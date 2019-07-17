New version of the component is here: repository and online demo

Angular date range picker

Description

Highly configurable Angular date range picker. Compatible Angular2+.

Online demo is here

Installation

To install this component to an external project, follow the procedure:

npm install mydaterangepicker --save Add MyDateRangePickerModule import to your @NgModule like example below import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { MyTestApp } from './my-test-app' ; import { MyDateRangePickerModule } from 'mydaterangepicker' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ BrowserModule, MyDateRangePickerModule ], declarations : [ MyTestApp ], bootstrap : [ MyTestApp ] }) export class MyTestAppModule {} If you are using systemjs package loader add the following mydaterangepicker properties to the System.config: ( function ( global ) { System.config({ paths : { 'npm:' : 'node_modules/' }, map : { 'mydaterangepicker' : 'npm:mydaterangepicker/bundles/mydaterangepicker.umd.js' }, packages : { } }); })( this );

Usage

Use one of the following three options.

1. ngModel binding

In this option the ngModel binding is used. Here is an example application. It shows how to use the ngModel.

To use ngModel define the application class as follows:

import {IMyDrpOptions} from 'mydaterangepicker' ; export class MyTestApp { myDateRangePickerOptions: IMyDrpOptions = { dateFormat: 'dd.mm.yyyy' , }; private model: any = {beginDate: {year: 2018 , month: 10 , day: 9 }, endDate: {year: 2018 , month: 10 , day: 19 }}; constructor ( ) { } }

Add the following snippet inside your template:

< form # myForm = "ngForm" novalidate > < my-date-range-picker name = "mydaterange" [ options ]= "myDateRangePickerOptions" [( ngModel )]= "model" required > </ my-date-range-picker > </ form >

2. Reactive forms

In this option the value accessor of reactive forms is used. Here is an example application. It shows how to use the formControlName.

To use reactive forms define the application class as follows:

import {IMyDrpOptions} from 'mydaterangepicker' ; export class MyTestApp implements OnInit { myDateRangePickerOptions: IMyDrpOptions = { dateFormat: 'dd.mm.yyyy' , }; private myForm: FormGroup; constructor ( private formBuilder: FormBuilder ) { } ngOnInit() { this .myForm = this .formBuilder.group({ myDateRange: [ '' , Validators.required] }); } setDateRange(): void { let date = new Date (); this .myForm.patchValue({myDateRange: { beginDate: { year: date.getFullYear(), month: date.getMonth() + 1 , day: date.getDate() }, endDate: { year: date.getFullYear(), month: date.getMonth() + 1 , day: date.getDate() } }}); } clearDateRange(): void { this .myForm.patchValue({myDateRange: '' }); } }

Add the following snippet inside your template:

< form [ formGroup ]= "myForm" novalidate > < my-date-range-picker name = "mydaterange" [ options ]= "myDateRangePickerOptions" formControlName = "myDateRange" > </ my-date-range-picker > </ form >

3. Callbacks

In this option the mydaterangepicker sends data back to host application using callbacks. Here is an example application. It shows how to use callbacks.

To use callbacks define the application class as follows:

import {IMyDrpOptions, IMyDateRangeModel} from 'mydaterangepicker' ; export class MyTestApp { myDateRangePickerOptions : IMyDrpOptions = { dateFormat : 'dd.mm.yyyy' , }; constructor () { } onDateRangeChanged(event: IMyDateRangeModel) { } }

Add the following snippet inside your template:

< my-date-range-picker [ options ]= "myDateRangePickerOptions" ( dateRangeChanged )= "onDateRangeChanged($event)" > </ my-date-range-picker >

Attributes

options attribute

Value of the options attribute is a type of IMyDrpOptions. It can contain the following properties.

