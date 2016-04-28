NPM Package to provide events when a MySQL select statement result set changes.
Built using the
zongji Binlog Tailer and
node-mysql projects.
This package has been tested to work in MySQL 5.1, 5.5, 5.6, and 5.7. Expected support is all MySQL server version >= 5.1.15.
Add the package to your project:
$ npm install mysql-live-select
Enable MySQL binlog in
my.cnf, restart MySQL server after making the changes.
# Must be unique integer from 1-2^32
server-id = 1
# Row format required for ZongJi
binlog_format = row
# Directory must exist. This path works for Linux. Other OS may require
# different path.
log_bin = /var/log/mysql/mysql-bin.log
binlog_do_db = employees # Optional, limit which databases to log
expire_logs_days = 10 # Optional, purge old logs
max_binlog_size = 100M # Optional, limit log size
Create an account, then grant replication privileges:
GRANT REPLICATION SLAVE, REPLICATION CLIENT, SELECT ON *.* TO 'user'@'localhost'
The
LiveMysql constructor makes 3 connections to your MySQL database:
SELECT queries (exposed
node-mysql instance as
db property)
information_schema connection for column information
|Argument
|Type
|Description
settings
object
|An object defining the settings. In addition to the
node-mysql connection settings, the additional settings below are available.
callback
function
|Deprecated: callback on connection success/failure. Accepts one argument,
error. See information below about events emitted.
|Setting
|Type
|Description
serverId
integer
|Unique number (1 - 232) to identify this replication slave instance. Must be specified if running more than one instance.
Default:
1
minInterval
integer
|Pass a number of milliseconds to use as the minimum between result set updates. Omit to refresh results on every update. May be changed at runtime.
checkConditionWhenQueued
boolean
|Set to
true to call the condition function of a query on every binlog row change event. By default (when undefined or
false), the condition function will not be called again when a query is already queued to be refreshed. Enabling this can be useful if external caching of row changes.
Use
.on(...) to handle the following event types.
|Event Name
|Arguments
|Description
error
Error
|An error has occurred.
ready
|None
|The database connection is ready.
// Example:
var liveConnection = new LiveMysql(settings);
var table = 'players';
var id = 11;
liveConnection.select(function(esc, escId){
return (
'select * from ' + escId(table) +
'where `id`=' + esc(id)
);
}, [ {
table: table,
condition: function(row, newRow){
// Only refresh the results when the row matching the specified id is
// changed.
return row.id === id
// On UPDATE queries, newRow must be checked as well
|| (newRow && newRow.id === id);
}
} ]).on('update', function(diff, data){
// diff contains an object describing the difference since the previous update
// data contains an array of rows of the new result set
console.log(data);
});
See
example.js for full source...
|Argument
|Type
|Description
query
string or
function
SELECT SQL statement. See note below about passing function.
triggers
[object]
|Array of objects defining which row changes to update result set
Returns
LiveMysqlSelect object
query
A function may be passed as the
query argument that accepts two arguments.
esc is a function that escapes values in the query.
escId is a function that escapes identifiers in the query.
|Name
|Type
|Description
table
string
|Name of table (required)
database
string
|Name of database (optional)
Default:
database setting specified on connection
condition
function
|Evaluate row values (optional)
A condition function accepts up to three arguments:
|Argument Name
|Description
row
|Table row data
newRow
|New row data (only available on
UPDATE queries,
null for others)
rowDeleted
|Extra argument for aid in external caching:
true on
DELETE queries,
false on
INSERT queries,
null on
UPDATE queries.
Return
true when the row data meets the condition to update the result set.
Temporarily skip processing of updates from the binary log.
Begin processing updates after
pause(). All active live select instances will be refreshed upon resume.
Close connections and stop checking for updates.
Exposed statically on the LiveMysql object is a function for applying a
diff given in an
update event to an array of rows given in the
data argument.
Each call to the
select() method on a LiveMysql object, returns a
LiveMysqlSelect object with the following methods:
|Method Name
|Arguments
|Description
on,
addListener
event,
handler
|Add an event handler to the result set. See the following section for a list of the available event names.
update
callback
|Update the result set. Callback function accepts
error, rows arguments. Events will be emitted.
stop
|None
|Stop receiving updates
active
|None
|Return
true if ready to recieve updates,
false if
stop() method has been called.
As well as all of the other methods available on
EventEmitter...
|Event Name
|Arguments
|Description
update
diff,
data
|First argument contains an object describing the difference since the previous
update event with
added,
removed,
moved, and
copied rows. Second argument contains complete result set array.
error
error
|Unhandled errors will be thrown
Tests must be run with a properly configured MySQL server. Configure test settings in
test/settings/mysql.js.
Execute Nodeunit using the
npm test command.
