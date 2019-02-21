Say hi, SAM

Sam is an open-source, web-based "intelligent" assistant. It can listen to you, learn new actions and is extensible with JavaScript plugins running in any modern browser.

Watch this video to see what Sam can do:

Getting started

mkdir mysam-test cd mysam-test

Create the following index.html

< html > < head > < title > MySam </ title > < link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Muli:400,400italic" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.3.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/mysam-ui@0.0.2/dist/styles.css" > </ head > < body > < div id = "content" class = "full" > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/mysam@0.2.0-pre.1/dist/mysam.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/mysam-ui@0.0.2/dist/mysam-ui.js" > </ script > < script > const app = mysam(); const sam = mysamUi( document .getElementById( 'content' ), app); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Then serve serve the folder from a webserver, e.g. with

npm i -g node- static static

And visit it in a browser (here localhost:8080).

Writing a plugin

In the <script> section above add

sam.learn( 'myplugin' , { description : 'Say hello from my plugin' }); sam.action( 'myplugin' , (el, classification = {}) => { el.innerHTML = 'Hello from myplugin! You said: ' + classification.text; });

Usage with Webpack

mkdir mysam-test cd mysam-test npm init -- yes

Add the following webpack.config.json :

const path = require ( 'path' ); const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); const merge = require ( 'webpack-merge' ); const UglifyJSPlugin = require ( 'uglifyjs-webpack-plugin' ); const env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development' ; const commons = { context : path.join(__dirname, 'src' ), entry : './index.js' , output : { filename : path.join( 'dist' , 'app.js' ) }, module : { rules : [{ test : /\.jsx?$/ , exclude : /node_modules\/(?!(feathers|mysam|mysam-ui))/ , loader : 'babel-loader' }] }, node : { fs : 'empty' } }; const dev = { devtool : 'source-map' , devServer : { port : 3030 , contentBase : '.' , compress : true } }; const production = { devtool : 'cheap-module-source-map' , output : { filename : path.join( 'dist' , 'nina.js' ) }, plugins : [ new UglifyJSPlugin({ compress : { warnings : false , screw_ie8 : true }, comments : false , sourceMap : false }), new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.env.NODE_ENV' : JSON .stringify( 'production' ) }) ] }; module .exports = merge(commons, env !== 'development' ? production : dev);

Install devDependencies

npm install babel-core babel-loader babel-polyfill babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-react uglify-js uglifyjs-webpack-plugin webpack webpack-dev- server webpack-merge

And main dependencies

npm install mysam @pre mysam-ui react react-dom --save

Add a start script to package.json :

"start" : "webpack-dev-server" ,

And run npm start .

Coming soon!

Website and more in-depth documentation coming soon!