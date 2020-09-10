North (formerly Thalmic Labs), the creator of the Myo armband, was acquired by Google in June 2020. Myo sales ended in October 2018 and Myo software, hardware and SDKs are no longer available or supported. Learn more.

Myo javascript bindings.

Myo.js allows you to interact with Thalmic Labs's Myo Gesture Control Armband using websockets. Listen for IMU, EMG, and gesture events, as well as controlling vibration and locking.

installation

On the browser, just include the myo.js file in your project. Myo will be global.

On node.js

npm install myo ws

getting started

You'll need a Myo and Myo Connect

Myo.connect( 'com.stolksdorf.myAwesomeApp' ); Myo.on( 'fist' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Hello Myo!' ); this .vibrate(); });

Node

var Myo = require ( 'myo' ); Myo.connect( 'com.stolksdorf.myAwesomeApp' , require ( 'ws' )); Myo.on( 'fist' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Hello Myo!' ); this .vibrate(); });

myo lifecycle

A myo can be paired, connected, and/or synced.

A myo is paired if it's ever been connected to your computer. You can see a list of paired myos in Myo Connect's armband manager. When Myo.connect() is called, Myo.js will create a myo instance for every paired Myo on your computer and store them in Myo.myos array.

A myo is connected if it's turned on and connected to your computer over bluetooth. It can send over IMU events at this point, vibrate, and EMG (if myo.streamEMG(true) is called) but not poses since it's not synced with the user.

A myo is synced when the user puts it on and does the sync gesture. At this point it will start sending over pose and lock/unlock events.

branding and assets

You can use assets provided in our branding and UX guidelines.

documentation

You can read the full documention in docs.md

changelog

Releases are documented in changelog.md

thanks

Thanks to stolksdorf for creating Myo.js