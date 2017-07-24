Confirm dialogs for buttons and links.
This library is not maintained. Looking for a maintainer, please open an issue
If you use Bootstrap 2, you can use any 1.x version. From 2.0 and onwards, Bootstrap 3 is required.
The library can be downloaded manually or installed with Bower:
$ bower install jquery-confirm
Or npm:
$ npm install myclabs.jquery.confirm
<a href="home" class="confirm">Go to home</a>
$(".confirm").confirm();
Any click on the link will pop up a dialog asking the user to confirm the action.
List of the options:
text: Text to display in the dialog
title: Title of the dialog (can be empty, the dialog will not have a header then)
confirm: Handler executed when the user confirms
cancel: Handler executed when the user cancels
confirmButton: Label of the confirm button
cancelButton: Label of the cancel button, if set to false no button at all.
post: If false (default) and no confirm handler is set, redirects the user to the URL of the button/link with a GET request. If true, redirects with a POST request (like a form submission).
submitForm: If false (default) it has no effect. If true, it submit the form target element.
confirmButtonClass: HTML class for the confirmation button, defaults to
btn-primary.
cancelButtonClass: HTML class for the cancel button, defaults to
btn-default.
dialogClass: HTML class for the dialog, defaults to
modal-dialog.
modalOptionsBackdrop: Backdrop option for modal.
modalOptionsKeyboard: Keyboard option for bootsrap modal.
Example:
<button class="confirm" type="button">Delete the comment</button>
$(".confirm").confirm({
text: "Are you sure you want to delete that comment?",
title: "Confirmation required",
confirm: function(button) {
delete();
},
cancel: function(button) {
// nothing to do
},
confirmButton: "Yes I am",
cancelButton: "No",
post: true,
confirmButtonClass: "btn-danger",
cancelButtonClass: "btn-default",
dialogClass: "modal-dialog modal-lg" // Bootstrap classes for large modal
});
You can also use
data- attributes to customize the confirmation dialog:
<button class="confirm" type="button"
data-text="Do you really want to delete that comment?"
data-confirm-button="Yes I am"
data-cancel-button="Whoops no">
Delete the user
</button>
$(".confirm").confirm();
You can manually trigger the confirmation dialog:
// Will immediately show the confirmation popup
$.confirm({
text: "Are you sure you want to delete that comment?",
confirm: function() {
delete();
},
cancel: function() {
// nothing to do
}
});
Remember that if you trigger the confirmation dialog manually, you must provide a
confirm callback (as shown above).
You can configure some options globally, for example if you translate the messages:
$.confirm.options = {
text: "Are you sure?",
title: "",
confirmButton: "Yes",
cancelButton: "Cancel",
post: false,
submitForm: false,
confirmButtonClass: "btn-warning",
cancelButtonClass: "btn-default",
dialogClass: "modal-dialog"
}
Pull requests and bug reports are welcome! Be aware that you do not need to generate the minified version yourself, it will be generated by a release manager (for security reasons).
This software is released under the MIT license.