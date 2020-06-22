iinkJS grants you high integration flexibility by letting you choose your favorite framework or components. For this reason, we have decided to focus on iinkJS and to discontinue our ready-to-use Web components.
For more information, please see documentation.
We also provide an example to integrate iinkJS as webcomponent: link.
🚧
The fastest way to integrate rich handwriting features in your webapp.
MyScriptJS is a JavaScript library that can be used in every web application to bring handwriting recognition.
It integrates all you need:
Discover Interactive Ink with MyScriptJS and its major features with our text demo and tutorial.
Try our two basic examples featuring the text recognition and the math recognition.
All our examples with the source codes in this directory.
We also provide examples of integration with the major JavaScript frameworks:
|Framework
|Link
|Example of React integration
|Example of Angular integration
|Example of Vue integration
You can discover all the features on our Developer website for Text and Math.
MyScriptJS can be installed with the well known package managers
npm,
yarn and
bower.
If you want to use
npm or
yarn you first have to init a project (or use an existing one).
npm init
OR
yarn init
You can then install MyScriptJS and use it as showed in the Usage section.
npm install myscript
OR
yarn add myscript
You can also install MyScriptJS using bower (with or without an existing project) and use it as showed in the Usage section replacing
node_modules by
bower_components.
bower install myscript
Create an
index.html file in the same directory.
Add the following lines in the
head section of your file to use MyScriptJS and the css. We use PEP to ensure better browsers compatibilities. Note that you can also use it using dependencies from
node_modules or
bower_components:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/myscript/dist/myscript.min.css"/>
<script src="node_modules/myscript/dist/myscript.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/pep/0.4.3/pep.js"></script>
head section, add a
style and specify the height and the width of your editor:
<style>
#editor {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
</style>
body tag, create a
div tag that will contain the editing area:
<div id="editor"></div>
<script> tag placed before the closing tag
</body>, create the editor using the
register function, your editor html element and a simple configuration:
const editorElement = document.getElementById('editor');
MyScript.register(editorElement, {
recognitionParams: {
type: 'TEXT',
server: {
applicationKey: '#YOUR MYSCRIPT DEVELOPER APPLICATION KEY#',
hmacKey: '#YOUR MYSCRIPT DEVELOPER HMAC KEY#'
}
}
});
index.html in your browser or serve your folder content using any web server.
You can find this guide and a more complete example on the MyScript Developer website.
You can find a complete documentation with the following sections on our Developer website:
As well as a global Configuration page.
We also provide a complete API Reference.
Instructions to help you build the project and develop are available in the SETUP.md file.
You can get support and ask your questions on the dedicated section of MyScript Developer website.
Made a cool app with MyScriptJS? We would love to hear about you! We’re planning to showcase apps using it so let us know by sending a quick mail to myapp@myscript.com.
We welcome your contributions: if you would like to extend MyScriptJS for your needs, feel free to fork it!
Please take a look at our contributing guidelines before submitting your pull request.
This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0.