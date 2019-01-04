Moved to https://github.com/michalkow/node-mysql-backbone
A backbone based model for communicating with a MySQL database using felixge/node-mysql.
Install from npm package:
npm install mysql-model
Or install from git:
npm install git://github.com/michalkow/node-mysql-model.git
Add the mysql-model module to your application :
var mysqlModel = require('mysql-model');
Then create a model that will be main one for your application (all others will extend it):
var MyAppModel = mysqlModel.createConnection({
host : 'database-host',
user : 'database-user',
password : 'database-password',
database : 'database-name',
});
var Movie = MyAppModel.extend({
tableName: "movies",
});
movie = new Movie();
// OR
movie = new MyAppModel({tableName: "movies"});
To see complete list of options for creating a connection with the database visit felixge/node-mysql readme.
Name of a MySQL table the model will refer to:
var Movie = MyAppModel.extend({
tableName: "movies",
});
Retrieves records from database
Usage:
movie.find();
movie.find(method);
movie.find(callback);
movie.find(method, conditions);
movie.find(method, callback);
movie.find(method, conditions, callback);
Parameters:
Example:
movie.find('all', {where: "year > 2001"}, function(err, rows, fields) {
// Do something...
});
Saves your model to database
Usage:
movie.save();
movie.save(where);
movie.save(callback);
movie.save(where, callback);
Parameters:
Example:
movie = new Movie({
name: 'Serenity',
director: 'Joss Whedon',
language: 'English',
year: 2005
});
// Will create new record
movie.save();
movie.set('id', 4);
// Will update record if id exists
movie.save();
Deletes your model from database and unsets it
Usage:
movie.remove();
movie.remove(where);
movie.remove(callback);
movie.remove(where, callback);
Parameters:
Example:
// Will delete record from database matching id model
movie.set('id', 8);
movie.remove();
// Will delete records from database matching where condition
movie.remove('year < 1980');
Retrieves record from database and set it to current model
Usage:
movie.read();
movie.read(id);
movie.read(callback);
movie.read(id, callback);
Parameters:
Example:
movie.set('id', 6);
movie.read();
// or
movie.read(6);
Runs custom query
Usage:
movie.query(query);
movie.query(query, callback);
Parameters:
Example:
movie.query("SELECT name FROM movies WHERE director = 'James Cameron' ORDER BY year", function(err, rows, fields) {
// Do something...
});
Method to replace 'set', when setting results passed back by node-mysql
Usage:
movie.setSQL(result);
Parameters:
Example:
movie.find('first', {where: "id=12"}, function(err, row) {
movie.setSQL(row);
});
Returns all the records matching conditions
Returns:
Example:
movie.find('all', {where: "language = 'German'", limit: [0, 30]}, function(err, rows) {
for(var i=0; i<rows.length; i++) {
console.log(rows[i]);
}
});
Returns number of records matching conditions
Returns:
Example:
movie.find('count', {where: "year = 2012"}, function(err, result) {
console.log(result);
});
Returns first the records matching conditions
Returns:
Example:
movie.find('first', {where: "id = 3"}, function(err, row) {
console.log(row);
});
Returns field of the first record matching conditions
Returns:
Example:
movie.find('field', {fields: ['name'], where: "id = 3"}, function(err, field) {
console.log(field);
});
Fields to select from the table
Accepts:
Example:
movie.find('all', {fields: ['id', 'name', 'year']});
// SELECT id, name, year FROM movies
movie.find('all', {fields: "name"});
// SELECT name FROM movies
Operators for MySQL WHERE clause.
Accepts:
Example:
movie.find('all', {where: "year > 1987"});
// SELECT * FROM movies WHERE year > 1987
Operators for MySQL GROUP BY clause.
Accepts:
Example:
movie.find('all', {group: ['year', 'name']});
// SELECT * FROM movies GROUP BY year, name
movie.find('all', {group: "name"});
// SELECT * FROM movies GROUP BY name
If true, sets descending order for GROUP BY
Accepts:
Example:
movie.find('all', {group: ['year', 'name'], groupDESC:true});
// SELECT * FROM movies GROUP BY year, name DESC
Operators for MySQL HAVING clause.
Accepts:
Example:
movie.find('all', {fields: ['name', 'COUNT(name)'], group: "name", having: "COUNT(name) = 1"});
// SELECT name, COUNT(name) FROM movies GROUP BY name HAVING COUNT(name) = 1
Operators for MySQL ORDER BY clause.
Accepts:
Example:
movie.find('all', {group: ['year', 'name']});
// SELECT * FROM movies ORDER BY year, name
movie.find('all', {group: "name"});
// SELECT * FROM movies ORDER BY name
If true, sets descending order for ORDER BY
Accepts:
Example:
movie.find('all', {group: ['year', 'name'], orderDESC:true});
// SELECT * FROM movies ORDER BY year, name DESC
Operators for MySQL LIMIT clause.
Accepts:
Example:
movie.find('all', {limit: [0, 30]});
// SELECT * FROM movies LIMIT 0, 30
movie.find('all', {limit: "10, 40"});
// SELECT * FROM movies LIMIT 10, 40
node-mysql-model is released under MIT license.
node-mysql-model was created by Michał Kowalkowski. You can contact me at kowalkowski.michal@gmail.com