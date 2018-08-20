I haven't been activly updating this code. Others have been activley making updates. Please also checkout their work.
https://github.com/rodrigogs/mysql-events
Note: This version doesn't follow my documentation, so please reference the supplied example code for setup.
https://github.com/rodrigogs/mysql-events/blob/master/examples/watchWholeInstance.js
A Node JS NPM package that watches a MySQL database and runs callbacks on matched events.
This package is based on the ZongJi node module. Please make sure that you meet the requirements described at ZongJi, like MySQL binlog etc.
var MySQLEvents = require('mysql-events');
var dsn = {
host: _dbhostname_,
user: _dbusername_,
password: _dbpassword_,
};
var mysqlEventWatcher = MySQLEvents(dsn);
var watcher =mysqlEventWatcher.add(
'myDB.table.field.value',
function (oldRow, newRow, event) {
//row inserted
if (oldRow === null) {
//insert code goes here
}
//row deleted
if (newRow === null) {
//delete code goes here
}
//row updated
if (oldRow !== null && newRow !== null) {
//update code goes here
}
//detailed event information
//console.log(event)
},
'match this string or regex'
);
npm install mysql-events
var MySQLEvents = require('mysql-events');
var dsn = {
host: 'localhost',
user: 'username',
password: 'password'
};
var myCon = MySQLEvents(dsn);
Make sure the database user has the privilege to read the binlog on database that you want to watch on.
var event1 = myCon.add(
'dbName.tableName.fieldName.value',
function (oldRow, newRow, event) {
//code goes here
},
'Active'
);
This will listen to any change in the fieldName and if the changed value is equal to Active, then triggers the callback. Passing it 2 arguments. Argument value depends on the event.
rowObject
It has the following structure:
{
database: dbName,
table: tableName,
affectedColumns: {
[{
name: fieldName1,
charset: String,
type: Number
metedata: String
},{
name: fieldName2,
charset: String,
type: Number
metedata: String
}]
},{
changedColumns: [fieldName1, fieldName2],
fields: {
fieldName1: recordValue1,
fieldName2: recordValue2,
....
....
....
fieldNameN: recordValueN
}
}
event1.remove();
myCon.stop();
In order to customize the connection options, you can provide your own settings passing a second argument object to the connection function.
var mysqlEventWatcher = MySQLEvents(dsn, {
startAtEnd: false // it overrides default value "true"
});
You can find the list of the available options here.
Its basically a dot '.' seperated string. It can have the following combinations
MIT