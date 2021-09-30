Import MySQL files with Node!
via NPM:
$ npm install --save-dev mysql-import
Via Github:
git clone https://github.com/Pamblam/mysql-import.git
const host = 'localhost';
const user = 'root';
const password = 'password';
const database = 'mydb';
const Importer = require('mysql-import');
const importer = new Importer({host, user, password, database});
// New onProgress method, added in version 5.0!
importer.onProgress(progress=>{
var percent = Math.floor(progress.bytes_processed / progress.total_bytes * 10000) / 100;
console.log(`${percent}% Completed`);
});
importer.import('path/to/dump.sql').then(()=>{
var files_imported = importer.getImported();
console.log(`${files_imported.length} SQL file(s) imported.`);
}).catch(err=>{
console.error(err);
});
new Importer({host, user, password[, database]})
The constructor requires an object with a
host,
user, and
password parameter. Passing in a database parameter is optional.
Importer.prototype.getImported()
Get an array of files imported.
Importer.prototype.setEncoding(encoding)
Set the encoding to use when reading import files. Supported arguments are:
utf8,
ucs2,
utf16le,
latin1,
ascii,
base64, or
hex.
Importer.prototype.use(database)
Set or change the database to import to.
Importer.prototype.onProgress(callback)
(New in v. 5.0!) - Set a callback to be called as the importer processes chunks of the dump file. Callback is provided an object with the following properties:
total_files: The total files in the queue.
file_no: The number of the current dump file in the queue.
bytes_processed: The number of bytes of the file processed.
total_bytes: The size of the dump file.
file_path: The full path to the dump file.
Importer.prototype.onDumpCompleted(callback)
(New in v. 5.0!) - Set a callback to be called after each dump file has completed processing. Callback is provided an object with the following properties:
total_files: The total files in the queue.
file_no: The number of the current dump file in the queue.
file_path: The full path to the dump file.
error: If there was an error, the error object; if no errors, this will be
null.
Importer.prototype.import(...input)
Import an
.sql file or files into the database. This method will take...
.sql files.
importer.import('path/to/dump1.sql', 'path/to/dum2.sql')
.sql files.
importer.import('path/to/mysqldumps/')
importer.import(['path/to/dump.sql', 'path/to/dumps/'])
Importer.prototype.disconnect(graceful=true)
Disconnects the connection. If
graceful is switched to false it will force close any connections. This is called automatically after files are imported so typically this method should never be required.
Contributions are more than welcome! Please check out the Contributing Guidelines for this project.