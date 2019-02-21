Sam is an open-source, web-based "intelligent" assistant. It can listen to you, learn new actions and is extensible with JavaScript plugins running in any modern browser.
Watch this video to see what Sam can do:
mkdir mysam-test
cd mysam-test
Create the following
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>MySam</title>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Muli:400,400italic" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.3.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/mysam-ui@0.0.2/dist/styles.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id="content" class="full"></div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mysam@0.2.0-pre.1/dist/mysam.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mysam-ui@0.0.2/dist/mysam-ui.js"></script>
<script>
// Initialize API (in the browser)
const app = mysam();
// Load the UI
const sam = mysamUi(document.getElementById('content'), app);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Then serve serve the folder from a webserver, e.g. with
npm i -g node-static
static
And visit it in a browser (here localhost:8080).
In the
<script> section above add
// Add a new plugin to the list of learnable actions
sam.learn('myplugin', {
description: 'Say hello from my plugin'
});
// Register the action to perform when a classificationc comes in
sam.action('myplugin', (el, classification = {}) => {
// `el` is the main HTML element to render in
// classification has information about what was said
el.innerHTML = 'Hello from myplugin! You said: '
+ classification.text;
});
npm init --yes
Add the following
webpack.config.json:
const path = require('path');
const webpack = require('webpack');
const merge = require('webpack-merge');
const UglifyJSPlugin = require('uglifyjs-webpack-plugin');
const env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development';
const commons = {
context: path.join(__dirname, 'src'),
entry: './index.js',
output: {
filename: path.join('dist', 'app.js')
},
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
exclude: /node_modules\/(?!(feathers|mysam|mysam-ui))/,
loader: 'babel-loader'
}]
},
node: {
fs: 'empty'
}
};
const dev = {
devtool: 'source-map',
devServer: {
port: 3030,
contentBase: '.',
compress: true
}
};
const production = {
devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map',
output: {
filename: path.join('dist', 'nina.js')
},
plugins: [
new UglifyJSPlugin({
compress: {
warnings: false,
screw_ie8: true
},
comments: false,
sourceMap: false
}),
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env.NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify('production')
})
]
};
module.exports = merge(commons, env !== 'development' ? production : dev);
Install devDependencies
npm install babel-core babel-loader babel-polyfill babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-react uglify-js uglifyjs-webpack-plugin webpack webpack-dev-server webpack-merge --save-dev
And main dependencies
npm install mysam@pre mysam-ui react react-dom --save
Add a start script to
package.json:
"start": "webpack-dev-server",
And run
npm start.
Website and more in-depth documentation coming soon!