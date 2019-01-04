DEPRECATED

Moved to https://github.com/michalkow/node-mysql-backbone

A backbone based model for communicating with a MySQL database using felixge/node-mysql.

Install

Install from npm package:

npm install mysql-model

Or install from git:

npm install git://github.com/michalkow/node-mysql-model.git

Usage

Add the mysql-model module to your application :

var mysqlModel = require ( 'mysql-model' );

Then create a model that will be main one for your application (all others will extend it):

var MyAppModel = mysqlModel.createConnection({ host : 'database-host' , user : 'database-user' , password : 'database-password' , database : 'database-name' , }); var Movie = MyAppModel.extend({ tableName : "movies" , }); movie = new Movie(); movie = new MyAppModel({ tableName : "movies" });

To see complete list of options for creating a connection with the database visit felixge/node-mysql readme.

API

Model Settable Options

tableName

Name of a MySQL table the model will refer to:

var Movie = MyAppModel.extend({ tableName : "movies" , });

Methods

find

Retrieves records from database

Usage:

movie.find(); movie.find(method); movie.find(callback); movie.find(method, conditions); movie.find(method, callback); movie.find(method, conditions, callback);

Parameters:

string method : uses one of find methods

: uses one of find methods object conditions : set find conditions

: set find conditions function callback: returns errors and results

Example:

movie.find( 'all' , { where : "year > 2001" }, function ( err, rows, fields ) { });

save

Saves your model to database

Usage:

movie.save(); movie.save(where); movie.save(callback); movie.save(where, callback);

Parameters:

string where : set condition for WHERE

: set condition for WHERE function callback: returns errors and results

Example:

movie = new Movie({ name : 'Serenity' , director : 'Joss Whedon' , language : 'English' , year : 2005 }); movie.save(); movie.set( 'id' , 4 ); movie.save();

remove

Deletes your model from database and unsets it

Usage:

movie.remove(); movie.remove(where); movie.remove(callback); movie.remove(where, callback);

Parameters:

string where : set condition for WHERE

: set condition for WHERE function callback: returns errors and results

Example:

movie.set( 'id' , 8 ); movie.remove(); movie.remove( 'year < 1980' );

read

Retrieves record from database and set it to current model

Usage:

movie.read(); movie.read(id); movie.read(callback); movie.read(id, callback);

Parameters:

integer id : Id of record to read

: Id of record to read function callback: returns errors and results

Example:

movie.set( 'id' , 6 ); movie.read(); movie.read( 6 );

query

Runs custom query

Usage:

movie.query(query); movie.query(query, callback);

Parameters:

string query : Your custom sql query to run

: Your custom sql query to run function callback: returns errors and results

Example:

movie.query( "SELECT name FROM movies WHERE director = 'James Cameron' ORDER BY year" , function ( err, rows, fields ) { });

setSQL

Method to replace 'set', when setting results passed back by node-mysql

Usage:

movie.setSQL(result);

Parameters:

object result: Results passed back by find or read

Example:

movie.find( 'first' , { where : "id=12" }, function ( err, row ) { movie.setSQL(row); });

'find' methods

Returns all the records matching conditions

Returns:

array

Example:

movie.find( 'all' , { where : "language = 'German'" , limit : [ 0 , 30 ]}, function ( err, rows ) { for ( var i= 0 ; i<rows.length; i++) { console .log(rows[i]); } });

Returns number of records matching conditions

Returns:

integer

Example:

movie.find( 'count' , { where : "year = 2012" }, function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); });

Returns first the records matching conditions

Returns:

object (hash)

Example:

movie.find( 'first' , { where : "id = 3" }, function ( err, row ) { console .log(row); });

Returns field of the first record matching conditions

Returns:

depends on field type

Example:

movie.find( 'field' , { fields : [ 'name' ], where : "id = 3" }, function ( err, field ) { console .log(field); });

'find' conditions

fields

Fields to select from the table

Accepts:

array

string

Example:

movie.find( 'all' , { fields : [ 'id' , 'name' , 'year' ]}); movie.find( 'all' , { fields : "name" });

where

Operators for MySQL WHERE clause.

Accepts:

string

Example:

movie.find( 'all' , { where : "year > 1987" });

group

Operators for MySQL GROUP BY clause.

Accepts:

array

string

Example:

movie.find( 'all' , { group : [ 'year' , 'name' ]}); movie.find( 'all' , { group : "name" });

groupDESC

If true, sets descending order for GROUP BY

Accepts:

boolean

Example:

movie.find( 'all' , { group : [ 'year' , 'name' ], groupDESC : true });

having

Operators for MySQL HAVING clause.

Accepts:

string

Example:

movie.find( 'all' , { fields : [ 'name' , 'COUNT(name)' ], group : "name" , having : "COUNT(name) = 1" });

order

Operators for MySQL ORDER BY clause.

Accepts:

array

string

Example:

movie.find( 'all' , { group : [ 'year' , 'name' ]}); movie.find( 'all' , { group : "name" });

orderDESC

If true, sets descending order for ORDER BY

Accepts:

boolean

Example:

movie.find( 'all' , { group : [ 'year' , 'name' ], orderDESC : true });

limit

Operators for MySQL LIMIT clause.

Accepts:

array

string

Example:

movie.find( 'all' , { limit : [ 0 , 30 ]}); movie.find( 'all' , { limit : "10, 40" });

Todo

validation

relations

License

node-mysql-model is released under MIT license.

Credits

node-mysql-model was created by Michał Kowalkowski. You can contact me at kowalkowski.michal@gmail.com