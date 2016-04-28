NPM Package to provide events when a MySQL select statement result set changes.

Built using the zongji Binlog Tailer and node-mysql projects.

This package has been tested to work in MySQL 5.1, 5.5, 5.6, and 5.7. Expected support is all MySQL server version >= 5.1.15.

Installation

Add the package to your project: $ npm install mysql-live-select

Enable MySQL binlog in my.cnf , restart MySQL server after making the changes. server-id = 1 binlog_format = row log_bin = /var/log/mysql/mysql-bin.log binlog_do_db = employees expire_logs_days = 10 max_binlog_size = 100 M

Create an account, then grant replication privileges: GRANT REPLICATION SLAVE , REPLICATION CLIENT , SELECT ON *.* TO 'user' @ 'localhost'

LiveMysql Constructor

The LiveMysql constructor makes 3 connections to your MySQL database:

Connection for executing SELECT queries (exposed node-mysql instance as db property)

queries (exposed instance as property) Replication slave connection

information_schema connection for column information

Arguments

Argument Type Description settings object An object defining the settings. In addition to the node-mysql connection settings, the additional settings below are available. callback function Deprecated: callback on connection success/failure. Accepts one argument, error . See information below about events emitted.

Additional Settings

Setting Type Description serverId integer Unique number (1 - 232) to identify this replication slave instance. Must be specified if running more than one instance.

Default: 1 minInterval integer Pass a number of milliseconds to use as the minimum between result set updates. Omit to refresh results on every update. May be changed at runtime. checkConditionWhenQueued boolean Set to true to call the condition function of a query on every binlog row change event. By default (when undefined or false ), the condition function will not be called again when a query is already queued to be refreshed. Enabling this can be useful if external caching of row changes.

Events Emitted

Use .on(...) to handle the following event types.

Event Name Arguments Description error Error An error has occurred. ready None The database connection is ready.

Quick Start

var liveConnection = new LiveMysql(settings); var table = 'players' ; var id = 11 ; liveConnection.select( function ( esc, escId ) { return ( 'select * from ' + escId(table) + 'where `id`=' + esc(id) ); }, [ { table : table, condition : function ( row, newRow ) { return row.id === id || (newRow && newRow.id === id); } } ]).on( 'update' , function ( diff, data ) { console .log(data); });

See example.js for full source...

Argument Type Description query string or function SELECT SQL statement. See note below about passing function. triggers [object] Array of objects defining which row changes to update result set

Returns LiveMysqlSelect object

Function as query

A function may be passed as the query argument that accepts two arguments.

The first argument, esc is a function that escapes values in the query.

is a function that escapes values in the query. The second argument, escId is a function that escapes identifiers in the query.

Trigger options

Name Type Description table string Name of table (required) database string Name of database (optional)

Default: database setting specified on connection condition function Evaluate row values (optional)

Condition Function

A condition function accepts up to three arguments:

Argument Name Description row Table row data newRow New row data (only available on UPDATE queries, null for others) rowDeleted Extra argument for aid in external caching: true on DELETE queries, false on INSERT queries, null on UPDATE queries.

Return true when the row data meets the condition to update the result set.

Temporarily skip processing of updates from the binary log.

Begin processing updates after pause() . All active live select instances will be refreshed upon resume.

Close connections and stop checking for updates.

Exposed statically on the LiveMysql object is a function for applying a diff given in an update event to an array of rows given in the data argument.

LiveMysqlSelect object

Each call to the select() method on a LiveMysql object, returns a LiveMysqlSelect object with the following methods:

Method Name Arguments Description on , addListener event , handler Add an event handler to the result set. See the following section for a list of the available event names. update callback Update the result set. Callback function accepts error, rows arguments. Events will be emitted. stop None Stop receiving updates active None Return true if ready to recieve updates, false if stop() method has been called.

As well as all of the other methods available on EventEmitter ...

Available Events

Event Name Arguments Description update diff , data First argument contains an object describing the difference since the previous update event with added , removed , moved , and copied rows. Second argument contains complete result set array. error error Unhandled errors will be thrown

Running Tests

Tests must be run with a properly configured MySQL server. Configure test settings in test/settings/mysql.js .

Execute Nodeunit using the npm test command.

License

MIT