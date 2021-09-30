Version 5.0.21 (NPM) (Github)

Install

via NPM:

$ npm install --save-dev mysql- import

Via Github:

git clone https://github.com/Pamblam/mysql-import.git

const host = 'localhost' ; const user = 'root' ; const password = 'password' ; const database = 'mydb' ; const Importer = require ( 'mysql-import' ); const importer = new Importer({host, user, password, database}); importer.onProgress( progress => { var percent = Math .floor(progress.bytes_processed / progress.total_bytes * 10000 ) / 100 ; console .log( ` ${percent} % Completed` ); }); importer.import( 'path/to/dump.sql' ).then( () => { var files_imported = importer.getImported(); console .log( ` ${files_imported.length} SQL file(s) imported.` ); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Methods

new Importer({host, user, password[, database]})

The constructor requires an object with a host , user , and password parameter. Passing in a database parameter is optional.

Get an array of files imported.

Set the encoding to use when reading import files. Supported arguments are: utf8 , ucs2 , utf16le , latin1 , ascii , base64 , or hex .

Set or change the database to import to.

(New in v. 5.0!) - Set a callback to be called as the importer processes chunks of the dump file. Callback is provided an object with the following properties:

total_files : The total files in the queue.

: The total files in the queue. file_no : The number of the current dump file in the queue.

: The number of the current dump file in the queue. bytes_processed : The number of bytes of the file processed.

: The number of bytes of the file processed. total_bytes : The size of the dump file.

: The size of the dump file. file_path : The full path to the dump file.

(New in v. 5.0!) - Set a callback to be called after each dump file has completed processing. Callback is provided an object with the following properties:

total_files : The total files in the queue.

: The total files in the queue. file_no : The number of the current dump file in the queue.

: The number of the current dump file in the queue. file_path : The full path to the dump file.

: The full path to the dump file. error : If there was an error, the error object; if no errors, this will be null .

Import an .sql file or files into the database. This method will take...

Any number of paths to individual .sql files. importer.import( 'path / to /dump1.sql', 'path / to /dum2.sql')

files. Any number of paths that contain any number of .sql files. importer. import ( 'path/to/mysqldumps/' )

files. Any number of arrays containing either of the above. importer. import ([ 'path/to/dump.sql' , 'path/to/dumps/' ])

Any combination of any of the above.

Disconnects the connection. If graceful is switched to false it will force close any connections. This is called automatically after files are imported so typically this method should never be required.

