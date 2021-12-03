openbase logo
myd

mydog

by ahuang
2.3.2 (see all)

typescript编写的类似pomelo的分布式游戏服务器框架

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mydog - a node.js game server

Home

https://www.mydog.wiki

Installation

npm i mydog -g

Usage

QQ Group

  • 875459630 mydog交流群

