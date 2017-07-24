openbase logo
myclabs.jquery.confirm

by myclabs
2.7.0 (see all)

[Unmaintained] Confirm dialogs for buttons and links using jQuery and Bootstrap

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31

GitHub Stars

223

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jquery.confirm

Confirm dialogs for buttons and links.

This library is not maintained. Looking for a maintainer, please open an issue

Average time to resolve an issue Percentage of issues still open

Chat room:

Requirements

If you use Bootstrap 2, you can use any 1.x version. From 2.0 and onwards, Bootstrap 3 is required.

Installation

The library can be downloaded manually or installed with Bower:

$ bower install jquery-confirm

Or npm:

$ npm install myclabs.jquery.confirm

Usage

<a href="home" class="confirm">Go to home</a>

$(".confirm").confirm();

Any click on the link will pop up a dialog asking the user to confirm the action.

Options

List of the options:

  • text: Text to display in the dialog
  • title: Title of the dialog (can be empty, the dialog will not have a header then)
  • confirm: Handler executed when the user confirms
  • cancel: Handler executed when the user cancels
  • confirmButton: Label of the confirm button
  • cancelButton: Label of the cancel button, if set to false no button at all.
  • post: If false (default) and no confirm handler is set, redirects the user to the URL of the button/link with a GET request. If true, redirects with a POST request (like a form submission).
  • submitForm: If false (default) it has no effect. If true, it submit the form target element.
  • confirmButtonClass: HTML class for the confirmation button, defaults to btn-primary.
  • cancelButtonClass: HTML class for the cancel button, defaults to btn-default.
  • dialogClass: HTML class for the dialog, defaults to modal-dialog.
  • modalOptionsBackdrop: Backdrop option for modal.
  • modalOptionsKeyboard: Keyboard option for bootsrap modal.

Example:

<button class="confirm" type="button">Delete the comment</button>

$(".confirm").confirm({
    text: "Are you sure you want to delete that comment?",
    title: "Confirmation required",
    confirm: function(button) {
        delete();
    },
    cancel: function(button) {
        // nothing to do
    },
    confirmButton: "Yes I am",
    cancelButton: "No",
    post: true,
    confirmButtonClass: "btn-danger",
    cancelButtonClass: "btn-default",
    dialogClass: "modal-dialog modal-lg" // Bootstrap classes for large modal
});

You can also use data- attributes to customize the confirmation dialog:

<button class="confirm" type="button"
        data-text="Do you really want to delete that comment?"
        data-confirm-button="Yes I am"
        data-cancel-button="Whoops no">
    Delete the user
</button>

$(".confirm").confirm();

Manual triggering

You can manually trigger the confirmation dialog:

// Will immediately show the confirmation popup
$.confirm({
    text: "Are you sure you want to delete that comment?",
    confirm: function() {
        delete();
    },
    cancel: function() {
        // nothing to do
    }
});

Remember that if you trigger the confirmation dialog manually, you must provide a confirm callback (as shown above).

Global configuration

You can configure some options globally, for example if you translate the messages:

$.confirm.options = {
    text: "Are you sure?",
    title: "",
    confirmButton: "Yes",
    cancelButton: "Cancel",
    post: false,
    submitForm: false,
    confirmButtonClass: "btn-warning",
    cancelButtonClass: "btn-default",
    dialogClass: "modal-dialog"
}

Contributing

Pull requests and bug reports are welcome! Be aware that you do not need to generate the minified version yourself, it will be generated by a release manager (for security reasons).

Change log

View the changelog.

License

This software is released under the MIT license.

Tutorials

No tutorials found
