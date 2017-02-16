openbase logo
myr

myro

by Stefan Oestreicher
0.6.3-alpha.0

universal bidirectional microrouter

Documentation
122

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

myro

Build Status

myro is a universal bidirectional micro-router.

It works with pure data and is only concerned with route matching. No assumptions are made on how to handle or dispatch a route match. Implementation of that logic is left to the user.

Getting Started

Installation

npm install myro --save

Example


import myro from 'myro'

const route = myro({
    '/users': {
        name: 'users',
        routes: {
            '/:name': {
                name: 'user'
            }
        }
    },

    '/about': {
        name: 'about'
    },

    '/': {
        name: 'index'
    },
})

// match routes...
route('/users/foo')) // {name: "users.user", params: {name: "foo"}, route: fn}
route('/about')) //  {name: "about", params: {}, ... }


// retrieve the path
route.users.user({name: 'foo'}) // "/users/foo"
route.about() // "/about"

Documentation

  • Introduction
  • Myro Examples (Coming Soon)
  • Myro React Examples (Coming Soon)

License

Copyright © 2016 Stefan Oestreicher and contributors.

Distributed under the terms of the BSD-3-Clause license.

