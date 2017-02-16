myro is a universal bidirectional micro-router.
It works with pure data and is only concerned with route matching. No assumptions are made on how to handle or dispatch a route match. Implementation of that logic is left to the user.
npm install myro --save
import myro from 'myro'
const route = myro({
'/users': {
name: 'users',
routes: {
'/:name': {
name: 'user'
}
}
},
'/about': {
name: 'about'
},
'/': {
name: 'index'
},
})
// match routes...
route('/users/foo')) // {name: "users.user", params: {name: "foo"}, route: fn}
route('/about')) // {name: "about", params: {}, ... }
// retrieve the path
route.users.user({name: 'foo'}) // "/users/foo"
route.about() // "/about"
Copyright © 2016 Stefan Oestreicher and contributors.
Distributed under the terms of the BSD-3-Clause license.