Option Default Type Description dayLabels {su: 'Sun', mo: 'Mon', tu: 'Tue', we: 'Wed', th: 'Thu', fr: 'Fri', sa: 'Sat'} IMyDayLabels Day labels visible on the selector. monthLabels { 1: 'Jan', 2: 'Feb', 3: 'Mar', 4: 'Apr', 5: 'May', 6: 'Jun', 7: 'Jul', 8: 'Aug', 9: 'Sep', 10: 'Oct', 11: 'Nov', 12: 'Dec' } IMyMonthLabels Month labels visible on the selector. dateFormat yyyy-mm-dd string Date format on the selection area and the callback. For example: dd.mm.yyyy, yyyy-mm-dd, dd mmm yyyy (mmm = Month as a text) showClearBtn true boolean Show the 'Clear' button on calendar. showApplyBtn true boolean Show the 'Apply' button on calendar. showSelectDateText true boolean Show the select date text. selectBeginDateTxt Select Begin Date string Select begin date text. Can be used if showSelectDateText = true. selectEndDateTxt Select End Date string Select end date text. Can be used if showSelectDateText = true. firstDayOfWeek mo string First day of week on calendar. One of the following: mo, tu, we, th, fr, sa, su sunHighlight true boolean Sunday red colored on calendar. markCurrentDay true boolean Is current day (today) marked on calendar. markCurrentMonth true boolean Is current month marked on calendar. Can be used if monthSelector = true. markCurrentYear true boolean Is current year marked on calendar. Can be used if yearSelector = true. monthSelector true boolean If month label is selected opens a selector of months. yearSelector true boolean If year label is selected opens a selector of years. minYear 1100 number Minimum allowed year in calendar. Cannot be less than 1100. maxYear 9100 number Maximum allowed year in calendar. Cannot be more than 9100. disableUntil no default value IMyDate Disable dates backward starting from the given date. For example: {year: 2016, month: 6, day: 26}. To reset existing disableUntil value set: {year: 0, month: 0, day: 0} disableSince no default value IMyDate Disable dates forward starting from the given date. For example: {year: 2016, month: 7, day: 22}. To reset existing disableSince value set: {year: 0, month: 0, day: 0} disableDates no default value Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/mydaterangepicker/blob/master/src/my-date-range-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts) Disable single dates one by one. The disabled date cannot be selected but it can be in a range. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}]. To reset existing disableDates value set empty array to it. enableDates no default value Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/mydaterangepicker/blob/master/src/my-date-range-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts) Enable given dates one by one if the date is disabled. For example if you disable the date range and want to enable some dates in range. Array of enabled days. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}]. To reset existing enableDates value set empty array to it. disableDateRanges no default value Array[IMyDateRange](https://github.com/kekeh/mydaterangepicker/blob/master/src/my-date-range-picker/interfaces/my-date-range.interface.ts) Disable date ranges one by one. The disabled date cannot be selected but it can be in a range. For example: [{beginDate: {year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, endDate: {year: 2016, month: 11, day: 20}}]. To reset existing disableDateRanges value set empty array to it. disableHeaderButtons true boolean Prevent to change the calendar view with header buttons if previous or next month are fully disabled by disableUntil or disableSince. showWeekNumbers false boolean Are week numbers visible or not on calendar. Can be used if firstDayOfWeek = mo. selectorHeight 232px string Selector height. selectorWidth 252px string Selector width. inline false boolean Show mydaterangepicker in inline mode. showClearDateRangeBtn true boolean Is clear date range button shown or not. Can be used if inline = false. height 34px string mydatepicker height without selector. Can be used if inline = false. width 100% string mydatepicker width. Can be used if inline = false. selectionTxtFontSize 14px string Selection area font size. Can be used if inline = false. alignSelectorRight false boolean Align selector right. Can be used if inline = false. indicateInvalidDateRange true boolean If user typed date range is not same format as dateFormat, show red background in the selection area. Can be used if inline = false. componentDisabled false boolean Is selection area input field and buttons disabled or not (input disabled flag). Can be used if inline = false. editableDateRangeField true boolean Is selection area input field editable or not (input readonly flag). Can be used if inline = false. showSelectorArrow true boolean Is selector (calendar) arrow shown or not. Can be used if inline = false. openSelectorOnInputClick false boolean Open selector when the input field is clicked. Can be used if inline = false and editableDateRangeField = false. ariaLabelInputField Date range input field string Aria label text of input field. ariaLabelClearDateRange Clear date range string Aria label text of clear date range button. ariaLabelOpenCalendar Open Calendar string Aria label text of open calendar button. ariaLabelPrevMonth Previous Month string Aria label text of previous month button. ariaLabelNextMonth Next Month string Aria label text of next month button. ariaLabelPrevYear Previous Year string Aria label text of previous year button. ariaLabelNextYear Next Year string Aria label text of next year button.

Example of the options data (not all properties listed):

myDateRangePickerOptions: IMyDrpOptions = { dateFormat : 'dd.mm.yyyy' , firstDayOfWeek : 'mo' , sunHighlight : true , height : '34px' , width : '260px' , inline : false , alignSelectorRight : false , indicateInvalidDateRange : true };

Provide the initially chosen date range that will display both in the text input field and provide the default for the popped-up selector.

Type of the selDateRange attribute can be a string or an IMyDateRange object.

the string must be in the following format dateFormat - dateFormat option is. For example '2018-10-09 - 2018-10-19'

option is. For example '2018-10-09 - 2018-10-19' the object must be in the IMyDateRange format. For example: {beginDate: {year: 2018, month: 10, day: 9}, endDate: {year: 2018, month: 10, day: 19}}

defaultMonth attribute

If selDateRange is not specified, when the calendar is opened, it will ordinarily default to selecting the current date. If you would prefer a different year and month to be the default for a freshly chosen date picking operation, specify a defaultMonth attribute.

