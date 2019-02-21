openbase logo
Readme

Say hi, SAM

Greenkeeper badge

Build Status Dependency Status Download Status

Sam is an open-source, web-based "intelligent" assistant. It can listen to you, learn new actions and is extensible with JavaScript plugins running in any modern browser.

Watch this video to see what Sam can do:

MySam video

Getting started

mkdir mysam-test
cd mysam-test

Create the following index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>MySam</title>
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Muli:400,400italic" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.3.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/mysam-ui@0.0.2/dist/styles.css">
</head>
<body>
  <div id="content" class="full"></div>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/mysam@0.2.0-pre.1/dist/mysam.js"></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/mysam-ui@0.0.2/dist/mysam-ui.js"></script>
  <script>
    // Initialize API (in the browser)
    const app = mysam();
    // Load the UI
    const sam = mysamUi(document.getElementById('content'), app);
  </script>
</body>
</html>

Then serve serve the folder from a webserver, e.g. with

npm i -g node-static
static

And visit it in a browser (here localhost:8080).

Writing a plugin

In the <script> section above add

// Add a new plugin to the list of learnable actions
sam.learn('myplugin', {
  description: 'Say hello from my plugin'
});

// Register the action to perform when a classificationc comes in
sam.action('myplugin', (el, classification = {}) => {
  // `el` is the main HTML element to render in
  // classification has information about what was said
  el.innerHTML = 'Hello from myplugin! You said: '
    + classification.text;
});

Usage with Webpack

mkdir mysam-test
cd mysam-test
npm init --yes

Add the following webpack.config.json:

const path = require('path');
const webpack = require('webpack');
const merge = require('webpack-merge');
const UglifyJSPlugin = require('uglifyjs-webpack-plugin');

const env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development';
const commons = {
  context: path.join(__dirname, 'src'),
  entry: './index.js',
  output: {
    filename: path.join('dist', 'app.js')
  },
  module: {
    rules: [{
      test: /\.jsx?$/,
      exclude: /node_modules\/(?!(feathers|mysam|mysam-ui))/,
      loader: 'babel-loader'
    }]
  },
  node: {
    fs: 'empty'
  }
};

const dev = {
  devtool: 'source-map',
  devServer: {
    port: 3030,
    contentBase: '.',
    compress: true
  }
};

const production = {
  devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map',
  output: {
    filename: path.join('dist', 'nina.js')
  },
  plugins: [
    new UglifyJSPlugin({
      compress: {
        warnings: false,
        screw_ie8: true
      },
      comments: false,
      sourceMap: false
    }),
    new webpack.DefinePlugin({
      'process.env.NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify('production')
    })
  ]
};

module.exports = merge(commons, env !== 'development' ? production : dev);

Install devDependencies

npm install babel-core babel-loader babel-polyfill babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-react uglify-js uglifyjs-webpack-plugin webpack webpack-dev-server webpack-merge --save-dev

And main dependencies

npm install mysam@pre mysam-ui react react-dom --save

Add a start script to package.json:

"start": "webpack-dev-server",

And run npm start.

Coming soon!

Website and more in-depth documentation coming soon!

