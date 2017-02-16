myro

myro is a universal bidirectional micro-router.

It works with pure data and is only concerned with route matching. No assumptions are made on how to handle or dispatch a route match. Implementation of that logic is left to the user.

Getting Started

Installation

npm install myro --save

Example

import myro from 'myro' const route = myro({ '/users' : { name : 'users' , routes : { '/:name' : { name : 'user' } } }, '/about' : { name : 'about' }, '/' : { name : 'index' }, }) route( '/users/foo' )) route( '/about' )) route.users.user({ name : 'foo' }) route.about()

Documentation

Introduction

Myro Examples (Coming Soon)

Myro React Examples (Coming Soon)

License

Copyright © 2016 Stefan Oestreicher and contributors.

Distributed under the terms of the BSD-3-Clause license.