Value of the defaultMonth attribute can be:

IMyDefaultMonth object. The value of defMonth property can be a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: 08-2016 or 08/2016 .

property can be a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: or . a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: 08-2016 or 08/2016.

placeholder attribute

Placeholder text in the input field.

Callbacks

called when the date range is selected, removed or input field typing is valid

event parameter: event.beginDate: Date object in the following format: { day: 22, month: 11, year: 2016 } event.beginJsDate: Javascript Date object of begin date event.endDate: Date object in the following format: { day: 23, month: 11, year: 2016 } event.endJsDate: Javascript Date object of end date event.formatted: Date range string: '2016-11-22 - 2016-11-23' event.beginEpoc: Epoc time stamp number: 1479765600 event.endEpoc: Epoc time stamp number: 1479852000

event parameter type is IMyDateRangeModel

Example of the dateChanged callback: onDateRangeChanged(event: IMyDateRangeModel) { console .log( 'onDateRangeChanged(): Begin date: ' , event.beginDate, ' End date: ' , event.endDate); console .log( 'onDateRangeChanged(): Formatted: ' , event.formatted); console .log( 'onDateRangeChanged(): BeginEpoc timestamp: ' , event.beginEpoc, ' - endEpoc timestamp: ' , event.endEpoc); }

inputFieldChanged callback

called when the value change in the input field, date range is selected or date range is cleared (can be used in validation, returns true or false indicating is date range valid or not in the input field)

event parameter: event.value: Value of the input field. For example: '2016-11-22 - 2016-11-23' event.dateRangeFormat: Date range format string. For example: 'yyyy-mm-dd - yyyy-mm-dd' event.valid: Boolean value indicating is the typed value valid. For example: true

event parameter type is IMyInputFieldChanged

Example of the input field changed callback: onInputFieldChanged(event: IMyCalendarViewChanged) { console .log( 'onInputFieldChanged(): Value: ' , event.value, ' - dateRangeFormat: ' , event.dateRangeFormat, ' - valid: ' , event.valid); }

calendarViewChanged callback

called when the calendar view change (year or month change)

event parameter: event.year: Year number in calendar. For example: 2016 event.month: Month number in calendar. For example: 11 event.first: First day of selected month and year. Object which contain day number and weekday string. For example: {number: 1, weekday: "tu"} event.last: Last day of selected month and year. Object which contain day number and weekday string. For example: {number: 30, weekday: "we"}

event parameter type is IMyCalendarViewChanged

values of the weekday property are same as values of the firstDayOfWeek option

Example of the calendar view changed callback: onCalendarViewChanged(event: IMyCalendarViewChanged) { console .log( 'onCalendarViewChanged(): Year: ' , event.year, ' - month: ' , event.month, ' - first: ' , event.first, ' - last: ' , event.last); }

called when the date (begin or end) is selected

event parameter: event.type: Type of selected date (begin or end). 1 = begin date, 2 = end date event.date: Date object in the following format: { day: 23, month: 11, year: 2016 } event.formatted: Formatted date based on dateFormat option event.jsdate: Javascript Date object of the selected date

event parameter type is IMyDateSelected

Example of the date selected callback: onDateSelected(event: IMyDateSelected) { console .log( 'onDateSelected(): Value: ' , event); }

inputFocusBlur callback

called when the input box get or lost focus

event parameter: event.reason: Reason of the event: 1 = focus to input box 2 = focus out of input box event.value: Value of input box event parameter type is IMyInputFocusBlur

Example of the input focus blur callback: onInputFocusBlur(event: IMyInputFocusBlur): void { console .log( 'onInputFocusBlur(): Reason: ' , event. reason, ' - Value: ' , event.value); }

Change styles of the component

The styles of the component can be changed by overriding the existing styles.

Create a separate stylesheet file which contain the changed styles. Then import the stylesheet file in the place which is after the place where the component is loaded.

The sampleapp of the component contain an example:

override.css contain the changed styles.

index.html contain import of the override.css file.

Development of this component

At first fork and clone this repo.

Install all dependencies: npm install npm install --global gulp-cli

Build the npmdist folder and execute tslint : gulp all

Execute unit tests and coverage (output is generated to the test-output folder): npm test

Run sample application: Open a terminal and type npm start Open http://localhost:5000 to browser

Build a local npm installation package: gulp all cd npmdist npm pack local installation package is created to the npmdist folder. For example: mydaterangepicker-1.0.10.tgz

Install the local npm package to your project: npm install path_to_npmdist/mydaterangepicker-1.0.10.tgz



Demo

Online demo is here

Compatibility (tested with)

Firefox (latest)

Chrome (latest)

Chromium (latest)

Edge

IE11

Safari

License

License: MIT

Author

Author: kekeh

Keywords