mycodemirror

by codemirror
5.19.9

In-browser code editor

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

24.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

981

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CodeMirror

Build Status NPM version

CodeMirror is a versatile text editor implemented in JavaScript for the browser. It is specialized for editing code, and comes with over 100 language modes and various addons that implement more advanced editing functionality. Every language comes with fully-featured code and syntax highlighting to help with reading and editing complex code.

A rich programming API and a CSS theming system are available for customizing CodeMirror to fit your application, and extending it with new functionality.

You can find more information (and the manual) on the project page. For questions and discussion, use the discussion forum.

See CONTRIBUTING.md for contributing guidelines.

The CodeMirror community aims to be welcoming to everybody. We use the Contributor Covenant (1.1) as our code of conduct.

Installation

Either get the zip file with the latest version, or make sure you have Node installed and run:

npm install codemirror

NOTE: This is the source repository for the library, and not the distribution channel. Cloning it is not the recommended way to install the library, and will in fact not work unless you also run the build step.

Quickstart

To build the project, make sure you have Node.js installed (at least version 6) and then npm install. To run, just open index.html in your browser (you don't need to run a webserver). Run the tests with npm test.

