db-host.com',
user: 'me-db',
password: 'secret',
database: 'my-db-name'
}
)
.then(client => {
client.query('SELECT * FROM `users`', function (err, results, fields) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(results);
mysqlssh.close()
})
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})