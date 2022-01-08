Please check out the roadmap for upcoming features and releases. Please open Issues to provide feedback, and check the
develop branch for the latest bleeding-edge updates.
npm install colors
By popular demand,
colors now ships with two types of usages!
The super nifty way
var colors = require('colors');
console.log('hello'.green); // outputs green text
console.log('i like cake and pies'.underline.red); // outputs red underlined text
console.log('inverse the color'.inverse); // inverses the color
console.log('OMG Rainbows!'.rainbow); // rainbow
console.log('Run the trap'.trap); // Drops the bass
or a slightly less nifty way which doesn't extend
String.prototype
var colors = require('colors/safe');
console.log(colors.green('hello')); // outputs green text
console.log(colors.red.underline('i like cake and pies')); // outputs red underlined text
console.log(colors.inverse('inverse the color')); // inverses the color
console.log(colors.rainbow('OMG Rainbows!')); // rainbow
console.log(colors.trap('Run the trap')); // Drops the bass
I prefer the first way. Some people seem to be afraid of extending
String.prototype and prefer the second way.
If you are writing good code you will never have an issue with the first approach. If you really don't want to touch
String.prototype, the second usage will not touch
String native object.
The package will auto-detect whether your terminal can use colors and enable/disable accordingly. When colors are disabled, the color functions do nothing. You can override this with a command-line flag:
node myapp.js --no-color
node myapp.js --color=false
node myapp.js --color
node myapp.js --color=true
node myapp.js --color=always
FORCE_COLOR=1 node myapp.js
Or in code:
var colors = require('colors');
colors.enable();
colors.disable();
var name = 'Marak';
console.log(colors.green('Hello %s'), name);
// outputs -> 'Hello Marak'
var colors = require('colors');
colors.setTheme({
silly: 'rainbow',
input: 'grey',
verbose: 'cyan',
prompt: 'grey',
info: 'green',
data: 'grey',
help: 'cyan',
warn: 'yellow',
debug: 'blue',
error: 'red'
});
// outputs red text
console.log("this is an error".error);
// outputs yellow text
console.log("this is a warning".warn);
var colors = require('colors/safe');
// set single property
var error = colors.red;
error('this is red');
// set theme
colors.setTheme({
silly: 'rainbow',
input: 'grey',
verbose: 'cyan',
prompt: 'grey',
info: 'green',
data: 'grey',
help: 'cyan',
warn: 'yellow',
debug: 'blue',
error: 'red'
});
// outputs red text
console.log(colors.error("this is an error"));
// outputs yellow text
console.log(colors.warn("this is a warning"));
var colors = require('colors');
colors.setTheme({
custom: ['red', 'underline']
});
console.log('test'.custom);
Protip: There is a secret undocumented style in
colors. If you find the style you can summon him.