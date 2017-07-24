Confirm dialogs for buttons and links.

This library is not maintained. Looking for a maintainer, please open an issue

Requirements

jQuery > 1.8

Bootstrap 3 for the modals

If you use Bootstrap 2, you can use any 1.x version. From 2.0 and onwards, Bootstrap 3 is required.

Installation

The library can be downloaded manually or installed with Bower:

bower install jquery-confirm

Or npm:

$ npm install myclabs .jquery .confirm

Usage

< a href = "home" class = "confirm" > Go to home </ a >

$( ".confirm" ).confirm();

Any click on the link will pop up a dialog asking the user to confirm the action.

Options

List of the options:

text : Text to display in the dialog

: Text to display in the dialog title : Title of the dialog (can be empty, the dialog will not have a header then)

: Title of the dialog (can be empty, the dialog will not have a header then) confirm : Handler executed when the user confirms

: Handler executed when the user confirms cancel : Handler executed when the user cancels

: Handler executed when the user cancels confirmButton : Label of the confirm button

: Label of the confirm button cancelButton : Label of the cancel button, if set to false no button at all.

: Label of the cancel button, if set to false no button at all. post : If false (default) and no confirm handler is set, redirects the user to the URL of the button/link with a GET request. If true, redirects with a POST request (like a form submission).

: If false (default) and no confirm handler is set, redirects the user to the URL of the button/link with a GET request. If true, redirects with a POST request (like a form submission). submitForm : If false (default) it has no effect. If true, it submit the form target element.

: If false (default) it has no effect. If true, it submit the form target element. confirmButtonClass : HTML class for the confirmation button, defaults to btn-primary .

: HTML class for the confirmation button, defaults to . cancelButtonClass : HTML class for the cancel button, defaults to btn-default .

: HTML class for the cancel button, defaults to . dialogClass : HTML class for the dialog, defaults to modal-dialog .

: HTML class for the dialog, defaults to . modalOptionsBackdrop : Backdrop option for modal.

: Backdrop option for modal. modalOptionsKeyboard : Keyboard option for bootsrap modal.

Example:

< button class = "confirm" type = "button" > Delete the comment </ button >

$( ".confirm" ).confirm({ text : "Are you sure you want to delete that comment?" , title : "Confirmation required" , confirm : function ( button ) { delete (); }, cancel : function ( button ) { }, confirmButton : "Yes I am" , cancelButton : "No" , post : true , confirmButtonClass : "btn-danger" , cancelButtonClass : "btn-default" , dialogClass : "modal-dialog modal-lg" });

You can also use data- attributes to customize the confirmation dialog:

< button class = "confirm" type = "button" data-text = "Do you really want to delete that comment?" data-confirm-button = "Yes I am" data-cancel-button = "Whoops no" > Delete the user </ button >

$( ".confirm" ).confirm();

Manual triggering

You can manually trigger the confirmation dialog:

$.confirm({ text : "Are you sure you want to delete that comment?" , confirm : function ( ) { delete (); }, cancel : function ( ) { } });

Remember that if you trigger the confirmation dialog manually, you must provide a confirm callback (as shown above).

Global configuration

You can configure some options globally, for example if you translate the messages:

$.confirm.options = { text : "Are you sure?" , title : "" , confirmButton : "Yes" , cancelButton : "Cancel" , post : false , submitForm : false , confirmButtonClass : "btn-warning" , cancelButtonClass : "btn-default" , dialogClass : "modal-dialog" }

Contributing

Pull requests and bug reports are welcome! Be aware that you do not need to generate the minified version yourself, it will be generated by a release manager (for security reasons).

Change log

View the changelog.

License

This software is released under the MIT license.